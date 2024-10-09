Nefab Michigan Facility to Strengthen Sustainable Plastic Packaging Support for Auto Manufacturers

The 19,000-square-foot facility houses new CNC machines and 3D printers.

Oct 9, 2024
Nefab Poly Flex Grand Blanc Facility
Nefab

Nefab, a sustainable packaging and logistics solutions provider, announced that PolyFlex is opening its new state-of-the-art facility in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

This new site houses equipment that enables PolyFlex to design, prototype and build tooling for injection molded solutions all in one location. With a nearby Farmington Hills location, which specializes in injection molded packaging solutions for the automotive industry, this new facility fosters collaboration that reinforces Nefab's commitment to providing packaging solutions for automotive customers.

The 19,000-square-foot facility houses cutting-edge equipment, including new CNC machines and 3D printers. With an investment in the latest technology, Nefab can now work with a wider variety of materials, including thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), to deliver rapid prototyping, cost-effective solutions and faster lead times.

By integrating injection molding, thermoforming and tool production under one roof, Nefab streamlines operations, reducing turnaround times and enhancing its ability to produce tools in-house, ultimately cutting costs and improving speed to market.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Nefab's closed-loop system for returnable injection molded and thermoformed packaging is designed to minimize waste and enhance sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle. This year, the company integrated reground material into its processes, reusing over 1 million pounds of plastic that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

Once customers finish their existing programs and no longer need their plastic packaging, Nefab offers a credit to buy back the packaging, which is then reground and repurposed for future programs. This innovative approach not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures that valuable materials are efficiently reused.

The facility also features a large training room where employees and customers can learn hands-on packaging and tooling technology advancements.

