6 Questions Surrounding Volkswagen As It Weighs Auto Plant Closure

The automaker last closed a plant in 1988.

Sep 9, 2024
Employees protest before the start of a works meeting in a hall at the VW plant in Wolfsburg, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Employees protest before the start of a works meeting in a hall at the VW plant in Wolfsburg, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Moritz Frankenberg/pool photo via AP

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen is considering closing some factories in its home country for the first time in the German automaker's 87-year history, saying it otherwise won't meet the cost-cutting goals it needs to remain competitive.

CEO Oliver Blume also told employees Wednesday that the company must end a three-decade-old job protection pledge that would have prohibited layoffs through 2029.

The statements have stirred outrage among worker representatives and concern among German politicians.

Here are some things to know about the difficulties at one of the world's best-known auto brands:

What is Volkswagen proposing and why?

Management says the company's core brand that carries the company's name needs to achieve 10 billion euros in cost savings by 2026. It recently became clear the Volkswagen Passenger Car division was not on track to do that after relying on retirements and voluntary buyouts to reduce the workforce in Germany.

With Europe's car market smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen says it now has more factory capacity than it needs — and carrying underused assembly lines is expensive.

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz explained it like this to 25,000 workers who gathered at the company's Wolfsburg home base: Europeans are buying around 2 million cars per year fewer than they did before the pandemic in 2019, when sales reached 15.7 million.

Since Volkswagen has roughly a quarter of the European market, that means "we are short of 500,000 cars, the equivalent of around two plants," Antlitz told the workers.

"And that has nothing to do with our products or poor sales performance. The market simply is no longer there," he said.

Does Volkswagen make money?

The Volkswagen Group, whose 10 brands include SEAT, Skoda, CUPRA and commercial vehicles, turned an operating profit of 10.1 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in the first half of this year, down 11% from last year's first-half figure.

Higher costs outweighed a modest 1.6% increase in sales, which reached 158.8 billion euros but were held down by sluggish demand. Blume called it "a solid performance" in a "demanding environment." Volkswagen's luxury brands, which include Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini, are selling better than VW models.

So why is Volkswagen struggling?

The discussion about reducing costs focuses on the core brand and its workers in Germany. Volkswagen's passenger car division recorded a 68% earnings drop in the second quarter, and its profit margin was a bare 0.9%, down from 4% in the first quarter.

One reason is the division took the bulk of the 1 billion euros that went to job buyouts and other restructuring costs. But growing costs, including for higher wages, and sluggish sales of the company's line of electric vehicles are a deeper problem. On top of that, new, competitively priced competitors from China are increasing their share of the European market.

Volkswagen must sell more electric cars to meet ever-lower European Union emission limits that take effect starting next year. Yet the company is seeing lower profit margins from those vehicles due to high battery costs and weaker demand for EVs in Europe due to the withdrawal of consumer subsidies and the slow rollout of public charging stations.

Meanwhile, VW's electric vehicles also face stiff competition in China from models made by local companies.

The world's automakers are in a battle for the future, spending billions to pivot to lower-emission electric cars in a race to come up with vehicles that are competitive on price and have enough range to persuade buyers to switch. China has dozens of carmakers making electric cars more cheaply than their European equivalents. Increasingly, those cars are being sold in Europe.

Profits have also declined at Germany's BMW and Mercedes-Benz thanks to the same pressures.

Why are VW's proposed factory and job cuts a big deal in Germany?

Volkswagen has 10 assembly and parts plants in Germany, where 120,000 of its 684,000 workers worldwide are based. As Europe's largest carmaker, the company is a symbol of the country's consumer prosperity and economic growth after World War II.

It has never closed a German factory before. VW last closed a plant in 1988 in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania; its Audi division is in discussions about closing an underutilized plant in Belgium.

Far-right parties fueled by popular disenchantment with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's quarreling, three-party coalition government scored major gains in Sept. 1 elections in Thueringia and Saxony states, located in the former communist East Germany. Nationwide polls show the government's approval rating at a low point. Plant closings are the last thing the Scholz government needs.

The chancellor spoke with VW management and workers after the possible plant closings became known but was careful to stress that the decision is a matter for the company and its workers.

Why hasn't Volkswagen already made the cost cuts management wants?

Employee representatives have a lot of clout at Volkswagen. They hold half the seats on the board of directors. The state government, which is a part-owner of the company, also has two board seats — together with the employee representatives a majority — and 20% of the voting rights at the company. Lower Saxony Gov. Stephan Weil has said the company needs to address its costs but should avoid plant closings.

That means management will have to negotiate - a process that will take months.

What does the employee side say?

Managers at the employee assembly faced several minutes of boos, whistles and tooting horns before they could start their presentation on the potential explanation. "We are Volkswagen, you are not," workers chanted.

Daniela Cavallo, who chairs the company works council representing employees, said the council "won't go along with plant closings." Reducing labor costs won't turn around Volkswagen's financial situation, she argued.

"Volkswagen's problem is upper management isn't doing its job," Cavallo said. "There are many other areas where the company is responsible... We have to have competitive products, we don't have the entry-level models in electric cars."

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 9, 2024
Stellantis
Investigation Underway Into Stellantis Vehicles Catching Fire After Being Turned Off
September 9, 2024
Employees protest before the start of a works meeting in a hall at the VW plant in Wolfsburg, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
6 Questions Surrounding Volkswagen As It Weighs Auto Plant Closure
September 9, 2024
A Volvo XC 90 is displayed at Volvo Cars Showroom in Stockholm, Sweden, July 5, 2017.
Volvo Scales Back EV Ambitions
September 4, 2024
Related Stories
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls 1.5M Ram Trucks to Fix Software Bug
The headquarters of car maker Volkswagen is shown in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Automotive
Volkswagen Aims to Cancel No-Layoffs Pledge, Won't Rule Out Closing Plants
People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021.
Automotive
GM Delays Indiana Electric Vehicle Battery Factory
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Stellantis
Safety
Investigation Underway Into Stellantis Vehicles Catching Fire After Being Turned Off
The probe covers more than 781,000 vehicles.
September 9, 2024
A Volvo XC 90 is displayed at Volvo Cars Showroom in Stockholm, Sweden, July 5, 2017.
Automotive
Volvo Scales Back EV Ambitions
The company says a lack of charging stations and consumer incentives will leave room for a few cars that still need fossil fuels.
September 4, 2024
The logo of Takata Corp. is displayed at an auto supply shop in Tokyo.
Automotive
Another U.S. Death Attributed to Takata Air Bag Inflators
The death toll from the air bags has now reached 28.
September 4, 2024
The 2025 model Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV being unveiled at an auto dealership in Savannah, Ga.
Automotive
Hyundai Unveils 2025 Electric SUVs Aiming for Broader Appeal
The EVs will be produced at Hyundai's $7.6 billion manufacturing complex in Georgia.
September 4, 2024
The General Motors logo.
Automotive
U.S. Closes 5-year Probe of General Motors SUV Seat Belt Failures Due to Added Warranty Coverage
The company recalled more than 1.3 million midsize SUVs in 2014.
September 4, 2024
Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV display at a charging station.
Automotive
Philadelphia Woman Driving Partially Automated Mustang Mach-E Charged After Deadly Crash
Investigators say the SUV struck a stationary vehicle that had stopped on the left shoulder.
September 4, 2024
The first production units of the all-new Isuzu NRR-EV being assembled at Builtmore Contract Manufacturing’s facility in Charlotte, Michigan.
Automotive
Builtmore Contract Manufacturing Powers Up Production of Isuzu's All-New NRR-EV
Production begins in North Carolina and Michigan.
September 3, 2024
The headquarters of car maker Volkswagen is shown in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Automotive
Volkswagen Aims to Cancel No-Layoffs Pledge, Won't Rule Out Closing Plants
The company said early retirements and buyouts might not be enough.
September 3, 2024
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn stands in a hall of the Braunschweig Regional Court in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former VW Boss Winterkorn Goes on Trial Over Diesel Cars Rigged to Cheat on Emissions Tests
The diesel scandal had wide-ranging consequences for the company and the auto industry.
September 3, 2024
Oshkosh Defense's line of Heavy Equipment Vehicles.
Automotive
Oshkosh Awarded $1.54 Billion Tactical Vehicle Follow-On Contract
The company has produced more than 71,000 modernized heavy tactical vehicles and trailers for the U.S. military and its allies.
August 30, 2024
This is the Jaguar logo on a Jaguar automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Jaguar Tells Owners of Electric SUVs to Park Outdoors Over Battery Fire Risk
An interim fix will limit battery charging to 80% of capacity.
August 29, 2024
I Stock 508403095
Automotive
Ford Joins Growing List of Companies Changing DEI Policies
CEO Jim Farley sent a memo to all employees early Wednesday outlining the changes.
August 28, 2024
People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021.
Automotive
GM Delays Indiana Electric Vehicle Battery Factory
GM and Samsung expected the plant to start making cells in 2026.
August 28, 2024
A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Automotive
Tesla's Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived by Appeals Court
The lawsuit is part of an effort to circumvent laws that bar automakers from also being retailers.
August 28, 2024