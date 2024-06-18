Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Hyundai to Start Manufacturing IONIQ 5 Electric SUVs at New Georgia Plant This Fall

The automaker reveals which model it will produce at its $7.6 Billion EV and battery plant.

Associated Press
Jun 18, 2024
The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago.
The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it plans to begin manufacturing IONIQ 5 electric SUVs at its sprawling new plant in Georgia this fall.

It was the first time the South Korean automaker has identified which model of electric vehicle it will produce at its $7.6 billion EV and battery plant west of Savannah. The factory should begin operating in the fourth quarter, the company said in a news release, though it didn't specify which month.

"We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line," said Oscar Kwon, the new plant's CEO. "It's the ideal vehicle for us to start production with."

The plant was initially expected to open in 2025. But the company accelerated construction to take advantage of federal incentives that reward domestic production of EVs.

The announcement that new IONIC 5 vehicles will be manufactured in Georgia came before the 2025 model has been shown to the public. The electric SUV model launched in 2022, and Hyundai said this year's sales of the model have jumped 43% compared to last year.

It's unclear how many people will work at the plant when production begins, but Hyundai has said the facility will ultimately employ 8,500 and produce 300,000 EVs per year.

The plant is the largest economic development project in Georgia's history. It came with a whopping incentive package, with state officials and local governments offering $2.1 billion in tax breaks.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Fisker Automotive's Fisker Karma, a sports luxury plug-in hybrid car, is displayed at the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Cal, Nov. 18, 2010.
Fisker Files for Bankruptcy Protection
June 18, 2024
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, June 3, 2024. Toyoda will be facing some disgruntled shareholders at the annual shareholders meeting on June 18, as two major proxy groups demand a vote against keeping the grandson of the founder on its board.
Toyota Shareholders Demand Vote Against Chairman Toyoda
June 17, 2024
Ap24165552570897
Waymo Recalls Over 600 Self-Driving Vehicles After One Strikes a Pole
June 14, 2024
Related Stories
Fisker Automotive's Fisker Karma, a sports luxury plug-in hybrid car, is displayed at the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Cal, Nov. 18, 2010.
Automotive
Fisker Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Semiconductor
Automotive
Michigan Announces $10M Investment to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing and Talent
An EV charging station is seen Thursday, May 9, 2024, in San Antonio.
Automotive
Many Americans Still Shying Away from EVs Despite Biden's Push, Poll Finds
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, June 3, 2024. Toyoda will be facing some disgruntled shareholders at the annual shareholders meeting on June 18, as two major proxy groups demand a vote against keeping the grandson of the founder on its board.
Automotive
Toyota Shareholders Demand Vote Against Chairman Toyoda
The automaker is embroiled in testing scandal.
June 17, 2024
Ap24165552570897
Automotive
Waymo Recalls Over 600 Self-Driving Vehicles After One Strikes a Pole
The recall includes a map update to include a hard road edge.
June 14, 2024
Ap24165701783251
Automotive
Stellantis CEO Cites Failures in U.S. Manufacturing Plants
But he says his company is ready to compete head-on with Chinese EVs.
June 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 10 16 50 Am
Automotive
BAE Systems Showcases U.S. Army's New Amphibious Vehicle
The vehicle leverages commercial automotive technologies and ergonomics.
June 13, 2024
Uaw
Labor
UAW Members at Ultium Cells in Lordstown Reach Tentative Agreement
The UAW president said the workers will have more than doubled their wages by the contract's end.
June 13, 2024
I Stock 1408397231
Automotive
Major Automakers Pick U.S. Headquarters for EV Charging Joint Venture
The BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia and Stellantis JV will open its first U.S. chargers this year.
June 12, 2024
Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group unveils the Galaxy Starship a new technology flagship AI-driven SUV prototype during Auto China 2024 in Beijing, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Automotive
Europe Wants Affordable EVs from China
But not at the cost of its own auto industry.
June 12, 2024
A General Motors logo is shown April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
GM Board Approves Another $6 Billion Share Repurchase as Automaker Gains Momentum
This year has proven to be a bit of a renaissance for the storied company.
June 11, 2024
Recall
Recalls
Chrysler Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs, Pickup Trucks
A software malfunction could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
June 10, 2024
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Fire Risk
The front power seat motor may overheat because of a stuck slide knob.
June 10, 2024
Semiconductor
Automotive
Michigan Announces $10M Investment to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing and Talent
The initiative includes a semiconductor company, an innovation hub, schools and General Motors.
June 7, 2024
Assembly of the IPU case for the all-new 2025 CR-V e:FCEV.
Automotive
Honda Advances Hydrogen Strategy with Production Launch
The launch of a fuel cell electric vehicle is in operation in Ohio.
June 6, 2024
I Stock 853165500
Automotive
Toyota Announces $282 Million Expansion Project in Alabama
The move will add 350 new jobs.
June 6, 2024
Somar
Operations
West Virginia Announces Facility for Epoxy Resin Product
For the automotive sector.
June 6, 2024