Michigan Announces $10M Investment to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing and Talent

The initiative includes a semiconductor company, an innovation hub, schools and General Motors.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 7, 2024
Semiconductor
istockphoto.com/SweetBunFactory

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s $10 million investment in Michigan Semiconductor Talent and Technology for Automotive Research (MSTAR), a public-private initiative that aims to develop a talent pipeline to accelerate semiconductor applications in the mobility sector.  

Last year, the State of Michigan signed an MOU to establish the MSTAR initiative. This partnership includes semiconductor company KLA, Belgium-based technology innovation hub imec, the University of Michigan, Washtenaw Community College and General Motors.  

Goals

  • Develop the talent base and infrastructure necessary to accelerate advanced semiconductor applications for electrification and autonomous mobility, moving the automotive industry forward
  • Support development of the semiconductor industry, advance autonomous automotive solutions, electric vehicle research and create good paying jobs
  • Develop a workforce trained to meet the needs of the semiconductor ecosystem at all levels from certificates and associate degrees earned at community colleges to advanced degrees.

Through collaboration with educational institutions, including K-12 schools, vocational schools, community colleges, four-year colleges and research universities, MSTAR will create a Midwest-based skilled talent pipeline for the future of chip manufacturing.

Additionally, it will offer training and retraining programs to prepare the current workforce for emerging careers. The center will also provide physical collaboration spaces, laboratories, training facilities and incubator funding for related startups.

The organization intends to pursue federal CHIPS Act funding to accelerate impact. 

