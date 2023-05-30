Toyota, Daimler to Merge Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Brands

The companies plan to cooperate in reducing carbon emissions and developing autonomous driving technologies.

Yuri Kageyama
May 30, 2023
A cyclist passes a logo of German car company Daimler in Berlin on April 8, 2009. German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, they will work together on new technologies, including use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.
A cyclist passes a logo of German car company Daimler in Berlin on April 8, 2009. German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, they will work together on new technologies, including use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.
AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File

TOKYO (AP) — German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday they will work together on new technologies, including using hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.

The companies said Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., whose top stakeholder is Daimler Truck, and Hino Motors, the truck maker in the Toyota group, will merge. Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor Corp. will equally invest in the holding company of the Mitsubishi-Hino merger, they said without giving a dollar amount for the deal.

The companies plan to cooperate in reducing carbon emissions and developing other technologies such as autonomous driving, net-connected services and electric vehicles.

“This collaboration among our four companies is a partnership for creating the future of commercial vehicles in Japan and the future of a ‘mobility society,’ said Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Koji Sato.

The two truck companies will work on commercial vehicle development, procurement and production to become globally competitive, the executives said.

“We at Daimler Truck are very proud of our products, because trucks and buses keep the world moving. And soon they will even do so with zero emissions,” said Daimler Truck Chief Executive Martin Daum.

“Today’s announcement is a crucial step in making that future work economically and in leading sustainable transportation.”

Automakers are rushing to keep up with the global shift toward less polluting vehicles and to help in other ways to combat climate change. Commercial vehicles like trucks and buses are major contributors to auto emissions. In some cases rivals are joining forces to gain a a competitive edge and cut costs through “economies of scale” of by sharing knowledge and resources.

“It is hard to go at it alone. Working together is crucial,” Sato said,

Fuel cells power Toyota’s buses in Japan but its strength has been in hybrids, which have both electric motors like EVs and gasoline engines. Consumer acceptance of battery powered EVs has come faster than expected, Toyota officials say, and the company is hard at work on rolling out EVs in various markets.

Details of the merger, including shareholding ratios, the company name and its structure will be worked out over the next 18 months, the companies said. They aim to sign a definitive agreement by early next year and close the transaction by the end of 2024. The deal still needs shareholders’ and regulatory approval.

The deal is a chance for a fresh start at Hino, its chief executive, Satoshi Ogiso said, after the company's image was marred by its disclosure last year that it had systematically falsified emissions data beginning as early as 2003.

“We will unite our aspirations to ‘support mobility and contribute to society’ and hand in hand accelerate advanced technology development to overcome the increasingly fierce global competition,” he said.

___

Latest in Automotive
The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept. 23, 2008. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on big Freightliner trucks can stop unexpectedly for no apparent reason. The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday, May 30, 2023 that it has 18 complaints from owners alleging that brakes on Freightliner Cascadia trucks can come on without an obstacle in the road.
U.S. Opens Probe into Freightliner Trucks Braking for No Reason
May 30, 2023
A cyclist passes a logo of German car company Daimler in Berlin on April 8, 2009. German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, they will work together on new technologies, including use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.
Toyota, Daimler to Merge Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Brands
May 30, 2023
A 2023 Volvo C40 electric vehicle is displayed at a dealership, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made.
The Easiest Way to Get a $7,500 Tax Credit for an EV?
May 30, 2023
Ap23145799553033
Ford EV Owners to Get Access to Tesla Supercharger Network Starting Next Spring
May 26, 2023
Related Stories
The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept. 23, 2008. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on big Freightliner trucks can stop unexpectedly for no apparent reason. The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday, May 30, 2023 that it has 18 complaints from owners alleging that brakes on Freightliner Cascadia trucks can come on without an obstacle in the road.
Automotive
U.S. Opens Probe into Freightliner Trucks Braking for No Reason
A 2023 Volvo C40 electric vehicle is displayed at a dealership, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made.
Automotive
The Easiest Way to Get a $7,500 Tax Credit for an EV?
Chung Eui-sun, center left, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, shakes hands with Georgia Gob. Brian Kemp as dignitaries join in for the official groundbreaking ing for the Hyundai Meta Plant, Oct. 25, 2022, in Ellabell, Ga. Hyundai and LG Energy Systems say they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Georgia. The factory would be on the site of the new electric vehicle assembly plant that Hyundai Motor Group is building near Savannah. The companies will split the investment, starting production as early as late 2025.
Automotive
Hyundai, LG Announce $4.3B EV Battery Plant
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
A 2023 Volvo C40 electric vehicle is displayed at a dealership, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made.
Automotive
The Easiest Way to Get a $7,500 Tax Credit for an EV?
Consider leasing.
May 30, 2023
Ap23145799553033
Automotive
Ford EV Owners to Get Access to Tesla Supercharger Network Starting Next Spring
Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a "Twitter Spaces" audio chat.
May 26, 2023
Chung Eui-sun, center left, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, shakes hands with Georgia Gob. Brian Kemp as dignitaries join in for the official groundbreaking ing for the Hyundai Meta Plant, Oct. 25, 2022, in Ellabell, Ga. Hyundai and LG Energy Systems say they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Georgia. The factory would be on the site of the new electric vehicle assembly plant that Hyundai Motor Group is building near Savannah. The companies will split the investment, starting production as early as late 2025.
Automotive
Hyundai, LG Announce $4.3B EV Battery Plant
The companies will split the investment, starting production as soon as 2025.
May 26, 2023
Hyundai
Automotive
Supplier Plans $40M Auto Parts Plant in Georgia Near New Hyundai Complex
The plant expects to hire at least 160 new employees.
May 24, 2023
Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren Honda steers his car during the 2015 Formula One testing at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, on Feb. 20, 2015.
Automotive
Honda to Supply Engines for Aston Martin Starting with 2026 F1 Regulations
Honda was lured back into a more prominent engine role.
May 24, 2023
This photo provided by Ford shows the BlueCruise driver system, which gives the driver the option to go hands-free when certain conditions are met.
Automotive
Edmunds: Who Offers Hands-Free Driving Systems for 2023?
Only a few automakers offer hands-free driving, and each gives its own system a different name.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 3 03 07 Pm
Automotive
Holcim to Deploy 1,000 Volvo Electric Trucks
The deal represents the largest commercial order for Volvo's electric trucks to date.
May 23, 2023
A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Automotive
Ford Will Keep AM Radio on 2024 Models
And it will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 15 42 Am
Automotive
Chivas Brothers Picks Volvo Electric Truck for Hauling Scotch Whisky
The truck is capable of hauling approximately 24 tons of whisky per journey and will cover between 250-300 miles per day.
May 23, 2023
Ap23123796112952
Automotive
Waymo, Uber Team Up on Robotaxis in Phoenix
The partnership comes five years after the two companies spent millions of dollars battling each other in court.
May 23, 2023
Esc Iq Tease V3 16x9
Automotive
Cadillac Teases First All-Electric Escalade
The ESCALADE IQ will join the LYRIQ and the upcoming CELESTIQ.
May 22, 2023
Ap23140023992135
Automotive
Toyota Discloses Improper Crash Tests at Daihatsu Subsidiary
It's the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.
May 22, 2023
Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, speaks during a presentation Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Automotive
Ford Says It Will Stop Competing in Over-Served Markets
The days of Ford being all things to all people are over.
May 22, 2023
An old factory building in Highland Park, Mich., a small Detroit enclave is seen on May 9, 2023.
Automotive
Detroit Enclave Built on Auto Industry Struggles Under $20M Water Debt
The once thriving auto manufacturing town is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy because it cannot pay its bills.
May 19, 2023