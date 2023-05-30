The Easiest Way to Get a $7,500 Tax Credit for an EV?

Consider leasing.

Tom Krisher
May 30, 2023
A 2023 Volvo C40 electric vehicle is displayed at a dealership, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made.
A 2023 Volvo C40 electric vehicle is displayed at a dealership, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

DETROIT (AP) — Thanks to a boost from the government, leasing — not buying — is becoming the most affordable way to get your hands on an electric vehicle.

Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act provided a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 to use toward an EV. Under the rules, a dealer can apply that credit to any leased electric vehicle, no matter where it's made, to reduce a customer's monthly payment.

Not so for people who buy an EV.

For buyers, only EVs made in North America qualify for the full tax credit. And only 10 of the 49 electric vehicles for sale in the United States this year meet that requirement. Even then, the EV must contain certain percentages of battery parts from the United States or countries with which it has a trade deal for the buyer to receive a full $7,500 credit.

Why the distinction between leased and purchases vehicles?

The Treasury Department says that in establishing the tax credit, Congress classified leased — but not purchased — EVs as “commercial” vehicles. Under the law, commercial vehicles are exempt from the North America manufacturing and battery-content requirements. The result is that people who lease enjoy a much wider selection of EVs that qualify for the $7,500 credit.

“Lease affordability has surpassed purchase affordability” in a J.D. Power index that includes total cost of ownership, said Elizabeth Krear, vice president of the EV practice at J.D. Power.

Many consumers have become aware of the difference and are capitalizing on it. In April, Krear said, leases accounted for 41% of all U.S. EV deliveries — four times the percentage in December, before the new rules took effect.

Geoff Pohanka, president of a 21-dealership group in Maryland, Virginia and Texas, said he is anticipating an increase in leasing. Buyers, he predicts, will increasingly recognize that the tax credit will help defray the typically substantial cost difference between an EV and a similar gas-powered vehicle.

“It definitely makes sense,” he said. “Incentives can move the market if that narrows the affordability issue between gas and electric cars.”

Pohanka, whose group sells vehicles from multiple automakers, said the tax credits have just begun to lower the cost of leasing. Still, the rules governing the credit are complex enough that some buyers appear unsure if they would qualify for it. The rules not only make distinctions between leased and purchased vehicles. They also include income thresholds that disqualify some buyers.

To qualify for the tax credit, a car cannot cost more than $55,000. SUVs, pickups and vans can't exceed $80,000. And a buyer's gross income must be no more $150,000 if single, $300,000 if filing jointly and $225,000 if head of a household.

Given the confusion he has noticed among customers about qualifying for the tax credit, Pohanka said some EVs are sitting longer on dealer lots than they otherwise would.

“This disruption, I think, is very damaging to the momentum on electric vehicles,” he said.

Critics, including some lawmakers on Capitol Hill, say they regard the Treasury rules that allow many leased, but not purchased, EVs to receive the full tax credit to be an unfair loophole. They argue that it benefits automakers that produce all their vehicles overseas and have yet to build EV and battery factories in the United States. These foreign manufacturers, they say, can devote themselves to leasing EVs in the United States at the expense of domestic automakers.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and a key author of the tax-credit language, wanted the North American manufacturing requirement to help boost U.S. manufacturing jobs. He included the battery requirements to incentivize companies to build a domestic EV supply chain. But Manchin says the Biden administration is circumventing the law's intent by allowing tax credits for vehicles manufactured overseas.

"The administration continues to ignore the purpose of the law, which is to bring manufacturing back to America and ensure we have reliable and secure supply chains,” he said in a statement.

Foreign automakers had complained that they were excluded from the tax credit for buyers despite doing what the bill intended — building U.S. battery and assembly plants.

The Treasury Department denies creating a loophole and says it was Congress that exempted commercial vehicles from the manufacturing and battery requirements. When a dealer buys a vehicle and leases it to someone, it amounts to a commercial transaction. The dealer or a finance company receives the tax credit and retains ownership of the vehicle.

“Eligibility for the commercial vehicle credit is a straightforward reading of the Inflation Reduction Act as written by Congress and application of longstanding tax law regarding leased assets," Ashley Schapitl, a spokeswoman, wrote in a statement. "There was no room for Treasury interpretation.”

Hyundai, with three EV models made in South Korea and for sale in the United States, is among the beneficiaries of the leasing provision. A spokesman for the Korean automaker said that leases amounted to 30% of its U.S. EV deliveries in the United States from January through March. In 2022, that proportion was only 5%.

The average monthly ownership cost on an EV leased for three years has dropped $403 since December, largely because of the tax credits, J.D. Power found. By contrast, for an EV purchase financed over five years, the average monthly cost has declined by only $118.

Hyundai is offering to lease an Ioniq 5 SE rear-wheel-drive EV for $499 a month for three years, though the customer must put down nearly $4,000. Buying the same EV would cost $865 a month for five years at the average new-auto loan rate of 7%.

Though it may be cheaper, leasing won't fit into everyone’s financial plans. Unlike with a purchase, monthly payments don’t end when a loan is paid off.

Experts note, too, that not everyone who leases an EV will receive the tax credit, even if they qualify for it. The automakers and dealers are allowed to decide whether to pass along the tax credit to their customers; they aren't required to do so.

Krear said some companies are passing the entire $7,500 credit on to qualifying consumers, thereby reducing their monthly payments. Others are passing on only a portion of it.

Eventually, as automakers make adjustments to comply with the North American manufacturing and battery-composition requirements, buying an EV could cost less than leasing over the long run, Krear said, though there are too many variables to predict when that might happen.

“At that time, it will be a different playing field,” she said.

Latest in Automotive
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
Sponsored
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
May 8, 2023
A cyclist passes a logo of German car company Daimler in Berlin on April 8, 2009. German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, they will work together on new technologies, including use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.
Toyota, Daimler to Merge Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Brands
May 30, 2023
A 2023 Volvo C40 electric vehicle is displayed at a dealership, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Leasing is starting to look like the cheapest way to get an electric vehicle, because the U.S. government is giving it a big advantage. Dealers can apply up to the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit to leases of all electric vehicles regardless of where they're made.
The Easiest Way to Get a $7,500 Tax Credit for an EV?
May 30, 2023
Ap23145799553033
Ford EV Owners to Get Access to Tesla Supercharger Network Starting Next Spring
May 26, 2023
Related Stories
The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept. 23, 2008. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on big Freightliner trucks can stop unexpectedly for no apparent reason. The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday, May 30, 2023 that it has 18 complaints from owners alleging that brakes on Freightliner Cascadia trucks can come on without an obstacle in the road.
Automotive
U.S. Opens Probe into Freightliner Trucks Braking for No Reason
A cyclist passes a logo of German car company Daimler in Berlin on April 8, 2009. German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, they will work together on new technologies, including use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.
Automotive
Toyota, Daimler to Merge Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Brands
Chung Eui-sun, center left, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, shakes hands with Georgia Gob. Brian Kemp as dignitaries join in for the official groundbreaking ing for the Hyundai Meta Plant, Oct. 25, 2022, in Ellabell, Ga. Hyundai and LG Energy Systems say they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Georgia. The factory would be on the site of the new electric vehicle assembly plant that Hyundai Motor Group is building near Savannah. The companies will split the investment, starting production as early as late 2025.
Automotive
Hyundai, LG Announce $4.3B EV Battery Plant
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
A cyclist passes a logo of German car company Daimler in Berlin on April 8, 2009. German truck maker Daimler, Japan’s top automaker Toyota and two other automakers said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, they will work together on new technologies, including use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.
Automotive
Toyota, Daimler to Merge Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Brands
The companies plan to cooperate in reducing carbon emissions and developing autonomous driving technologies.
May 30, 2023
Ap23145799553033
Automotive
Ford EV Owners to Get Access to Tesla Supercharger Network Starting Next Spring
Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a "Twitter Spaces" audio chat.
May 26, 2023
Chung Eui-sun, center left, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, shakes hands with Georgia Gob. Brian Kemp as dignitaries join in for the official groundbreaking ing for the Hyundai Meta Plant, Oct. 25, 2022, in Ellabell, Ga. Hyundai and LG Energy Systems say they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Georgia. The factory would be on the site of the new electric vehicle assembly plant that Hyundai Motor Group is building near Savannah. The companies will split the investment, starting production as early as late 2025.
Automotive
Hyundai, LG Announce $4.3B EV Battery Plant
The companies will split the investment, starting production as soon as 2025.
May 26, 2023
Hyundai
Automotive
Supplier Plans $40M Auto Parts Plant in Georgia Near New Hyundai Complex
The plant expects to hire at least 160 new employees.
May 24, 2023
Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren Honda steers his car during the 2015 Formula One testing at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, on Feb. 20, 2015.
Automotive
Honda to Supply Engines for Aston Martin Starting with 2026 F1 Regulations
Honda was lured back into a more prominent engine role.
May 24, 2023
This photo provided by Ford shows the BlueCruise driver system, which gives the driver the option to go hands-free when certain conditions are met.
Automotive
Edmunds: Who Offers Hands-Free Driving Systems for 2023?
Only a few automakers offer hands-free driving, and each gives its own system a different name.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 3 03 07 Pm
Automotive
Holcim to Deploy 1,000 Volvo Electric Trucks
The deal represents the largest commercial order for Volvo's electric trucks to date.
May 23, 2023
A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Automotive
Ford Will Keep AM Radio on 2024 Models
And it will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 15 42 Am
Automotive
Chivas Brothers Picks Volvo Electric Truck for Hauling Scotch Whisky
The truck is capable of hauling approximately 24 tons of whisky per journey and will cover between 250-300 miles per day.
May 23, 2023
Ap23123796112952
Automotive
Waymo, Uber Team Up on Robotaxis in Phoenix
The partnership comes five years after the two companies spent millions of dollars battling each other in court.
May 23, 2023
Esc Iq Tease V3 16x9
Automotive
Cadillac Teases First All-Electric Escalade
The ESCALADE IQ will join the LYRIQ and the upcoming CELESTIQ.
May 22, 2023
Ap23140023992135
Automotive
Toyota Discloses Improper Crash Tests at Daihatsu Subsidiary
It's the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.
May 22, 2023
Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, speaks during a presentation Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Automotive
Ford Says It Will Stop Competing in Over-Served Markets
The days of Ford being all things to all people are over.
May 22, 2023
An old factory building in Highland Park, Mich., a small Detroit enclave is seen on May 9, 2023.
Automotive
Detroit Enclave Built on Auto Industry Struggles Under $20M Water Debt
The once thriving auto manufacturing town is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy because it cannot pay its bills.
May 19, 2023