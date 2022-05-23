Judge Tosses Lawsuit Against Musk, Tesla

The suit was filed by a Tesla investor.

May 23rd, 2022
Associated Press
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. A federal judge in California has dismissed a securities fraud and defamation lawsuit on Thursday, May 19, 2022, that a Tesla investor had filed against CEO Elon Musk, the company and a supporter of Musk.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. A federal judge in California has dismissed a securities fraud and defamation lawsuit on Thursday, May 19, 2022, that a Tesla investor had filed against CEO Elon Musk, the company and a supporter of Musk.
Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in California has dismissed a securities fraud and defamation lawsuit filed by a Tesla investor against CEO Elon Musk, one of Musk's supporters and Tesla.

In an order filed Thursday, Judge James Donato threw out the lawsuit by the investor, Aaron Greenspan, who runs a legal document website. Donato wrote that the lawsuit had failed to make plausible legal claims.

Donato had previously dismissed the case in June, but he offered Greenspan the opportunity to file another complaint on federal legal issues. The judge wrote that claims such as defamation that were made under California law would be taken up later as warranted. In Thursday’s order, Donato dismissed all of Greenspan’s case, which was originally filed in 2020.

Among other things, the lawsuit alleged that Omar Qazi, a Musk fan, defamed Greenspan in a series of tweets that made baseless accusations against him. Greenspan asserted that the tweets were part of a campaign of 80,000 coordinated tweets that praised Tesla and attacked critics.

Donato ruled that Greenspan failed to provide facts to support his allegations that Qazi acted as an agent of Tesla or Musk. Qazi had previously called the allegations “absurd,” and Tesla's lawyers had disputed Greenspan's allegations as conspiracy theories.

In other legal news connected to Musk, a Delaware judge agreed Friday to expedite a Twitter shareholder lawsuit challenging his proposed buyout of the social media giant, while nevertheless saying she was “extremely skeptical” of the plaintiff’s claims.

In granting a motion to expedite requested by the Orlando Police Pension Fund, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick noted that the threshold for granting such a request was relatively low.

“While I'm skeptical of the plaintiff’s theories, and extremely skeptical at that, on a motion to expedite the strike zone is far larger for the plaintiff,” the judge said. “It’s like the strike zone applied when Little League players start pitching their own games.”

McCormick said the pension fund could pursue “extremely limited discovery” regarding its allegations that the deal must be delayed for at least three years under an anti-takeover provision in Delaware corporation law.

The judge nevertheless said she was “dubious” that the proposed Twitter buyout is the sort of deal the provision is intended to address. The provision prevents any shareholder who owns 15% or more of a company’s stock from buying out other shareholders for a period of three years after reaching the 15% threshold unless certain conditions are met. One such condition is approval of the deal by at least two-thirds of the outstanding voting stock not owned by that “interested stockholder.”

While Musk owned only about 9.6% of Twitter’s stock when the company’s board approved his proposed $44 billion acquisition, the complaint alleges that he is an interested stockholder because he had an “agreement, arrangement or understanding” with Morgan Stanley and Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey.

The plaintiffs allege that Dorsey, who owns about 2.4% of Twitter’s stock, and Morgan Stanley, which owns about 8.8%, worked with and encouraged Musk to take the company private.

The defendants, who have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, say there was no “meeting of the minds,” and that the notion that Musk is an interested stockholder under Delaware law is “wholly speculative and conclusory.”

They note, among other things, that the Morgan Stanley entity serving as Musk’s financial adviser, and a separate Morgan Stanley unit that has offered to help finance the buyout, are not among the entities that own Twitter stock. They also argue that Morgan Stanley Investment Management, which owns most of the Twitter shares in question, is a registered investment advisor prohibited from voting for a business transaction for any reason other than its clients’ best interests.

__________

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Hyundai
Announcement Expected to Confirm $7B Auto Plant in Georgia
It would employ up to 8,500 workers.
May 20th, 2022
Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, farmer, sits in a pasture next to one of his cows in Detmold, Germany, Wedenesday, May 18, 2022. The organic farmer holds the VW car company partly responsible for damage to his farm. Together with Greenpeace, he wants to go to court to get VW to stop producing combustion vehicles by 2030.
Farmer Sues VW over Climate Change
Such cases have met with mixed success.
May 20th, 2022
Hyundai Motor Group’s small mobility platform ‘MobED.’
Hyundai Wants Robots that Can Better Handle Irregular Surfaces
Hyundai and SOSLAB are working on joint development of LiDAR for mobile robots.
May 19th, 2022
The Tesla company logo sits on a vehicle at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. The U.S. government’s road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate the possibility that a Tesla involved in a California crash that killed three people was operating on a partially automated driving system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the May 12 crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.
Feds to Probe Tesla Crash That Killed 3
It's part of a larger inquiry into crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems such as Tesla's Autopilot.
May 19th, 2022
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles, Friday, April 1, 2022, to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday, May 19, 2022, is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.
Ford Tells 39K SUV Owners to Park Outside
12 fires have occurred while the SUV engines were turned off.
May 19th, 2022
Part of the Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. The Tesla CEO gave the strongest hint yet Monday, May 16, 2022, that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made the previous month.
Musk Spars with Twitter over his Buyout Deal... on Twitter
It's increasingly clear that Musk realizes his offer was too high.
May 18th, 2022
An experimental autonomous vehicle arrives for a drop-off, Dec. 8, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The autonomous vehicle technology company that partners with Ford and Volkswagen says it has started driverless operations in two of eight cities where it is developing its technology. Pittsburgh-based Argo AI has pulled drivers from its autonomous cars in Miami and Austin, though it is still in the testing phase. Its commercial partnerships with Walmart and Lyft still have backup drivers in both cities.
Argo Touts Driverless Operations in Miami and Austin
The company is partnering with Lyft.
May 18th, 2022
The Inertial Navigation System provides absolute positioning and is a key part of the sensor suite that is required for autonomous vehicles to safely and accurately navigate from one location to the next.
All About Inertial Navigation Systems
How can autonomous vehicles safely and accurately get from one place to another?
May 17th, 2022
Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on March 31, 2021. With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks, and nudging commuters to public transit.
Buttigieg Sends $5B to Cities for Safety as Road Deaths Soar
Buttigieg stressed the urgency.
May 16th, 2022
Electric vehicle charging station and car share parking are seen in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 12, 2021. New Zealand will help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the government announced Monday May 16, 2022.
New Zealand to Help Pay for Cleaner Cars to Reduce Emissions
The plan represents a step toward the pledges the nation made under the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change.
May 16th, 2022
A woman walks in the rain near the logo of Honda Motor Company Friday, May 13, 2022, in Tokyo. Honda’s fiscal fourth quarter profit slipped to almost half of what the Japanese automaker earned the previous year amid headwinds of supply shortages and rising raw material costs.
Honda's Profit Slides After Chip, Material Cost Problems
The company is cutting costs but acknowledged continuing uncertainty.
May 13th, 2022