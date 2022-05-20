Farmer Sues VW over Climate Change

Such cases have met with mixed success.

May 20th, 2022
Frank Jordans
Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, farmer, sits in a pasture next to one of his cows in Detmold, Germany, Wedenesday, May 18, 2022. The organic farmer holds the VW car company partly responsible for damage to his farm. Together with Greenpeace, he wants to go to court to get VW to stop producing combustion vehicles by 2030.
Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, farmer, sits in a pasture next to one of his cows in Detmold, Germany, Wedenesday, May 18, 2022. The organic farmer holds the VW car company partly responsible for damage to his farm. Together with Greenpeace, he wants to go to court to get VW to stop producing combustion vehicles by 2030.
Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday is set to begin hearing a case brought against Volkswagen by a farmer who claims the automaker is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business.

"Farmers are already being hit harder and faster by climate change than expected," the plaintiff, Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, told reporters this week ahead of the hearing before a regional court in the western town of Detmold.

Environmental group Greenpeace, which has backed several legal cases in Germany aimed at holding companies and government accountable for climate change, is supporting Allhoff-Cramer in his claim.

Such cases have met with mixed success: some have been dismissed, while one made it to Germany's top court, which last year ordered the government to step up its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In the latest case, Allhoff-Cramer is calling for VW — the world's second-biggest car manufacturer based on sales — to end production of combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

German automakers rejected a similar demand from environmental groups last year.

Volkswagen said in a statement that it aims to reduce its emissions “as quickly as the business allows" but has set itself a 2050 deadline to cut carbon dioxide emissions to net-zero.

"Volkswagen stands for climate protection and rapid decarbonization of the transport sector, but cannot meet this challenge alone," the company said, adding that the transformation also depends on government regulation, technological development and buyer behavior.

The company said lawmakers should decide on climate change measures.

“Disputes in civil courts through lawsuits against individual companies singled out for this purpose, on the other hand, are not the place or the means to do justice to this responsible task,” VW said. “We will defend this position and ask for the lawsuit to be dismissed.”

In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency caught Volkswagen using software that let diesel cars pass emissions tests and then turned off pollution controls during normal driving.

The company apologized and paid tens of billions of dollars in fines, recall costs and compensation to car owners.

More in Automotive
The Tesla company logo sits on a vehicle at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. The U.S. government’s road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate the possibility that a Tesla involved in a California crash that killed three people was operating on a partially automated driving system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the May 12 crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.
Feds to Probe Tesla Crash That Killed 3
It's part of a larger inquiry into crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems such as Tesla's Autopilot.
May 19th, 2022
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles, Friday, April 1, 2022, to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday, May 19, 2022, is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.
Ford Tells 39K SUV Owners to Park Outside
12 fires have occurred while the SUV engines were turned off.
May 19th, 2022
Part of the Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. The Tesla CEO gave the strongest hint yet Monday, May 16, 2022, that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made the previous month.
Musk Spars with Twitter over his Buyout Deal... on Twitter
It's increasingly clear that Musk realizes his offer was too high.
May 18th, 2022
An experimental autonomous vehicle arrives for a drop-off, Dec. 8, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The autonomous vehicle technology company that partners with Ford and Volkswagen says it has started driverless operations in two of eight cities where it is developing its technology. Pittsburgh-based Argo AI has pulled drivers from its autonomous cars in Miami and Austin, though it is still in the testing phase. Its commercial partnerships with Walmart and Lyft still have backup drivers in both cities.
Argo Touts Driverless Operations in Miami and Austin
The company is partnering with Lyft.
May 18th, 2022
The Inertial Navigation System provides absolute positioning and is a key part of the sensor suite that is required for autonomous vehicles to safely and accurately navigate from one location to the next.
All About Inertial Navigation Systems
How can autonomous vehicles safely and accurately get from one place to another?
May 17th, 2022
Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on March 31, 2021. With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks, and nudging commuters to public transit.
Buttigieg Sends $5B to Cities for Safety as Road Deaths Soar
Buttigieg stressed the urgency.
May 16th, 2022
Electric vehicle charging station and car share parking are seen in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 12, 2021. New Zealand will help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the government announced Monday May 16, 2022.
New Zealand to Help Pay for Cleaner Cars to Reduce Emissions
The plan represents a step toward the pledges the nation made under the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change.
May 16th, 2022
A woman walks in the rain near the logo of Honda Motor Company Friday, May 13, 2022, in Tokyo. Honda’s fiscal fourth quarter profit slipped to almost half of what the Japanese automaker earned the previous year amid headwinds of supply shortages and rising raw material costs.
Honda's Profit Slides After Chip, Material Cost Problems
The company is cutting costs but acknowledged continuing uncertainty.
May 13th, 2022
Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia officials could announce a second massive electric vehicle plant to be built by Hyundai near Savannah in coming days.
Hyundai to Set $7B U.S. Plant During Biden Asia Visit
The official stressed though that details of the formal announcement are still being worked out.
May 13th, 2022
A visitor walks near a Nissan logo at Nissan headquarters on May 12, 2022, in Yokohama near Tokyo. Nissan is considering adding a new auto plant in the U.S. to keep up with growing demand for electric vehicles, a top executive at the Japanese automaker said Friday, May 13, 2022.
Nissan Mulls Third U.S. Auto Plant
The plan would address demand for electric vehicles.
May 13th, 2022
A logo of the German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2021. Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that could cause the brakes to fail or perform poorly. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday, May 12, 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.
Mercedes Recalls 292K Vehicles to Fix Problem with Brakes
The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles.
May 12th, 2022
The first trucks have been ordered already, six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight.
DHL Places Big Order for Electric Trucks from Volvo
The first trucks have been ordered already: six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight.
May 12th, 2022