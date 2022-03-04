UAW, Big 3 Agree on Optional Masking

The rule applies to plants in low-risk areas.

Mar 4th, 2022
Associated Press
This March 24, 2021, file photo shows a sign near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus. A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
This March 24, 2021, file photo shows a sign near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus. A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

DETROIT (AP) — Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.

A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday.

The union says in a statement that the group decided to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in making masks optional, regardless of vaccination status.

Automakers will tell workers when the changes are effective at their plants.

More than 150,000 workers represented by the UAW began wearing masks at work in May of 2020, when factories reopened after an eight-week shutdown at the start of the pandemic. They've had to wear them the entire time, except for about a month last summer before the delta variant arrived in the U.S.

The task force made its decision Thursday after reviewing reports from medical experts and the CDC guidelines. Automakers will continue to obey local and state mask requirements if they're in effect, the statement said.

The statement says the task force will monitor data and make adjustments as needed. The union and task force recommend that workers get vaccinations to fight the disease.

More in Automotive
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Building off the success of E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101, level up your e-commerce marketing game with E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202. Join us for a live Q&A on March 23, 2022, at 1 pm (CST).
Mar 3rd, 2022
Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 27, 2022.
Georgia Gov. Candidates Spar Over Rivian Factory
The largest economic development project in state history is drawing opposition from an unusual source.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Workers gather outside a 'maquiladora' for car accessories in Matamoros, Mexico, March 21, 2017.
Mexico Sees Another Major Win for Independent Unions
The votes could eventually stem the outflow of U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico.
Mar 2nd, 2022
A build-to-order vehicle from the factory ensures you get the exact car, color and option combination that you want. It’s a little-known method to save time tracking down a vehicle that fits your needs.
Why You Should Order Your Next Car From the Factory
A build-to-order vehicle from the factory ensures you get the exact car, color and option combination that you want.
Mar 2nd, 2022
The automaker said Wednesday, March 2, 2022 that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue and Ford Model e.
Ford to Run EV, Internal Combustion Divisions Separately
The automaker is planning a major restructuring with two businesses: Ford Blue and Ford Model e.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Lordstown Motors plant, Lordstown, Ohio, June 22, 2021.
Investors Again Flee Lordstown After Lackluster Forecast
The troubled electric truck maker revealed underwhelming projections for truck deliveries.
Mar 1st, 2022
A Cruise Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM's Robo-Car Unit Will Be Helmed by its Founder
Kyle Vogt, who helped found Cruise nearly a decade ago, had returned as interim CEO.
Mar 1st, 2022
Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.
Toyota Restarting Japan Plants After Malware Hits Supplier
The supplier said “a threatening message” was confirmed.
Mar 1st, 2022
Stellantis
Stellantis Plans to Launch Jeep Electric SUV Early Next Year
The company wants 50% of its U.S. sales to be from EVs by 2030.
Mar 1st, 2022
Pot-holed runway at the former Bader Field airport site in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022.
Vacant Atlantic City Airport Could Become Car Lovers' Dream
The $2.7 billion proposal includes a 2.44-mile auto course for high-end cars.
Feb 28th, 2022
Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Toyota's Japan Production Halted Over Suspected Cyberattack
A domestic supplier said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota.
Feb 28th, 2022
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk and his lawyers are escalating their fight with U.S. securities regulators, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A Musk lawyer has accused regulators of leaking investigative information, and Musk is alleging on Twitter that government corruption is being exposed.
Judge Stays Out of Elon Musk vs. SEC Letter Spat, for Now
The issue dates to 2018, when Musk tweeted about having the money to take the company private.
Feb 25th, 2022