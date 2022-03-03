BMW Group Investing Over $200 Million at South Carolina Plant

The new press shop will start production in the summer of 2024.

Mar 3rd, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
P90453218 High Res
BMW Group

BMW Group will invest more than $200 million to construct a 219,000-square-foot press shop at its South Carolina plant. The investment includes more than 200 new jobs. The announcement was made by BMW Manufacturing President and CEO Robert Engelhorn at the South Carolina Automotive Summit in Greenville, SC.

The new press shop, which will start production in the summer of 2024, will take raw coils of steel, cut them into blanks and stamp sheet metal parts for BMW X models. Those components include hang-on parts such as the vehicle’s four doors, fenders, exterior body sides and lift gate.

Highly-Skilled Manufacturing Jobs

These jobs include tool and die technicians, electrical and mechanical maintenance for automated machinery and specialized line operators. More than 45 Plant Spartanburg associates are currently training at BMW Group press shops in Leipzig, Germany and Swindon, UK. These associates also train with partners from the Schuler Group that manufactures automated servo press lines for all BMW Group plants.

While Schuler will manufacture the automated press line, all tooling for Plant Spartanburg’s press shop will come from BMW tool shops in Eisenach, Munich and Dingolfing. 

Since 1992, the BMW Group has invested nearly $12 billion in its South Carolina factory. BMW Manufacturing is the largest BMW Group plant in the world, producing more than 1,500 vehicles each day and 433,810 vehicles in 2021, a record. The factory has an annual production capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles and employs more than 11,000 people. 

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Lordstown Motors plant, Lordstown, Ohio, June 22, 2021.
Investors Again Flee Lordstown After Lackluster Forecast
The troubled electric truck maker revealed underwhelming projections for truck deliveries.
Mar 1st, 2022
A Cruise Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM's Robo-Car Unit Will Be Helmed by its Founder
Kyle Vogt, who helped found Cruise nearly a decade ago, had returned as interim CEO.
Mar 1st, 2022
Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.
Toyota Restarting Japan Plants After Malware Hits Supplier
The supplier said “a threatening message” was confirmed.
Mar 1st, 2022
Stellantis
Stellantis Plans to Launch Jeep Electric SUV Early Next Year
The company wants 50% of its U.S. sales to be from EVs by 2030.
Mar 1st, 2022
Pot-holed runway at the former Bader Field airport site in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022.
Vacant Atlantic City Airport Could Become Car Lovers' Dream
The $2.7 billion proposal includes a 2.44-mile auto course for high-end cars.
Feb 28th, 2022
Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Toyota's Japan Production Halted Over Suspected Cyberattack
A domestic supplier said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota.
Feb 28th, 2022
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk and his lawyers are escalating their fight with U.S. securities regulators, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A Musk lawyer has accused regulators of leaking investigative information, and Musk is alleging on Twitter that government corruption is being exposed.
Judge Stays Out of Elon Musk vs. SEC Letter Spat, for Now
The issue dates to 2018, when Musk tweeted about having the money to take the company private.
Feb 25th, 2022
Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday.
Truck Convoy Opposing U.S. COVID Mandates Starts from California
About two dozen trucks hit the road alongside a number of other vehicles Wednesday, heading for Washington D.C.
Feb 24th, 2022
Ford President and CEO Jim Farley speaks in Frankfort, Ky., Sept. 28, 2021.
Ford CEO Says No Plan to Spin Off EV Business
But change is coming to the automaker.
Feb 24th, 2022
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.
Over 1.7M Hondas Probed for Unexpected Automatic Braking
Some owners reported that the problem resulted in collisions with injuries.
Feb 24th, 2022
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994.
USPS Gets Final Signoff to Order New Delivery Vehicles
But not everyone is happy.
Feb 24th, 2022