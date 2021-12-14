Toyota Promises More Electric Models

The automaker's president promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero.”

Dec 14th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda gestures for photographers during a press conference regarding battery EV strategies Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda gestures for photographers during a press conference regarding battery EV strategies Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, its president, Akio Toyoda, said Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030, he said, up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year.

Toyoda promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero,” coming in the years ahead, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars.

“We can leave a beautiful planet and bring about many smiles for the future generation,” Toyoda told reporters at a Tokyo showroom, standing on stage with more than a dozen EV models promised for the future.

His comments underscore the company's determination to reverse its reputation as a laggard in the industry’s shift toward electric vehicles.

Toyota prides itself on its role as a pioneer in hybrid technology and more recently in hydrogen fuel cells for vehicles.

The maker of the Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury models and Mirai fuel cell car wants to offer various options, Toyoda said.

He stressed Toyota must respond to global fears about climate change and carbon emissions.

The company’s Lexus luxury brand will become fully electric by 2035 globally, Toyoda said. It aims to achieve that by 2030 for the U.S., European and Chinese markets.

Also Tuesday, the company raised to 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) its investment in battery research and development from the 1.5 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) announced earlier this year.

When including other green technologies, like hybrids, Toyota is investing 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) by 2030, the company said.

Earlier this month, Toyota announced plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people and start production in 2025.

Toyota’s fully electric sport utility vehicle called “bZ4X” is set to go on sale next year globally.

Toyota is building a futuristic city near Mount Fuji, designed to try out and showcase automated driving, sustainable energy and robotics for housing.

David Leggett, automotive editor at GlobalData, said Toyota was trying to prepare for the dramatic technological and societal changes that are coming.

“Businesses have to think about how demand will look in 10, 20, 30 years’ time, and the pathways that come back to their business plans over a foreseeable time horizon,” Leggett told The Associated Press.

Toyoda, an avid racing driver and the grandson of the company’s founder, acknowledged he had not been that interested in EVs in the past, viewing them as “commodities." But he said he's excited about the vehicles Toyota is developing.

“They are safer, faster and more fun to drive. I can say that as a driver,” he said.

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
FILE - A battery is lifted into place for installation in the Chevrolet Bolt EV at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant, Nov. 4, 2016, in Orion Township, Mich. Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Michigan Senate OKs Incentives After Ford Expands in South
GM CEO Mary Barra gave a strong hint that Michigan may get an electric vehicle battery factory.
Dec 10th, 2021
Trucks and other vehicles pass a construction zone on Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The California Air Resources Board, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, is considering a new smog check program for heavy duty trucks. The new rules would require trucks weighing more than 14,000 pounds to be tested at least twice per year to make sure they meet the state's smog standards.
California Adopts Tough Standards for Trucks, Lawn Equipment
To enforce the rules, the state will install roadside monitoring devices to catch trucks that pollute too much.
Dec 10th, 2021
In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
GM's Cruise to Start Autonomous Taxi Service
The technology is "coming."
Dec 10th, 2021
General Motors is forming a joint venture with Posco Chemical of South Korea to build a North American battery materials plant as it brings more steps in the electric vehicle supply chain under its umbrella.
GM Reaches Supply Deals for Electric Vehicle Motor Magnets
GM has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Dec 9th, 2021
The Tesla CEO began to sell stock worth billions of dollars in late 2021.
How Elon Musk Can Save Big on Taxes
All he has to do is give away a ton of his Tesla stock.
Dec 9th, 2021
Carmaker Stellantis announced a strategy Tuesday to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands targeting 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion) in annual revenues by 2030.
Stellantis Wants to Outfit Cars with AI to Drive Up Revenue
It hopes the upgrade will bring in $22.6 billion in annual revenue by 2030.
Dec 7th, 2021
E Vs
Choosing EVs or Conventional Cars with the Planet in Mind
Electric is not always the answer.
Dec 6th, 2021
Lucid
EV Maker Crashes After Disclosing SEC Subpoena
It dragged much of the EV sector down with it.
Dec 6th, 2021
North Carolina officials have scheduled a Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, news conference to announce a major economic development project, which likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory with 1,750 workers.
Toyota to Build $1.3B Battery Plant in U.S.
It will employ at least 1,750 people.
Dec 6th, 2021
DCM Tech automated rotary surface grinders can be used to grind flat metals, alloys, and ceramics to precise dimensions before polishing, significantly reducing lapping and polishing steps.
Metals and Alloys: Advanced Rotary Surface Grinders Deliver 'Endless Possibilities' and Tighter Tolerances
To combat the loss of more seasoned operators to retirement, job shops are turning to more modern, automated surface grinders.
Dec 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1079938636
Mexico Threatens Legal Action Over U.S. Electric Vehicle Subsidy
Mexican officials say the provision violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.
Dec 3rd, 2021