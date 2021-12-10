Michigan Senate OKs Incentives After Ford Expands in South

GM CEO Mary Barra gave a strong hint that Michigan may get an electric vehicle battery factory.

Dec 10th, 2021
David Eggert
FILE - A battery is lifted into place for installation in the Chevrolet Bolt EV at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant, Nov. 4, 2016, in Orion Township, Mich. Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
FILE - A battery is lifted into place for installation in the Chevrolet Bolt EV at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant, Nov. 4, 2016, in Orion Township, Mich. Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate on Thursday quickly endorsed bills that would boost job-creation and expansion incentives offered to businesses, amid efforts to land unspecified major projects in the auto industry as it shifts to greener technology.

The 27-10 votes came a day after the House approved identical legislation. Final action will not occur until next week due to legislative rules and because lawmakers are discussing how much funding to put into the newly proposed Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund.

The measures, backed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand our economic development toolkit,” could give legislators more involvement in deals. That is because they would control when money is transferred from the account into new site readiness and critical industry funds, from which the state's economic development board could disburse incentives to companies.

The fast-tracked measures came less than three months after Dearborn-based automaker Ford announced plans to build three electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant in Kentucky and Tennessee, creating an estimated 10,800 jobs.

Sen. Curt VanderWall, a Ludington Republican sponsoring one of the bills, said Detroit-based General Motors is eyeing some expansions.

The legislation “allows us to negotiate and make sure that we take care of Michigan businesses ... the ones that we want to keep here and not leave our area,” he said. “It's extremely important right now that we give Michigan the tools to be able to compete for those jobs and those businesses.”

GM CEO Mary Barra gave a strong hint Thursday that Michigan may get an electric vehicle battery factory. When asked during an appearance at the Automotive Press Association if Michigan has a chance to get a plant, she said discussions with the state are ongoing.

"In the not-too-distant future, we’ll be able to answer that question,” Barra said in Detroit, adding that an announcement would likely come in weeks, not months.

GM has plans to build four North American battery factories. Locations of two have been announced, in Ohio and Tennessee. Building a Michigan plant would make sense because the company has plans for at least two electric vehicle assembly factories in the state.

Ford's announcement caught legislators off guard and “probably tipped the scales” to persuade them to do something two years after allowing a 2017 tax incentives program geared at large-scale business expansions to expire, VanderWall said.

“We're actually going to have sites that are shovel-ready,” he said, so businesses “can be up and running in a much quicker time than what we have currently.”

Seven of 21 Republicans and three of 16 Democrats voted against the bills in the GOP-led chamber, with one member absent. They said corporate subsidies leave less to spend on other government priorities.

“How is it morally fair to collect taxes from the thousands of businesses paying into the state treasury only to pay that same money out to larger businesses or even others that may be in fact a direct competitor to an existing business in our state?” said Sen. Tom Barrett, a Charlotte Republican.

Supporters say the legislation has detailed criteria that the Michigan Strategic Fund board would have to consider and document before approving a grant, a loan, financing or other assistance for site development and business investment. Lawmakers would be notified of proposed changes and actual modifications to a written agreement.

The House and Senate budget committees would have to approve transfers from a main fund, known as SOAR and overseen by the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, before the Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Fund and the Critical Industry Fund could be tapped for deals.

“This really does give the Legislature a credible voice in these processes so we have an understanding of the macro, we have some information about some of the emerging opportunities for the state and we can keep Michigan as the place where things are made,” said Rep. Ben Frederick, an Owosso Republican.

More in Automotive
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Nov 30th, 2021
Carmaker Stellantis announced a strategy Tuesday to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands targeting 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion) in annual revenues by 2030.
Stellantis Wants to Outfit Cars with AI to Drive Up Revenue
It hopes the upgrade will bring in $22.6 billion in annual revenue by 2030.
Dec 7th, 2021
E Vs
Choosing EVs or Conventional Cars with the Planet in Mind
Electric is not always the answer.
Dec 6th, 2021
Lucid
EV Maker Crashes After Disclosing SEC Subpoena
It dragged much of the EV sector down with it.
Dec 6th, 2021
North Carolina officials have scheduled a Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, news conference to announce a major economic development project, which likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory with 1,750 workers.
Toyota to Build $1.3B Battery Plant in U.S.
It will employ at least 1,750 people.
Dec 6th, 2021
DCM Tech automated rotary surface grinders can be used to grind flat metals, alloys, and ceramics to precise dimensions before polishing, significantly reducing lapping and polishing steps.
Metals and Alloys: Advanced Rotary Surface Grinders Deliver 'Endless Possibilities' and Tighter Tolerances
To combat the loss of more seasoned operators to retirement, job shops are turning to more modern, automated surface grinders.
Dec 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1079938636
Mexico Threatens Legal Action Over U.S. Electric Vehicle Subsidy
Mexican officials say the provision violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Gm Logo Gradient 2021 16x9 (1)
GM Joint Venture to Scale Battery Cell Production
The factory will process critical materials for GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform.
Dec 2nd, 2021
A General Motors employee who works on the line, waves a United Auto Workers flag as employees leave the Flint Assembly Plant at midnight as part of the national strike on, Sept. 16, 2019, in Flint, Mich. Members of the United Auto Workers union appear to be in favor of picking their leaders in direct elections. A federal court-appointed monitor who is conducting the election said on his website Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that 65,136 ballots were cast in favor of direct elections, while 38,503 wanted delegate voting. The results are unofficial and the full count likely won't be done until Thursday, the website said.
Auto Workers Appear to Favor Direct Election of Leadership
The current system uses delegates to select the union's leadership.
Dec 1st, 2021
This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement late Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in a filing with U.S. securities regulators.
Tesla Officially Moves Headquarters to Texas
It's unclear whether the 10,000 employees at Tesla's Palo Alto headquarters would be required to move.
Dec 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit.
GM Cites Improved Chip Supply in Raising Financial Guidance
Most automaker stocks rose on news that the chip shortage may be easing.
Dec 1st, 2021
I Stock 458604543
Mercedes, Stellantis to Work with U.S. Firm on New Batteries
The companies hope solid-state battery technology could make electric cars more attractive to buyers.
Nov 30th, 2021