Toyota to Build $1.29B U.S. Battery Plant

The company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people.

Oct 18th, 2021
Tom Krisher
The Toyota logo is shown on a dealership in Manchester, N.H., in this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo. Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
The Toyota logo is shown on a dealership in Manchester, N.H., in this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo. Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles.

The Toyota plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade. It didn't detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, and LG Energy Solution said Monday that they plan to build a battery manufacturing facility to help the automaker get 40% of its U.S. sales from vehicles that run at least partly on electricity by 2030. They didn't say where the plant would be.

Also Monday, the Taiwanese company that makes smartphones for Apple and others, Foxconn Technology Group, said it would produce electric cars and buses for auto brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.

Volvo Cars on Monday unveiled more details of its initial public offering that will fund its ambitious plan to transform into an all-electric vehicle company by 2030. The Swedish auto brand, owned by Chinese carmaker Geely, said the IPO would value the company at 163-200 billion kronor ($18.8-$23 billion) when shares start trading Oct. 28.

And Ford Motor Co. announced that it will turn a transmission factory in northwest England into a plant that will make electric power units for cars and trucks sold throughout Europe.

Toyota joins Ford and General Motors in announcing recent large investments in U.S. battery factories. GM plans to build battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee, while Ford has plans for plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Toyota will form a new company to run its new U.S. battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its U.S. supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said Monday.

“Today's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, Toyota's North American CEO, said in a statement.

The new plant would likely be near one of the company's U.S. assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama or Texas.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the U.S., Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 in the U.S. that are at least partially electrified.

Now in the U.S., it offers hydrogen vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids that can travel a relatively short distance on electricity before switching to a gas-electric hybrid powertrain. Toyota says vehicles that operate at least partially on electricity now account for about a quarter of its U.S. sales, and it plans for that to rise to nearly 70% by 2030.

The company says it will have 15 battery electric vehicles for sale globally by 2025.

More in Automotive
The Nikola Tre FCEV cabover will add an anticipated range up to 500 miles to PGT’s freight hauling fleet.
Nikola Signs Potential Deal for 100 Trucks
The trucks will have a 500-mile range.
Oct 14th, 2021
Vw
Report: VW CEO Suggests Slow EV Shift Could Eliminate 30K Jobs
He said the company needs to transition to electric vehicles more quickly.
Oct 13th, 2021
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn’t file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.
U.S. Regulators Seek Answers from Tesla over Lack of Recall
It follows an investigation of Tesla vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles.
Oct 13th, 2021
This April 5, 2021 file photo shows the logo of LG Electronics Inc. outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics has reached a deal with General Motors to pay as much as $2 billion to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to battery fires.
LG to Pay GM $2B for Bolt Battery Recall
GM said batteries that have two manufacturing defects can cause fires.
Oct 12th, 2021
Tesla owners, Tesla employees and local political leaders gather at the service bay doors during an event on Sept. 9, 2021, to celebrate a partnership between Tesla and the Nambé Pueblo after the electric car company repurposed a defunct casino into a sales, service and delivery center near Santa Fe, N.M. Tesla has opened a store on tribal land in New Mexico, sidestepping car dealership laws that prohibit car companies from selling directly to customers.
Former Cabinet Secretary Defends Auto Dealerships from Tesla
He is defending New Mexico's ban on direct sales of motor vehicles.
Oct 8th, 2021
Stellantis
Stellantis Retooling 3 Indiana Plants for Electric Vehicles
Stellantis said the project would help retain about 660 jobs.
Oct 8th, 2021
Robotic arms put in the electric vehicle powertrain into the Ariya model in the assembly line at Nissan's Tochigi plant in Kaminokawa town, Tochigi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Smart Robots Do All the Work at Nissan's 'Intelligent' Plant
The factory is set to be up and running sometime before April.
Oct 8th, 2021
In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla says it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Move HQ from California to Texas
Musk gave no timeline for the move.
Oct 8th, 2021
In this April 25, 2017 file, photo, a GMC logo is displayed on the wheel of a truck at a General Motors dealer's lot in Nashville, Tenn. General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.
GM Sets to Double Revenue, Lead U.S. in Electric Vehicle Sales
The company also teased upcoming new electric vehicles.
Oct 7th, 2021
Gm Ge
GM, GE Want a Rare Earth Materials Supply Chain
The companies are trying to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel.
Oct 6th, 2021
Tesla
Black Ex-Tesla Worker Who Claimed Racial Abuse Awarded $137M
The jury agreed that the employee was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment.
Oct 5th, 2021
This Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors says it’s building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan.
GM Building Giant Battery Development Lab in Detroit Suburb
Scientists will work to cut costs over current vehicles and extend the batteries' range.
Oct 5th, 2021