Ford Hires Exec Formerly in Charge of Apple's Car Project

He was also once an engineer at Tesla.

Sep 8th, 2021
Associated Press
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford Motor Co. has hired a former executive from Apple and Tesla to be the company's head of advanced technology and new embedded systems, a critical post as the auto industry moves to adopt vehicles powered by electricity and guided by computers.
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford Motor Co. has hired a former executive from Apple and Tesla to be the company's head of advanced technology and new embedded systems, a critical post as the auto industry moves to adopt vehicles powered by electricity and guided by computers.
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has hired a former executive from Apple and Tesla to be the company's head of advanced technology and new embedded systems, a critical post as the auto industry moves to adopt vehicles powered by electricity and guided by computers.

Before Doug Field joined Ford, he was a vice president of special projects at Apple and a engineer at Tesla. Apple has been rumored to be working on its own car project for some time, but the details have been kept under tight wraps. Field also worked on Tesla's Model 3 vehicle.

Field will be in charge of building out passenger systems like navigation, driver-assist technology, connected systems and cybersecurity across all of Ford's products. He will also be in charge of making sure Ford products work well with other pieces of technology, such as a smartphone or watch.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ford as it embraces a transition to a new, complex and fascinating period in the auto industry,” Field said in a statement. “It will be a privilege to help Ford deliver a new generation of experiences built on the shift to electrification, software and digital experiences, and autonomy."

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this March 14, 2017 file photo Volkswagen cars are lifted inside a delivery tower of the company in Wolfsburg, Germany. German automaker Daimler on Friday dismissed a “cease and desist” demand from two environmental groups to commit to ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2030.
German Carmakers Reject Environmental Groups' Climate Demand
The same lawyers successfully sued the German government earlier this year.
Sep 3rd, 2021
Gm Ap
GM, Ford Halt Some Production as Chip Shortage Worsens
General Motors will pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks.
Sep 2nd, 2021
Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Auburn Hills, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021.
Stellantis to Acquire Finance Arm
The company is the only major car maker currently operating in the U.S. without its own auto-finance company.
Sep 2nd, 2021
Unsold 2021 Ram pickup trucks parked on the storage lot outside a Ram dealership, Littleton, Colo., Aug. 29, 2021.
Auto Quality Survey Shows Frustration with Infotainment Systems
A pair of brands from Stellantis topped the rankings.
Sep 1st, 2021
In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle in Boston. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles that are handling traffic crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the request in an 11-page letter to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday, Aug. 31.
U.S. Asks Tesla How Autopilot Responds to Emergency Vehicles
The agency wants to know how Teslas detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares or reflectorized vests worn by responders.
Sep 1st, 2021
Traffic jam in Algiers, Algeria, Sept. 29, 2010.
Poisonous Leaded Gasoline Phased Out Worldwide
The last country in the world to continue selling the highly toxic fuel has halted the practice.
Aug 31st, 2021
Low Res 2021 P05326 jpg
Oak Ridge Licenses High-Power Vehicle Charging Tech
The system could one day enable electric vehicles to be charged as they are driven at highway speeds.
Aug 31st, 2021
Gas Prices
Average U.S. Price of Gas Drops 2 Cents Per Gallon to $3.23
It's the first decline in gas prices in nine months.
Aug 30th, 2021
In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Rivian, an Electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Rivian said that the initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process.
Rivian to Go Public
The company has become a standout amid fledgling EV startups.
Aug 30th, 2021
This photo provided by Acura shows the 2021 Acura NSX, an exotic sports car with a hybrid powertrain and sharp handling.
Say Goodbye to Five Discontinued Vehicles for 2022
They may not be easy to find given the current new vehicle shortage.
Aug 25th, 2021
This Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah.
Why the Feds Are Investigating Tesla's Autopilot
And what that means for the future of self-driving cars.
Aug 23rd, 2021