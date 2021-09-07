Protests Disrupt Autobahn Before German Auto Show

More protests are expected.

Sep 7th, 2021
Associated Press
An activist hangs from a gantry over the A9 motorway near Fürholzen in the direction of Munich during a banner campaign, holding a banner with the words 'Destroy cars' in his hands while police officers from a special task force get into position on the gantry, Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021. The activists have pasted over the traffic sign with the words 'smashcarlobby & industry - NO IAA.'
An activist hangs from a gantry over the A9 motorway near Fürholzen in the direction of Munich during a banner campaign, holding a banner with the words "Destroy cars" in his hands while police officers from a special task force get into position on the gantry, Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021. The activists have pasted over the traffic sign with the words "smashcarlobby & industry - NO IAA."
Matthias Balk/dpa via AP

Environmental activists protesting car culture disrupted traffic on several highways around Munich before the opening Tuesday of a leading auto show in the German city.

Demonstrators unfurled banners with slogans such as “Block IAA,” in some cases abseiling from highway bridges to do so, news agency dpa reported. At one location, they pasted over a highway sign with the words “Smash Car Lobby & Industry.”

Police and fire service officers ended the protests, and the affected stretches of autobahn were reopened by lunchtime. More protests are expected on Friday, though organizers haven't specified what exactly they plan to do.

The IAA Mobility fair, which takes place every two years, was opening later Tuesday. The event is held every two years and is in Munich for the first time this year.

It previously took place in Frankfurt. The show moved after the German Association of the Automotive Industry changed the concept of the show to change its focus and include more discussion of environmental issues, new technologies and innovation and other modes of transportation including e-scooters and bicycles.

More in Automotive
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
Unsold 2021 Ram pickup trucks parked on the storage lot outside a Ram dealership, Littleton, Colo., Aug. 29, 2021.
Auto Quality Survey Shows Frustration with Infotainment Systems
A pair of brands from Stellantis topped the rankings.
Sep 1st, 2021
In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle in Boston. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles that are handling traffic crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the request in an 11-page letter to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday, Aug. 31.
U.S. Asks Tesla How Autopilot Responds to Emergency Vehicles
The agency wants to know how Teslas detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares or reflectorized vests worn by responders.
Sep 1st, 2021
Traffic jam in Algiers, Algeria, Sept. 29, 2010.
Poisonous Leaded Gasoline Phased Out Worldwide
The last country in the world to continue selling the highly toxic fuel has halted the practice.
Aug 31st, 2021
Low Res 2021 P05326 jpg
Oak Ridge Licenses High-Power Vehicle Charging Tech
The system could one day enable electric vehicles to be charged as they are driven at highway speeds.
Aug 31st, 2021
Gas Prices
Average U.S. Price of Gas Drops 2 Cents Per Gallon to $3.23
It's the first decline in gas prices in nine months.
Aug 30th, 2021
In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Rivian, an Electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Rivian said that the initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process.
Rivian to Go Public
The company has become a standout amid fledgling EV startups.
Aug 30th, 2021
This photo provided by Acura shows the 2021 Acura NSX, an exotic sports car with a hybrid powertrain and sharp handling.
Say Goodbye to Five Discontinued Vehicles for 2022
They may not be easy to find given the current new vehicle shortage.
Aug 25th, 2021
This Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah.
Why the Feds Are Investigating Tesla's Autopilot
And what that means for the future of self-driving cars.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles are among the first in the industry to offer WarnerMedia RIDE, which functions similar to in-flight entertainment platforms offered by some airlines. When a tablet or smartphone is connected to an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, live and on-demand entertainment options are available to passengers via the WarnerMedia RIDE app.
GM, AT&T Partner on 5G Vehicles
5G connectivity will first be available in model year 2024 vehicles.
Aug 19th, 2021
Electric TVA vehicle, Chattanooga, Tenn., May 2021.
Utility Plans to Switch 1,200 Vehicles to Electric
The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to downsize its overall fleet.
Aug 19th, 2021
In this April 28, 2020 photo, an employee wearing a face mask works on a Yaris car at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France.
Toyota Cuts Production 40% Due to Parts Shortage
The pandemic-related disruption affects 14 assembly plants in Japan.
Aug 19th, 2021