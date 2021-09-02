GM, Ford Halt Some Production as Chip Shortage Worsens

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks.

Sep 2nd, 2021
Tom Krisher
Gm Ap
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks. Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions,” GM said in a statement.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close. That's worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

“Now the prospects for new sales for the rest of the year continue to dim with the reality that tight inventory will last well into 2022,” said Kevin Roberts, director of industry insights for Cargurus.com.

Demand for trucks, SUVs and other autos is strong, but buyers are growing frustrated due to lack of inventory and high prices. U.S. auto sales were expected to fall about 9% in August compared with a year ago, while the average vehicle sale price hit over $41,000, a record, according to J.D. Power. Sales of Ford's F-Series trucks fell nearly 23% for the month.

More in Automotive
Gas Prices
Average U.S. Price of Gas Drops 2 Cents Per Gallon to $3.23
It's the first decline in gas prices in nine months.
Aug 30th, 2021
In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Rivian, an Electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Rivian said that the initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process.
Rivian to Go Public
The company has become a standout amid fledgling EV startups.
Aug 30th, 2021
This photo provided by Acura shows the 2021 Acura NSX, an exotic sports car with a hybrid powertrain and sharp handling.
Say Goodbye to Five Discontinued Vehicles for 2022
They may not be easy to find given the current new vehicle shortage.
Aug 25th, 2021
This Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah.
Why the Feds Are Investigating Tesla's Autopilot
And what that means for the future of self-driving cars.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles are among the first in the industry to offer WarnerMedia RIDE, which functions similar to in-flight entertainment platforms offered by some airlines. When a tablet or smartphone is connected to an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, live and on-demand entertainment options are available to passengers via the WarnerMedia RIDE app.
GM, AT&T Partner on 5G Vehicles
5G connectivity will first be available in model year 2024 vehicles.
Aug 19th, 2021
Electric TVA vehicle, Chattanooga, Tenn., May 2021.
Utility Plans to Switch 1,200 Vehicles to Electric
The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to downsize its overall fleet.
Aug 19th, 2021
In this April 28, 2020 photo, an employee wearing a face mask works on a Yaris car at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France.
Toyota Cuts Production 40% Due to Parts Shortage
The pandemic-related disruption affects 14 assembly plants in Japan.
Aug 19th, 2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019.
Elon Musk Bet Everything He Had on Tesla
Multiple times in the journey to launch the car, the effort teetered on the edge of technological and financial cliffs.
Aug 18th, 2021
The automaker pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy.
Automaker Admits Paying Off Union Leaders
The company was ordered to add an independent compliance monitor.
Aug 18th, 2021
This photo provided by Audi shows the automaker's new all-electric production car, the 2022 e-tron GT, charging up at one of many public charging stations.
How to Calculate an Electric Vehicle's Charge Costs
It can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it.
Aug 18th, 2021
The Lordstown Motors Baja truck displayed during a media tour, Lordstown, Ohio, June 22, 2021.
Lordstown Poised to Begin Limited Production
But the startup's future remains hazy.
Aug 16th, 2021
In this April 22, 2010 file photo, Neil Barofsky, Then-Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government on the Financial Crisis and TARP program on Capitol Hill in Washington. The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections. In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky says ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting Oct. 12.
UAW Members to Decide Whether to Vote in Leaders
Direct elections are seen as a way to hold union leaders accountable for their actions.
Aug 16th, 2021