Toyota Acquires Lyft's Self-Driving Unit for $550M

Despite the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota has been relatively resilient and continues to invest.

Apr 27th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
In this file photo, visitors walk at a Toyota showroom in Tokyo.
In this file photo, visitors walk at a Toyota showroom in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for $550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automaker's ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried out by Woven Planet Holdings, a Toyota subsidiary that began business in January and focuses on innovations and investment in projects such as "smart cities," robotics and automated driving.

Of the payment, $200 million will be paid upfront, and $350 million over a five-year period, according to Toyota.

The Woven Planet project will bring together engineers and researchers in mobility services, software and sensor assets and automated driving systems to further develop the technology, according to Toyota. "This deal will be key in weaving together the people, resources, and infrastructure that will help us to transform the world we live in through mobility technologies that can bring about a happier, safer future for us all," said Woven Planet Chief Executive James Kuffner.

Woven Planet and Lyft also signed commercial agreements to use the Lyft system and fleet data to speed up commercialization of the technology. Toyota also said the deal will mean Woven Planet will have Tokyo, Palo Alto, California, and London as locations.

A centerpiece of Woven Planet is the Woven City, which held a ground-breaking ceremony in Japan recently, to build a community showcasing intelligent homes, autonomous vehicles and other mobility products for Toyota's workers and other people. "Woven Planet is driving towards its mission to combine the innovative culture of Silicon Valley with world-renowned Japanese craftsmanship to create the mobility solutions of the future," said George Kellerman, who oversees investments at Woven Planet.

All the world's top automakers are working on technology to make vehicles smarter, cleaner and more connected. Lyft, founded in 2012, offers a ride-sharing and rental network. Also Tuesday, Toyota announced it will work with Japanese automakers Suzuki Motor Corp., which makes small cars, Subaru Corp., Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. on next-generation vehicle communications devices.

Despite the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota has been relatively resilient and continues to invest in clean emissions technology, including electric vehicles, fuel cells and hybrids, robotics and other innovations.

But the advent of such technology is a challenge for old-timers like Toyota because newcomers can emerge as leaders in a totally new game. "Who will be the economic winners in all of this? Auto companies around the world are girding themselves for the disruption ahead," Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman, wrote in a recent commentary.

"Toyota is rebranding itself as a 'mobility company.' Volkswagen goes farther, now billing itself as a 'software-driven mobility provider.' But the big beneficiaries could well be companies that don't yet exist."

More in Automotive
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla. Japanese automaker Honda said Friday, April 23, 2021 that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden's climate summit.
Honda to Phase Out Gas-Powered Cars
The company unveiled its goal to take the internal combustion engine out of North America.
Apr 26th, 2021
Mercedes Ap 5c376723c1259
China, Global Recovery Boost Profit at Daimler
The automaker raised its outlook for an important measure of profitability this year.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Tesla Ap21112677673507
Tesla Vehicle Tricked into Driving With No One at the Wheel
"In our evaluation, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn't tell if there was a driver there at all."
Apr 23rd, 2021
I Stock 521698804
Jaguar Land Rover Halts Production Over Chip Shortage
It's the latest automaker to fall victim to a global shortage of microchips.
Apr 22nd, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda says that a faulty driver’s air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn’t give details of the Jan. 9, 2021, crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.
South Carolina Driver Killed by Exploding Air Bag Inflator
The death is the 19th in the U.S. since 2009.
Apr 21st, 2021
Fca Ap21110807066494
Managers Indicted in Fiat Chrysler Emissions Probe
The Justice Department said the three men had "co-conspirators" in the scheme, indicating more charges are possible.
Apr 21st, 2021
Tesla Ap21109570788520
Scrutiny of Tesla Crash Could Trigger Regulation
The NHTSA and NTSB are sending teams to investigate the crash that killed two in a Tesla Model S.
Apr 20th, 2021
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.
Subaru Recalls 875K Vehicles
For some, suspension parts are at risk of falling off.
Apr 20th, 2021
An autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors Transmission Plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Union, Automakers Headed for Fight Over Battery Plant Wages
The UAW is calling on GM to pay full union wages at electric vehicle battery factories.
Apr 19th, 2021
I Stock 503663826
Virus Surge Slows Ram Truck Plant
Michigan’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak is beginning to slow auto production.
Apr 19th, 2021
A driver of an electric car charges his vehicle at public charging station in New Delhi, April 1, 2021.
India's Electric Vehicles Face Practical, Technical Hurdles
The country hopes “electric mobility” will curb urban smog, but the effort is plagued by technological and logistical hurdles.
Apr 19th, 2021