Tech Expert Tapped to Lead Honda

He promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.

Feb 19th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a Honda Motor Co. showroom in Tokyo.
A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a Honda Motor Co. showroom in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

TOKYO (AP) — Toshihiro Mibe, a research expert tapped to be president of Japanese automaker Honda on Friday, promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.

Honda Motor Co. said Mibe replaces Takahiro Hachigo effective April 1, and subject to shareholders' approval at a meeting in June. "I am going to build a house that is the future of Honda on the foundation of businesses that Mr. Hachigo has worked so hard to create. And this building must have resilience, to withstand this once in a hundred years transformation," Mibe told reporters.

Mibe stressed the automaker will be aggressive about developing and selling electric vehicles.

Mibe, who joined Honda in 1987, had been widely expected to take the top post, according to Japanese media. He was instrumental in further forging Honda's partnership with U.S. automaker General Motors Co. GM and Honda have had a relationship for two decades, centered around collaborating on fuel cells, batteries and autonomous driving.

The relationship was expanded to a memorandum of understanding last year on setting up a North American alliance, including working tougher in purchasing and research, as well as sharing platforms, the basic parts on which vehicles are built. Hachigo said Mibe, a research and development expert, was a good person to lead Honda because of his experience in ecological vehicles.

Mibe will continue with the company's belief that "the purpose of technology is to help people," such as reducing carbon emissions and eliminating deaths from traffic accidents, according to Honda. Tokyo-based Honda has said it is striving for the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. Carbon neutrality refers to net zero carbon dioxide emissions, which will help curtail pollution and global warming.

Along with appointing a new president, Honda said it will also strengthen corporate governance by changing the company structure to that of three committees, overseeing nominating, audit and compensation. The change will better separate the executive and supervisory functions, according to Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Mirai fuel cell car and Asimo robot.

Hachigo, who has led the company since 2015, said he had kept Honda growing amid an industry undergoing transformation, such as the shift to electric vehicles and away from the gasoline engine. He retires after Mibe formally takes over.

Hachigo noted that Honda's production capacity nearly doubled in the last five years in China, now the world's largest auto market. All the world's automakers have been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Honda has held up relatively well.

Honda recently reported growth in fiscal third quarter profit and raised its annual profit forecast to 465 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from the previous projection for a 390 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit. The latest forecast is also better than the 456 billion yen profit Honda earned the previous fiscal year, although Honda warned the outlook remains uncertain because the impact from COVID-29 was still unclear.

More in Automotive
Companies such as GM, Ford and most other car manufacturers already have or are introducing all-electric vehicles in an attempt to catch up with market leader Tesla.
Application of Manufactured Aluminum Alloys in Today's Modern Cars
When it comes to cars, lighter does not necessarily mean smaller.
Feb 17th, 2021
I Stock 1205377470
NJ Earmarks $100M for Electric Truck, Bus Fleets
Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged that the state would use 100% clean energy by 2050.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021
Mm 181 Thumb
Volkswagen a ‘Victim’ in EV Battery Spat
A dispute with a battery supplier is complicating VW's electrification plans.
Feb 16th, 2021
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn during a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020.
Supreme Court Denies Accused Ghosn Smugglers' Bid to Stay in US
Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold.
Feb 16th, 2021
Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday, February 15, 2021.
Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help turn around the 86-year-old brand.
Feb 16th, 2021
The 2022 Bolt EV, foreground, and EUV are displayed, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Milford, Michigan.
GM's Chevy Bolt SUV Joins Parade of New US EVs
Fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. new vehicle sales last year.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, displays a GM ignition switch similar to those linked to 13 deaths and dozens of crashes of General Motors small cars like the Chevy Cobalt, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. General Motors Co., has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide.
GM Settles with California for $5.75M
The company is accused of making false statements about problems with its deadly ignition switches.
Feb 15th, 2021
Image from security camera video showing Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport, Dec. 30, 2019.
Court Won't Delay Extradition in Ghosn's Escape
The government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday.
Feb 12th, 2021
Jetpower
This Jet Engine-Powered Supercar Could Be Yours
Before the pandemic hit, the Bloodhound was pacing towards eclipsing the current car speed record of 763 mph.
Feb 12th, 2021
The exterior of the General Motors Toledo Transmission Operations facility is shown in Toledo, Ohio.
EVs Leave Autoworkers Facing Uncertain Futures
Those who trained and worked for decades to build machines running on petroleum will need to do different work — or they might not have jobs.
Feb 12th, 2021
Toyota says it will roll out two new battery-electric vehicles and one plug-in gas-electric hybrid in the U.S. this year as the parade of new EVs continues.
Toyota to Add Electric, Plug-In Hybrids Next Year
Toyota has broken from the pack in calling for a diversity of electrified vehicles, as opposed to just those powered by batteries.
Feb 11th, 2021