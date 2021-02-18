Cost Controls, Luxury Sales Help Daimler Weather Pandemic

The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11 percent to $186.3 billion.

Feb 18th, 2021
David McHugh
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Car and truck maker Daimler increased its profits by 48 percent to $4.8 billion in 2020, thanks to extensive cost-cutting and a sales recovery in the second half for its highly profitable Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles.

The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11 percent to $186.3 billion.

With net cash at year end of $21.6 billion, CEO Ola Kallenius said the company had the resources to develop the electric cars and digitalized products and services that are transforming the industry: "We proved our ability to generate substantial cash flow and to drive the ongoing transformation on our own — even under the adverse circumstances of a pandemic."

The Stuttgart-based company said its outlook for this year was for profits and sales to be "significantly above" last year, assuming continuing rollout of vaccines and absent any unexpected pandemic-related setback. Management proposed that the board of directors approve raising the dividend payout to shareholders to 1.35 euros per share from 90 cents a share.

Daimler AG faced production shutdowns early in the year along with other automakers but benefitted from recovering demand for luxury cars after the first wave of the virus outbreak. The Mercedes-Benz luxury car division saw sales down only one percent in the last three months of the year. Luxury car sales were boosted by the rebound in China, the division's largest market, where sales rose 12 percent compared with 2019.

Operating earnings fell at the company's truck and bus division, which includes the Freightliner and Western Star brands. The company says it plans to spin off the division to existing shareholders with a separate listing by the end of the year, and that Daimler will rename itself as Mercedes-Benz at some point in the future.

Daimler shares traded 1.1 percent higher at 66.32 euros in morning trading in Europe.


More in Automotive
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021
Mm 181 Thumb
Volkswagen a ‘Victim’ in EV Battery Spat
A dispute with a battery supplier is complicating VW's electrification plans.
Feb 16th, 2021
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn during a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020.
Supreme Court Denies Accused Ghosn Smugglers' Bid to Stay in US
Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold.
Feb 16th, 2021
Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday, February 15, 2021.
Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help turn around the 86-year-old brand.
Feb 16th, 2021
The 2022 Bolt EV, foreground, and EUV are displayed, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Milford, Michigan.
GM's Chevy Bolt SUV Joins Parade of New US EVs
Fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. new vehicle sales last year.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, displays a GM ignition switch similar to those linked to 13 deaths and dozens of crashes of General Motors small cars like the Chevy Cobalt, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. General Motors Co., has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide.
GM Settles with California for $5.75M
The company is accused of making false statements about problems with its deadly ignition switches.
Feb 15th, 2021
Image from security camera video showing Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport, Dec. 30, 2019.
Court Won't Delay Extradition in Ghosn's Escape
The government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday.
Feb 12th, 2021
Jetpower
This Jet Engine-Powered Supercar Could Be Yours
Before the pandemic hit, the Bloodhound was pacing towards eclipsing the current car speed record of 763 mph.
Feb 12th, 2021
The exterior of the General Motors Toledo Transmission Operations facility is shown in Toledo, Ohio.
EVs Leave Autoworkers Facing Uncertain Futures
Those who trained and worked for decades to build machines running on petroleum will need to do different work — or they might not have jobs.
Feb 12th, 2021
Toyota says it will roll out two new battery-electric vehicles and one plug-in gas-electric hybrid in the U.S. this year as the parade of new EVs continues.
Toyota to Add Electric, Plug-In Hybrids Next Year
Toyota has broken from the pack in calling for a diversity of electrified vehicles, as opposed to just those powered by batteries.
Feb 11th, 2021
I Stock 936646258 601c0f5fe30ad
Electric Car Battery Maker to Build New Plant
Microvast plans to renovate and expand a Tennessee facility to build battery cells, modules and packs.
Feb 11th, 2021
Uber logo above a trading post at the New York Stock Exchange, May 30, 2019.
Uber's Loss Narrows, Raising Hopes for Recovery
A topsy-turvy year forced the ride-hailing service to rely more heavily on its food-delivery business.
Feb 11th, 2021