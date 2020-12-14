UAW, US Attorney Reach Deal to Reform Union

Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty to charges since 2017.

Dec 14th, 2020
Tom Krisher
In this June 17, 2020, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit. Ashton, a former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to 2 1/2 years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls 'systemic' corruption at the highest ranks of the union.
In this June 17, 2020, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit. Ashton, a former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to 2 1/2 years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls "systemic" corruption at the highest ranks of the union.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers and the U.S. attorney's office in Detroit say they have reached a settlement to reform the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.

Terms of the deal will be announced at a Monday afternoon news conference in Detroit.

The union has been in the throes of the scandal for years as the government probed corruption in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including that of two former presidents. Many of the officials were accused of conspiring with others to cover up the use of union cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California.

Details of the civil settlement weren't available. But it is likely to include an independent monitor to watch the 400,000-member union's finances and a possible change in the way union leaders are elected.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, who has called for the reforms, and current UAW President Rory Gamble are scheduled to attend Monday's announcement.

Former UAW President Dennis Williams in September pleaded guilty in the government’s investigation. His successor as president, Gary Jones, pleaded guilty in June.

Williams, 67, was president from 2014 until he retired in 2018. He was accused of conspiring with others to cover up the source of cash for expensive meals, cigars and large expenses.

The union’s Region 5 leadership, which was based in Missouri and headed by Jones, would hold weeklong retreats in Palm Springs and invite Williams along. He said he stayed beyond “what my union business required.”

Williams told a judge that he wondered if money was being misused but that he was assured by Jones that “everything was above board.”

More than $53,000 in union money was used to rent a villa for Williams for monthslong stays in 2015-18, according to a court filing.

He faces a likely prison sentence of 18 to 24 months.

With about 400,000 members, the Detroit-based UAW is best known for representing 150,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford Motor.

Williams has repaid $55,000 in inappropriate travel expenses, the union said. Separately, the UAW is selling a lakefront house built for him at a union conference center in northern Michigan.

Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected. The first wave of convictions, which included some Fiat Chrysler employees, involved taking money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center in Detroit.

More in Automotive
A Cruise AV autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM's Cruise to Deploy Fully Driverless Cars in San Francisco
As many as five Cruise vehicles — likely carrying only its employees at the outset — will be dispatched in parts of the city.
Dec 10th, 2020
Carsalestn
Big Three Profits Surge Despite Sales Slump
The only automakers registering year-over-year sales increases were Tesla, Mazda and Kia.
Dec 9th, 2020
I Stock 1140203853
Honda Halts UK Production Amid COVID-19 Shipping Delays
The automaker said it was forced to pause production because "transport-related" delays left it short of parts.
Dec 9th, 2020
Ep97
Defunct EV Maker Returns with Solar Car
Nearly a decade after it shut down, Aptera says its new car likely won’t need to be charged at all.
Dec 8th, 2020
Mm 156 Thumb
COVID-19 Forces Ford to Delay Bronco Launch
The wait list could stretch up to 18 months.
Dec 8th, 2020
Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif., May 12, 2020.
Tesla Seeks to Raise Another $5B in Stock Offering
The electrical vehicle and solar panel maker hopes to take advantage of strong demand for its products.
Dec 8th, 2020
A parking lot full of Uber self-driving Volvos in Pittsburgh.
Uber, Hard-Hit by Pandemic, Sells Its Robot-Vehicle Division
Self-driving vehicle technology company Aurora will acquire the employees and technology behind Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.
Dec 8th, 2020
I Stock 1012589822
Kia Recalls 295,000 Vehicles Due to Risk of Engine Fires
The recall comes just a week after Kia and Hyundai were fined by the U.S. government for delaying recalls.
Dec 7th, 2020
I Stock 1182744070
UP Town's Hope: Charge Your Car and Spend a Few Bucks
The city of Ironwood hopes to draw electric vehicle owners to its downtown businesses.
Dec 7th, 2020
New Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co.,. in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement Friday, Dec. 4, is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing.
Nissan Pulls Out of Trump Emissions Fight
GM and Nissan were part of a coalition of 13 automakers that joined the Trump administration's legal fight.
Dec 7th, 2020
A motorist drives into the sunrise in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 1, 2020.
Automakers Prep for Stronger Mileage Standards Under Biden
Consumers should see a broader selection of electric and efficient vehicles.
Dec 4th, 2020
Hyundai Ap
After Being Fined, Hyundai Recalls More Vehicles
A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block.
Dec 4th, 2020