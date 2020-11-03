Ferrari Profit Steady as it Recovers Lost Lockdown Output

Ferrari said it is still working on recovering the 2,000 vehicle production loss during Italy’s seven-week shutdown.

Nov 3rd, 2020
Associated Press
Ferrari I Stock 1188500483
iStock

MILAN (AP) — Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Tuesday reported its profits remained flat in the third quarter as it recovers lost production from the coronavirus shutdown.

The company based in the northern Italian city of Maranello said net profit was 171 million euros ($200 million) in the quarter, compared with 169 million in the same period last year. Shipments were down by 161 units, to 2,313 vehicles.

Ferrari said it is still working on recovering the 2,000 vehicle production loss during Italy’s seven-week shutdown.

Revenues sank by 3% to 888 million euros, from 915 million euros in the same period last year. Car revenues rose on sales of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 special editions models, which continue to be delivered on schedule, while sponsorship, commercial and brand revenues were hit by the pandemic and the resulting cancellation of some Formula 1 races.

Ferrari raised guidance to the higher end of guidelines set in August, with revenues above 3.4 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at 1.13 billion euros.

More in Automotive
Toyota showroom in Tokyo, Aug. 2, 2019.
Toyota Adds 1.5M Vehicles to Engine Stalling Recalls
The latest recall brings the total number requiring fuel pump repairs to 5.8 million.
Oct 29th, 2020
Mm 135 Thumb
Production Vehicle Shatters Speed Record
The 1,750-hp supercar ran tests in the Nevada desert.
Oct 29th, 2020
Logo of the French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris.
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Moving Toward Full Merger
The deal will create the globe’s fourth-largest carmaker.
Oct 28th, 2020
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
VW Recalls Jettas to Fix Fuel Leaks that Can Cause Fires
The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, is reporting third-quarter earnings on Friday Oct. 22, 2020.
Daimler Rebounds After Lockdowns, Raises Outlook
The automaker now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Honda logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Honda, Ariz. Reach Settlement Over Airbags
Prosecutors said the automaker failed to disclose defects that led to two deaths in the state.
Oct 22nd, 2020
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV.
GM Introduces Revamped Electric Hummer
A loaded off-road Hummer "Edition 1" will start at more than $112,000.
Oct 21st, 2020
Spring Hill Manufacturing, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Tenn. Factory to Produce Cadillac Electric SUV
The Spring Hill plant will be the third GM site in the U.S. to build electric vehicles.
Oct 21st, 2020
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
GM to Announce Electric Vehicle for Tennessee Plant
The company is expected to build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill.
Oct 20th, 2020
Mm 130 Thumb
The Most Stolen Vehicles in the US in 2019
It looks like car thieves had a new favorite last year.
Oct 19th, 2020