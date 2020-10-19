Utility Restores Water to Tesla Site

The company had been cut off at its work site for unpaid bills.

Oct 19th, 2020
Associated Press
This August, 2020 photo shows Tesla's Germany plant under construction.
This August, 2020 photo shows Tesla's Germany plant under construction.
iStock

BERLIN (AP) — A German utility said Friday it is restoring water supply to the construction site of a Tesla factory near Berlin, a day after it was cut off because of an unpaid bill.

“The payment has arrived and our colleagues are on their way” to turn the taps back on, Sandra Ponesky, a spokeswoman for utility company WSE, told news agency dpa.

On Thursday, WSE said it had shut down the pipes after repeated warnings, and that a 14-day notice period had expired.

Tesla is building its first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles a year there.

Work at the site in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin, has been taking place at breakneck speed.

Related
A drone shot of the Tesla Giga Factory under construction in Berlin Grünheide, taken in August of 2020.
Water Company Cuts Off Tesla Over Unpaid Bills
Oct 15th, 2020
More in Automotive
Renovations and new construction continue at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Detroit.
GM Unveils Factory Zero
The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center is being transformed into an all-electric vehicle assembly plant.
Oct 16th, 2020
A tunnel boring machine at the bottom of a construction site at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 15, 2019.
Musk Firm Proposes 'Vegas Loop' Tunnel
The Boring Co. wants to widen the scope of its underground motorway.
Oct 16th, 2020
A drone shot of the Tesla Giga Factory under construction in Berlin Grünheide, taken in August of 2020.
Water Company Cuts Off Tesla Over Unpaid Bills
A spokeswoman said Tesla was given repeated warnings its water supply would be turned off.
Oct 15th, 2020
Mm 127 Thumb
Tesla Says Plant was Targeted by 'Sabotage'
And it appears it was an internal attempt.
Oct 14th, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus clean a Kia KX5 compact SUV.
China's Vehicle Sales Pick Up in September
Auto sales already were suffering before China closed factories and dealerships in February.
Oct 13th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Chevrolet EVs Probed Over Fires
The blazes began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended.
Oct 13th, 2020
A business displays a 'Buy One Get One 50% Off,' sign Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in September, led again by sharp increases in the index for used vehicles. The Labor Department reported Tuesday, Oct. 13 that the consumer price index rose 0.2% last month.
Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% in September, Used Vehicles Spike
Prices for used cars and trucks rose at their highest rate since 1969.
Oct 13th, 2020
Mm 125 V1
Toyota to Build Hydrogen Fuel Semi
The Japanese auto giant is expanding its heavy-duty truck initiative to the U.S.
Oct 8th, 2020
120845810 941278926367114 4556240768942385015 N
Daimler to Cut Costs by 20%
The goal is to increase profits by selling more luxury vehicles.
Oct 6th, 2020
Ep86
All Polestar 2s Recalled After Some Shut Off While Driving
The bricked vehicles then need to be towed from their location.
Oct 6th, 2020
Subaru
Subaru Reports Record-Breaking September
The CEO said the results gave him "hope and excitement."
Oct 6th, 2020
Ap20275569799045 (1)
US Traffic Deaths Fell 2% in 2019
The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.
Oct 2nd, 2020