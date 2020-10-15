Water Company Cuts Off Tesla Over Unpaid Bills

A spokeswoman said Tesla was given repeated warnings its water supply would be turned off.

Oct 15th, 2020
Associated Press
A drone shot of the Tesla Giga Factory under construction in Berlin Grünheide, taken in August of 2020.
iStock

BERLIN (AP) — A German utility company says it has shut down the pipes supplying Tesla with water for the construction of a factory near Berlin because the automaker hasn't paid its bills.

A spokeswoman for the company WSE said Thursday that Tesla was given repeated warnings its water supply would be turned off.

“The 14-day notice period has expired,” Sandra Ponesky told The Associated Press. “We can't treat Tesla any differently that other customers.”

Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.

It wasn't immediately clear how the lack of water would affect construction work at the site in Gruenheide, which has been taking place at breakneck speed.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ponesky said that as soon as the company pays its bills, a worker would be sent out to turn the tap back on again.

