Ex-UAW President Charged with Corruption

Dennis Williams is the 15th person to be charged in an investigation of the senior ranks of the venerable labor union.

Aug 27th, 2020
Ed WhiteTom Krisher
In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, then United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams has been charged with corruption, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.
In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, then United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams has been charged with corruption, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — A former president of the United Auto Workers union was charged with corruption Thursday, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.

Dennis Williams is the 15th person to be charged in an investigation of the senior ranks of the venerable labor union. It has revealed crooked ties between officials and executives at Fiat Chrysler and luxuries rarely enjoyed by the UAW's blue-collar members whose dues were squandered.

The charge against Williams of Corona, California, was filed in federal court in Detroit as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely.

He retired as UAW president in 2018, handing the reins to Gary Jones, who was promoted to the top job from the union's St. Louis-area regional office. Jones pleaded guilty in June.

The allegations against Williams mirror the case against Jones: a brazen scheme to use member dues for villas in Palm Springs, California, boozy meals, premium cigars and golf. The court filing said the conspiracy began in 2010 when Williams was treasurer and continued when he became president in 2014.

Jones filed false vouchers to cover up the conspiracy, according to the government.

More than $22,000 in union money was used to rent a villa for Williams for a four-month period in 2016-17, the charging document states.

In late 2016, the union spent $12,195 to rent a villa for Williams' friends who had no role in UAW business, the government alleged.

A message seeking comment was left for Williams’ attorney.

“The UAW’s members deserve leaders dedicated to serving the members and their families, not serving themselves," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

With about 400,000 members, the Detroit-based UAW is best known for representing workers at Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford Motor.

Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected. The first wave of convictions, which included some Fiat Chrysler employees, involved money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center in Detroit.

The union reacted with defiant statements during an earlier phase of the investigation, questioning the government’s motives and objecting to a highly publicized search of Jones' home. But the tone eased when Jones quit as president last year and the convictions piled up.

The Williams case “is a sad day for UAW members. But it is also a humbling day of truth and justice demonstrating that no one is above the law, regardless of their position,” the union said.

The union recently said Williams repaid $55,000 in inappropriate travel expenses. Separately, the UAW is selling a lakefront house built for him at a union conference center in northern Michigan.

In June, current UAW President Rory Gamble met with Schneider to discuss an independent monitor to oversee the union. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the talks are ongoing.

More in Automotive
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020
Mm 107 Thumb
New Ram Pickup Breaks Records for Speed, Price
While this pickup is definitely an off-roader's dream, there’s a price.
Aug 24th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former executive Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Reports: Nissan Failed to Report Income for Ghosn in Japan
Money reported as Nissan expenses was actually used for Ghosn's personal purposes.
Aug 20th, 2020
NIO flagship store in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2020.
Chinese Electric Car Co. to Expand Abroad Next Year
NIO is the most prominent premium-priced Chinese brand in a crowded electric vehicle industry.
Aug 20th, 2020
Cesare Romiti arrives at a Confindustria industrialists association meeting in Milan, Oct. 16, 1997.
Cesare Romiti, Who Steered Fiat Through Tough Times, Dies at 97
Romiti led the Italian automaker through years of strikes and domestic terrorism.
Aug 19th, 2020
Thumb2
World's Smallest Flying Car Targets 2023 Launch
The company's CEO said the price of the craft would be on par with an expensive car.
Aug 18th, 2020
Elon Musk March 2020 Ap
Judge OKs $60M Settlement Over Tesla Buyout of SolarCity
Elon Musk was the largest shareholder of SolarCity at the time of the deal.
Aug 17th, 2020
T Humb
Stretch Ferrari Listed for $287K
It reportedly still drives like a Ferrari, just not as fast.
Aug 17th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Judge Refuses to Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to union officials.
Aug 17th, 2020
A man passes a parked Revel scooter on New York&apos;s Upper West Side, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The moped sharing startup Revel suspended its New York City service Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after its second customer death in 10 days. The company&apos;s blue scooters, which require no training to rent, had been seen as an alternative to taxis and subways during the coronavirus pandemic.
3rd Death Reported for Scooter Company
The 30-year-old man crashed his Revel scooter three days before the company suspended operations.
Aug 17th, 2020
I Stock 1079938578
Mazda-Toyota Boosts Investment in Alabama Plant by $830M
The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies and training for 4,000 new workers.
Aug 14th, 2020
A Google driverless car in development.
Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes for Autonomous Vehicles
The vehicles would all be linked to a central computer system and would share data from sensors.
Aug 13th, 2020