Auto Supply Factory Coming to Alabama

The 279 jobs it brings will be welcome in a battered economy.

Aug 27th, 2020
Associated Press
The factory coming to Muscle Shoals, AL will produce battery trays for electric cars.
The factory coming to Muscle Shoals, AL will produce battery trays for electric cars.
AP file

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — A $59 million manufacturing factory is coming to Alabama and will produce battery trays for electric vehicles.

The DURA Automotive Systems project, announced Tuesday, will help the state's automotive sector keep pace with the industry, said Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield.

“DURA Automotive Systems’ decision to locate its EV battery tray manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals reflects the expanding capabilities of the automotive supply chain for electric vehicle production in Alabama,” Canfield said. “Our auto industry is focused on the future and will continue to adapt to meet all challenges.”

“I’m very excited to see DURA Automotive Systems make a significant investment in Alabama and create career opportunities for our hard-working citizens in the Shoals,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “DURA is a great addition to the network of world-class auto suppliers that is spreading across Sweet Home Alabama.”

The project will create 279 jobs, Al.com reported. DURA, based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, is partnering with the Shoals Economic Development Authority on a $11.5 million expansion and build-out of building at the Shoals Research Airpark.

“This investment represents Dura’s commitment to support global customers in the transition to electrified, high performance vehicles,” DURA CEO Kimberly Rodriguez said, in a statement. “We are delighted to extend our well-established European expertise in design and manufacturing of lightweight structural architectures to the North American market."

More in Automotive
Mm 107 Thumb
New Ram Pickup Breaks Records for Speed, Price
While this pickup is definitely an off-roader's dream, there’s a price.
Aug 24th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former executive Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Reports: Nissan Failed to Report Income for Ghosn in Japan
Money reported as Nissan expenses was actually used for Ghosn's personal purposes.
Aug 20th, 2020
NIO flagship store in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2020.
Chinese Electric Car Co. to Expand Abroad Next Year
NIO is the most prominent premium-priced Chinese brand in a crowded electric vehicle industry.
Aug 20th, 2020
Cesare Romiti arrives at a Confindustria industrialists association meeting in Milan, Oct. 16, 1997.
Cesare Romiti, Who Steered Fiat Through Tough Times, Dies at 97
Romiti led the Italian automaker through years of strikes and domestic terrorism.
Aug 19th, 2020
Thumb2
World's Smallest Flying Car Targets 2023 Launch
The company's CEO said the price of the craft would be on par with an expensive car.
Aug 18th, 2020
Elon Musk March 2020 Ap
Judge OKs $60M Settlement Over Tesla Buyout of SolarCity
Elon Musk was the largest shareholder of SolarCity at the time of the deal.
Aug 17th, 2020
T Humb
Stretch Ferrari Listed for $287K
It reportedly still drives like a Ferrari, just not as fast.
Aug 17th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Judge Refuses to Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to union officials.
Aug 17th, 2020
A man passes a parked Revel scooter on New York&apos;s Upper West Side, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The moped sharing startup Revel suspended its New York City service Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after its second customer death in 10 days. The company&apos;s blue scooters, which require no training to rent, had been seen as an alternative to taxis and subways during the coronavirus pandemic.
3rd Death Reported for Scooter Company
The 30-year-old man crashed his Revel scooter three days before the company suspended operations.
Aug 17th, 2020
I Stock 1079938578
Mazda-Toyota Boosts Investment in Alabama Plant by $830M
The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies and training for 4,000 new workers.
Aug 14th, 2020
A Google driverless car in development.
Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes for Autonomous Vehicles
The vehicles would all be linked to a central computer system and would share data from sensors.
Aug 13th, 2020
Daimler Mercedes Ap
Daimler Reaches Deals to Settle US Diesel Emissions Claims
The settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion.
Aug 13th, 2020