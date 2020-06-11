China Auto Sales Up 14.5% in May

Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans.

Jun 11th, 2020
Zen Soo
A customer wearing a face mask looks at automobiles in a Tesla car showroom in Beijing.
A customer wearing a face mask looks at automobiles in a Tesla car showroom in Beijing.
Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s auto sales surged 14.5% in May, a second straight month of growth as the global industry’s biggest market gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday that sales of passenger cars jumped 7% from a year earlier to 1.67 million, an improvement over April’s 2.6% contraction.

Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans, which jumped nearly 20% and 47% respectively from the same period the year before.

Passenger vehicle sales tumbled 27.4% from a year earlier to 6.1 million in January-May, the CAAM said.

The industry has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and worries over the slowing economy and a possible revival of trade tensions with the U.S.

Sales plunged 81.7% in February at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, as dealerships and other businesses were shut down to contain outbreaks of the virus that have since largely subsided.

Prolonged weakness in a once sizzling market has hamstrung global automakers looking to China to drive revenue growth. Sales fell 9.6% last year, their second straight annual decline.

China’s government started reopening factories, restaurants and stores in March after declaring victory over the outbreak.

But rising job losses and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections have left consumers wary of making big purchases.

The downturn is squeezing brands that are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales targets.

May sales of battery-powered and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles fell 23.5% from a year ago in May to 82,000. For the first five months of the year, sales slumped 38.7 % to 289,000.

Demand for electric vehicles weakened last year after Beijing reduced subsidies that helped to make China their biggest market, accounting for half of global sales. The government said in April it will extend subsidies through 2020 to shore up sales.

Following the announcement, Volkswagen said last month that it would spend 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to expand its presence in China’s electric car industry, by buying control of its electric car venture in China and investing in a battery producer.

More in Automotive
Ford Expedition 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ford, VW Announce Details on Joint Venture
The two unveiled plans for pickups, vans and EVs.
Jun 10th, 2020
Fordtn
Ford Takes Electric Crown
It's now the most efficient hybrid compact SUV available.
Jun 10th, 2020
Astonmartin
Bentley, Aston Martin Slash Jobs
COVID-19 is decimating workforces among the U.K.’s high-end automakers.
Jun 9th, 2020
In this file photo dated Sunday, June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, USA.
Honda Hit by Cyberattack
The company is working to minimize the impact and restore production, sales and development.
Jun 9th, 2020
In this file photo dated Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. The German automaker Volkswagen said Monday June 8, 2020, that CEO Herbert Diess is giving up managing the company&rsquo;s core VW brand in order to concentrate more on the group as a whole.
Volkswagen CEO Replaced as Head of VW Brand
Herbert Diess' image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company's emissions scandal.
Jun 8th, 2020
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, CEO of German car producer Audi, briefs the media during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany.
Former Audi Boss Faces Fraud Trial
The charges are related to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
Jun 8th, 2020
Thumb2
Amidst Bike Shortage, Uber Scraps Tens of Thousands of Them
Uber says they had a good reason for sending so many nearly new bikes to a scrapyard.
Jun 8th, 2020
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
Nikola, Startup Maker of Hydrogen-Electric Semis, Goes Public
The company’s IPO reportedly made founder Trevor Milton worth some $4.6 billion.
Jun 5th, 2020
Audi AI:ME self-driving concept vehicle on display at CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2020.
Study: Autonomous Cars Won't Make Roads Completely Safe
Humans cause the vast majority of crashes — but robocars will only stop about a third of them.
Jun 4th, 2020
Robottn
Robots Get Faster with Adaptable Feet
Researchers at the University of California have found a way to make robots 40 percent faster.
Jun 4th, 2020
Nissan Dealership Ap
Nissan Recalls Nearly 1.9M Vehicles
It's the fourth time the automaker is recalling cars for the same problem.
Jun 4th, 2020
Thumb
GM's Pandemic Cost Cuts to be Permanent
During the shutdown, GM reportedly initiated “significant” cost-cutting measures.
Jun 3rd, 2020