Auto Workers Union Presses Companies to Close US Factories

UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.

Tom Krisher
Mar 17th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit's three automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus.

But union President Rory Gamble says in an email to members obtained by The Associated Press that the companies were not willing to stop production. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ends Tuesday afternoon.

The companies and union will meet this evening to discuss the safety measures. But Gamble says if the union isn't satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members.

“These companies will be put on notice that the UAW will use any and all measures to protect our brothers and sisters who are working in their facilities,” Gamble said in the message.

The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states.

The dispute comes as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus.

Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading.

“There's very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan.

GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put “extensive protocols” in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. “We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,” spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Messages were left seeking comment from Ford.

Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted.

On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Gamble says in the email that the group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.

More in Automotive
In this April 16, 2019, file photo, attendees take a close look at cars from BYD at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai. China&rsquo;s auto sales plunged 81.7% in February, 2020, from a year ago after Beijing shut down much of the economy to fight a virus outbreak, adding to problems for an industry that already was struggling with shrinking demand.
China Auto Sales Plunge in February
They're down 81.7 percent over last year.
Mar 12th, 2020
Fordtruck
Report: Ford's Sub-$20K Pickup
Fans of the original Ford Ranger will likely be happy with both the design and the price.
Mar 12th, 2020
Thumb2
The 10 Most Congested Cities
Being stuck in traffic costs every American about 100 hours and $1,400 each year.
Mar 11th, 2020
Anthony Levandowki Ap
Ex-Uber Engineer to Pay Google $179M
He was a top engineer at Google’s driverless technology program when he split.
Mar 9th, 2020
Gary Jones Uaw Ap
Ex-UAW Head Gary Jones Charged
Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, this is the Hyundai logo on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Hyundai Joins Kia in Another Recall
The recall is the latest in a litany of problems that can cause engines to burn in models made by Kia and Hyundai.
Mar 5th, 2020
This photo provided by General Motors shows GM&apos;s all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GM Unveils 13 New Electric Vehicles
The company is trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete with Tesla.
Mar 5th, 2020
Id Qh Social Thumb
Fastenal Pilots Electric Truck Program
The company is using electric trucks to service its branches in the Los Angeles metro area.
Mar 5th, 2020
Toyota Ap
Toyota Recalls 1.1M Vehicles
The company wouldn't say if there has been any engine stalling that resulted in a crash.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Reid Bigland unveils the Dodge Challenger Shaker at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Fiat Chrysler&apos;s head of U.S. sales is leaving the automaker after more than two decades. Bigland had a bumpy career that saw huge growth but also a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers. The Italian-American company says Bigland will leave April 3, 2020.
FCA's Whisteblower Sales Chief is Leaving
A bumpy career saw him file a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Harley Davidson President and CEO Matthew S. Levatich rides his motorcycle onto the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before a meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Harley-Davidson CEO Resigns
Harley has been struggling with declining sales in the U.S., its biggest market.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Ebdb E157 Thumb 3
Z-Shaped Electric Motorcycle
Bikes are meant to thrill. Also a supersonic airliner and a robot singer/songwriter preps for album tour.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
GM to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories
Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.
Feb 28th, 2020