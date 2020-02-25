GM Builds 3 Millionth Vehicle

Darrell Kransz, a GM employee for 43.7 years, who also drove the 1 and 2 millionth vehicles produced, positions for a photo in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Redline Edition after it rolled off the production line.

LANSING, Mich. — A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Redline Edition in Silver Ice Metallic rolled off the production line at General Motors’ Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant today, the three millionth vehicle produced at the automaker’s newest assembly plant in the United States.

Since starting production in 2006, Lansing Delta Township has manufactured the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia, Acadia Denali and Saturn Outlook.

A white Saturn Outlook was the first vehicle produced on May 24, 2006. A Crystal Red Tintcoat GMC Acadia Denali was the one millionth vehicle produced in November 2011. The two millionth vehicle produced was a 2016 Buick Enclave, painted in White Frost Tricoat that rolled off line in August 2015.

The plant currently employs over 2,500 employees on two shifts.

The Traverse offers best-in-class maximum cargo room (98.2 cubic feet) and a NHTSA 5-star overall vehicle score for safety, in an expanded six-trim lineup focused on design, performance and technology.

The Traverse Redline Edition is another example of Chevrolet bringing urban-inspired designs to Chevrolet showrooms. The Redline Edition showcases signature Black and Red Traverse badging, 20-inch Gloss Black-painted aluminum wheels with Red accents, black Chevrolet bowtie emblems, grille, foglamp bezels, window trim and roof rails.

General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly is GM’s newest plant in the United States, blending the best practices and newest technology into one facility. With over 110 years of automotive history in the Lansing Area, LDT is proud to be a community partner and the first Manufacturing facility to be a Gold Certified Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).