Fire Risk Prompts Kia Recall

Water can get into a brake computer, causing an electrical short.

Tom Krisher
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Dec. 2, 2009, file photo, the 2011 Kia Sorento debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire. The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009.
In this Dec. 2, 2009, file photo, the 2011 Kia Sorento debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire. The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.

The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009. Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the problem can be fixed.

The company says in documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into the antilock brake control computer and cause an electrical short and possible fires. Kia has reports of seven fires, but no injuries. The problem can happen even if the engine is turned off.

The recall is another in a series of problems that the South Korean automakers have had with engine fires during the past few years. Past problems have triggered investigations by the U.S. road safety agency.

Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical junction box to stop power from going to the brake computer when the engine is off. The recall is expected to start April 10.

Earlier this month, Hyundai recalled nearly 430,000 small cars due to the same problem. That recall covered certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.

Both companies said the rate of fires is low, but Hyundai is not recommending that the cars be parked outside.

Hyundai said in documents that it has three reports of fires and no related injuries.

Last April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after getting complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.

The agency granted a petition seeking the investigations by the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, a consumer advocacy group.

The investigations, one for Hyundai and the other for Kia, cover noncrash fires in almost 3 million vehicles from the affiliated automakers. The probes cover the 2011 through 2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe, the 2011 through 2014 Kia Optima and Sorento, and the 2010 through 2015 Kia Soul. The complaints came from consumers and from data provided by both automakers.

NHTSA had previously said it would incorporate the noncrash fires into a 2017 investigation that examined recalls of Hyundai and Kia vehicles for engine failures. It opened the new probes "based on the agency's analysis of information received from multiple manufacturers, consumer complaints and other sources."

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents. So far, Hyundai and Kia have recalled about 2.4 million vehicles to fix problems that can cause fires and engine failures.

In addition, the automakers are doing a "product improvement campaign" covering another 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed "limp" mode if problems are detected.

More in Automotive
Thumb
Tesla Problem Leads to Recall
The issue has been more prominent in areas where road salt is used to combat snow and ice.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, a TGV high-speed train at the Saint-Charles train station, in Marseille, southern France. French train maker Alstom said Monday Feb. 17, 2020, that it is in talks to possibly take over the train business of Bombardier, the Canadian aerospace and engineering company.
Alstom May Buy Bombardier Rail
Alstom, which makes the French TGV high-speed trains, said in a brief statement that the discussions are ongoing.
Feb 17th, 2020
Keihin is a major supplier to Honda.
Michigan Auto Supplier to Close
165 workers will lose their jobs.
Feb 17th, 2020
Tesla Red Logo Ap
German Court Halts Tesla Factory
Tesla has been ordered to stop clearing trees on the wooded site.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this July 25, 2019, file photo, a man rides an escalator as Nissan vehicles are showcased in the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, west of Tokyo. Nissan, reeling from a scandal over its former superstar executive Carlos Ghosn, sank into red ink in the latest quarter as its vehicle sales fell around the world, and the Japanese automaker slashed its profit forecast for the year.
Nissan Sales Plummet
The car maker's CEO told reporters a turnaround plan was in place.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photograph, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 4% in early trading Thursday, Feb. 13, after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it would sell more than $2 billion worth of additional shares. The move comes just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough cash to fund its capital programs and it didn&apos;t need to raise any more money.
Tesla Adds $2B in Shares
The company has also disclosed that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC.
Feb 14th, 2020
Mm E29 Thumb
EV Startup Debuts Pickup
The company vowed that it would meet and exceed every rival pickup — electric or otherwise — in its class.
Feb 13th, 2020
This undated combination of photos shows clockwise from top left the logos for Nissan, Honda, Mazda and Subaru. Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Those with a Top Safety Pick Plus rating are the Honda Insight, Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Mazda 6, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Legacy, the Subaru Outback built after October of last year, and the Toyota Camry.
64 US Vehicles Net Top Rating
No minivans or pickups made the list.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, a beam of sunlight is cast on vehicles on a city ring-road clogged with heavy traffic during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China. Auto sales in China have plunged, deepening a painful downturn in the industry&rsquo;s biggest global market and adding to economic pressure as the country fights a virus outbreak.
China's Auto Sales Plunge
The industry has been hurt in a number of ways recently.
Feb 13th, 2020
I Stock 458091415
Honda Recalls Minivans
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
Nissan Sues Ghosn
The claim was calculated by adding the costs from what Nissan called “corrupt practices,” as well as costs for the internal investigation into his alleged wrongdoings.
Feb 12th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Recalls 240K Vehicles
Some of the vehicles are police cars.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X crashed into the concrete barrier complained before his death that the SUV&rsquo;s Autopilot system would malfunction in the area where the crash happened. The complaints were detailed in a trove of documents released Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the March, 2018 crash that killed engineer Walter Huang.
NTSB Releases Details of Autopilot Probe
An engineer had previously complained about his SUV malfunctioning on the same stretch of freeway where he ultimately crashed and died.
Feb 12th, 2020