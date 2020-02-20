France Steps Up Investigation Around Ghosn, Omani Dealership

His attorneys denied allegations that suspicious funds benefited Ghosn or his family personally.

Associated Press
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are turning up the heat on disgraced car industry executive Carlos Ghosn, opening a judicial inquiry into alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets during his time at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre announced the inquiry Wednesday in a statement. The statement does not name Ghosn directly, but the inquiry focuses on activities at Renault and Nissan under his watch, and stemmed from information provided by Japanese authorities and by Renault after Ghosn's 2018 arrest in Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn — who denies wrongdoing and says the Japanese case against him was politically driven by enemies at Nissan — escaped from Tokyo in December for Lebanon, where he grew up.

The French inquiry aims to determine who is at fault for a string of alleged financial violations between 2009 and 2020.

That includes “suspicious financial flows” between Renault and the SBA car dealership in Oman, the prosecutor's statement said. Ghosn's French lawyers have said the payments to SBA were “justified bonuses" for having boosted car sales in the Persian Gulf, and denied allegations that the funds benefited Ghosn or his family personally.

The French inquiry is also targeting several million euros of travel and other costs paid by Netherlands-based Renault-Nissan holding RNBV but suspected to have been for Ghosn's personal use.

Renault last year said an internal audit with Nissan found 11 million euros in questionable expenses at RNBV allegedly linked to Ghosn, including for air travel, personal spending and donations to nonprofit organizations.

The Nanterre prosecutor said the new inquiry could allow French investigators to dig into activity in other countries as well.

Ghosn's French lawyer, Jean-Yves Le Borgne, shrugged off the French inquiry as “not very significant” and said it will allow Ghosn's legal team to formally present its own case to French prosecutors for the first time.

Nissan and Renault have seen sales slump since the loss of their star boss, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy.

More in Automotive
Thumb
Tesla Problem Leads to Recall
The issue has been more prominent in areas where road salt is used to combat snow and ice.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, a TGV high-speed train at the Saint-Charles train station, in Marseille, southern France. French train maker Alstom said Monday Feb. 17, 2020, that it is in talks to possibly take over the train business of Bombardier, the Canadian aerospace and engineering company.
Alstom May Buy Bombardier Rail
Alstom, which makes the French TGV high-speed trains, said in a brief statement that the discussions are ongoing.
Feb 17th, 2020
Keihin is a major supplier to Honda.
Michigan Auto Supplier to Close
165 workers will lose their jobs.
Feb 17th, 2020
Tesla Red Logo Ap
German Court Halts Tesla Factory
Tesla has been ordered to stop clearing trees on the wooded site.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this July 25, 2019, file photo, a man rides an escalator as Nissan vehicles are showcased in the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, west of Tokyo. Nissan, reeling from a scandal over its former superstar executive Carlos Ghosn, sank into red ink in the latest quarter as its vehicle sales fell around the world, and the Japanese automaker slashed its profit forecast for the year.
Nissan Sales Plummet
The car maker's CEO told reporters a turnaround plan was in place.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photograph, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 4% in early trading Thursday, Feb. 13, after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it would sell more than $2 billion worth of additional shares. The move comes just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough cash to fund its capital programs and it didn&apos;t need to raise any more money.
Tesla Adds $2B in Shares
The company has also disclosed that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC.
Feb 14th, 2020
Mm E29 Thumb
EV Startup Debuts Pickup
The company vowed that it would meet and exceed every rival pickup — electric or otherwise — in its class.
Feb 13th, 2020
This undated combination of photos shows clockwise from top left the logos for Nissan, Honda, Mazda and Subaru. Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Those with a Top Safety Pick Plus rating are the Honda Insight, Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Mazda 6, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Legacy, the Subaru Outback built after October of last year, and the Toyota Camry.
64 US Vehicles Net Top Rating
No minivans or pickups made the list.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, a beam of sunlight is cast on vehicles on a city ring-road clogged with heavy traffic during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China. Auto sales in China have plunged, deepening a painful downturn in the industry&rsquo;s biggest global market and adding to economic pressure as the country fights a virus outbreak.
China's Auto Sales Plunge
The industry has been hurt in a number of ways recently.
Feb 13th, 2020
I Stock 458091415
Honda Recalls Minivans
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
Nissan Sues Ghosn
The claim was calculated by adding the costs from what Nissan called “corrupt practices,” as well as costs for the internal investigation into his alleged wrongdoings.
Feb 12th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Recalls 240K Vehicles
Some of the vehicles are police cars.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X crashed into the concrete barrier complained before his death that the SUV&rsquo;s Autopilot system would malfunction in the area where the crash happened. The complaints were detailed in a trove of documents released Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the March, 2018 crash that killed engineer Walter Huang.
NTSB Releases Details of Autopilot Probe
An engineer had previously complained about his SUV malfunctioning on the same stretch of freeway where he ultimately crashed and died.
Feb 12th, 2020