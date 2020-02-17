Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown

Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.

Joe McDonald
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — Automakers are reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.

Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again while still enforcing anti-disease curbs that shut down much of the world’s second-largest economy.

“Local governments are putting their full weight behind helping businesses open,” the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Ker Gibbs, said in a statement.

Toyota Motor Co. said two factories reopened Monday with one of the usual two daily shifts working. Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co., Mercedes Benz and Chinese brand Geely resumed some operations last week. General Motors Co. said a “staggered start” across its factories began Saturday. Nissan Motor Co. plans to restart this week.

Automakers say they are checking employees for the virus's telltale fever, barring visitors and telling employees to stay home if they have been in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, or other areas that have imposed travel curbs.

The outbreak prompted the government to extend the Lunar New Year holiday to keep factories and offices closed and workers at home.

The government has told employees who can work from home to stay there, but China’s vast manufacturing industries that supply the world with smartphones, toys and other goods need workers in factories.

Obstacles include a requirement for workers who return from other areas — as millions are doing after the holiday — to make sure they are virus-free by staying at home for its 14-day incubation period.

“Most factories have a severe shortage of workers, even after they are allowed to open,” said Gibbs. “This is going to have a severe impact on global supply chains that is only beginning to show up.”

Automakers are under pressure to reverse a 2-year-old sales decline in a Chinese market they hope will propel global revenue.

Sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans hit an annual peak of 24.7 million in 2017 and have declined since then. Last year’s sales tumbled 9.6% to 21.4 million.

The virus “adds to the challenges that the sector is already facing,” said Fitch Ratings in a report.

Groupe Renault said one of its factories in the southern city of Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, reopened Monday but the French automaker gave no indication of the status of another factory in Wuhan.

Sales of vehicles are likely to be depressed through April, Fitch said. It said production might fall by the high single digits in the first half of 2020 compared with a year earlier.

GM, Toyota and others said the pace of production depends on how fast they can restart the flow of components from thousands of Chinese suppliers that also shut down.

That disruption could have global repercussions: UBS estimates China supplies 8% of auto parts exports worldwide.

More in Automotive
In this July 25, 2019, file photo, a man rides an escalator as Nissan vehicles are showcased in the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, west of Tokyo. Nissan, reeling from a scandal over its former superstar executive Carlos Ghosn, sank into red ink in the latest quarter as its vehicle sales fell around the world, and the Japanese automaker slashed its profit forecast for the year.
Nissan Sales Plummet
The car maker's CEO told reporters a turnaround plan was in place.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photograph, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 4% in early trading Thursday, Feb. 13, after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it would sell more than $2 billion worth of additional shares. The move comes just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough cash to fund its capital programs and it didn&apos;t need to raise any more money.
Tesla Adds $2B in Shares
The company has also disclosed that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC.
Feb 14th, 2020
Mm E29 Thumb
EV Startup Debuts Pickup
The company vowed that it would meet and exceed every rival pickup — electric or otherwise — in its class.
Feb 13th, 2020
This undated combination of photos shows clockwise from top left the logos for Nissan, Honda, Mazda and Subaru. Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Those with a Top Safety Pick Plus rating are the Honda Insight, Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Mazda 6, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Legacy, the Subaru Outback built after October of last year, and the Toyota Camry.
64 US Vehicles Net Top Rating
No minivans or pickups made the list.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, a beam of sunlight is cast on vehicles on a city ring-road clogged with heavy traffic during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China. Auto sales in China have plunged, deepening a painful downturn in the industry&rsquo;s biggest global market and adding to economic pressure as the country fights a virus outbreak.
China's Auto Sales Plunge
The industry has been hurt in a number of ways recently.
Feb 13th, 2020
I Stock 458091415
Honda Recalls Minivans
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
Nissan Sues Ghosn
The claim was calculated by adding the costs from what Nissan called “corrupt practices,” as well as costs for the internal investigation into his alleged wrongdoings.
Feb 12th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Recalls 240K Vehicles
Some of the vehicles are police cars.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X crashed into the concrete barrier complained before his death that the SUV&rsquo;s Autopilot system would malfunction in the area where the crash happened. The complaints were detailed in a trove of documents released Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the March, 2018 crash that killed engineer Walter Huang.
NTSB Releases Details of Autopilot Probe
An engineer had previously complained about his SUV malfunctioning on the same stretch of freeway where he ultimately crashed and died.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this July 9, 2019, file photo a Lyft ride-share car waits at a stoplight in Sacramento, Calif. Ride-hailing service Lyft&apos;s annual loss more than doubled last year to over $2.6 billion, but the company claimed progress as revenue jumped 68% and ridership grew.
Lyft Posts $2.6B 2019 Loss
The company still insists it will be profitable by the end of next year.
Feb 12th, 2020
Uaw
UAW's Made-in-China Pens Draw Ire
Union members were not pleased to see their new pens emblazoned with the name of their country of origin: China.
Feb 11th, 2020
Mercedes
Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts
The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.
Feb 11th, 2020
Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, talks about future innovation of the car maker at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car announcement during the Daimler Keynote before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Daimler Slumps
In the fourth quarter of the year the Stuttgart-based company lost 11 million euros.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo a staff member stands next to a Tiggo 8 SUV by Chinese automaker Chery after a press conference at the China Auto Show in Beijing. A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022.
CA Co. to Sell Chinese SUVs
Other Chinese brands have announced U.S. sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.
Feb 11th, 2020