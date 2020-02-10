Feds End CA-Auto Antitrust Probe

Automakers set their own MPG agreements with California, and the Trump administration was unable to prove they violated the law.

Marcy GordonMichael Balsamo
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, Calif. The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies&apos; conduct violated the law.
In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, Calif. The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies' conduct violated the law.
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four of the world's biggest automakers, after failing to find that the companies' conduct violated the law.

The Justice Department's investigation, which started last fall, had aimed to determine whether antitrust laws were violated by Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW in reaching the July deal with California. Under the deal, the automakers planned to comply with pollution and related mileage requirements established by California that are tougher than the federal standards sought by President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department didn't find conduct violating the law and has closed the investigation, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

In September, the administration revoked California's authority to set auto mileage standards, asserting that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy. Top California officials and environmental groups took legal action to stop the rollback.

Democrats accused the administration of using antitrust powers to target political opponents with the investigation. A top Justice Department official defended the probe before Congress and denied any political motivation or influence from the White House.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said Friday that the Justice Department's “trumped-up charges were always a sham — a blatant attempt by the Trump administration to prevent more automakers from joining California and agreeing to stronger emissions standards."

Newsom called the closing of the probe “a big loss for the president and his weaponization of federal agencies."

California's authority to set its own, tougher emissions standards dates back to a waiver issued by Congress during passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970. The state has long pushed automakers to adopt more fuel-efficient passenger vehicles that emit less pollution. About a dozen states and the District of Columbia also follow California's fuel economy standards.

The deal struck by the state and the automakers bypassed the administration's plan to freeze emissions and fuel economy standards adopted under President Obama at 2021 levels.

More in Automotive
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reports Quarterly Profit Drop
Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.
Feb 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, a self-driving Nuro vehicle parks outside a Fry&apos;s supermarket in Scottsdale, Ariz. For the first time, the U.S. government&apos;s highway safety agency has approved a Nuro&apos;s request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn&apos;t meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval for the Silicon Valley robotics company to run a low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle without side and rear-view mirrors used by human drivers.
NHTSA Approves Nuro Self-Driving Car
The low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle is not equipped with mirrors, wipers or a steering wheel.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Tesla Stock is Soaring
Some investors see the numbers as crazy for a company that's never turned a full-year profit.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China, General Motors still made money in 2019. The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17% from 2018.
GM Turns Profit in 2019
About 44,000 U.S. factory workers will get $8,000 profit-sharing checks this month.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ferrari Logo Ap
Ferrari Reports 11% Profit Drop
But the company also raised its outlook.
Feb 4th, 2020
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Italy&apos;s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend the launch of the upcoming UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit in London, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, that will take place in autumn 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson is expected to announce a target to stop selling new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, including hybrid vehicles for the first time.
UK to Ban New Gas Vehicles
The new target is three years earlier than Britain's previous one.
Feb 4th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Ghosn Possibly Helped by Americans
Tokyo prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for three Americans.
Jan 30th, 2020
Visitors stand by a Toyota car displayed at its showroom Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world&apos;s largest automaker as Japanese rival Toyota sold fewer vehicles last year. Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen at 10.97 million vehicles.
Toyota Announces 2019 Sales Numbers
But was it enough to bump VW from the top automaker slot?
Jan 30th, 2020
In this June 26, 2018, file photograph, a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sits in a row of other used, late-model sedans at a dealership in Centennial, Colo. Consumers bought an estimated 40.4 million used vehicles last year, likely passing the old record of 40.2 million set in 2018, according to figures from the Edmunds.com auto pricing site.
Buyers Go Used as New Autos Hit Record Prices
It could be bad for automakers, with many industry analysts expecting new-vehicle sales to fall in 2020.
Jan 29th, 2020
This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid, a compact SUV with an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in mixed driving.
Edmunds on Hybrids Worth Buying
Today, hybrid hype takes a backseat to that surrounding full electrics.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford is recalling its popular F-150 pickup truck in Canada to fix a problem with electric tailgate latches, but identical trucks aren&apos;t being recalled in the U.S.
Tailgate Woes Cause Ford F-150 Recall
The recall applies to Canada, and an auto safety advocate says the company is avoiding a U.S. recall to save money.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, a Nissan logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Slumping Nissan Motor Co. is offering voluntary separation packages to many of its U.S. workers as it tries to resize itself to match lower sales. Eligible workers will be notified by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and would leave later in the year.
Nissan Offers Severance
The offers are being made to factory and white-collar workers over the age of 52.
Jan 29th, 2020
Gm Logo Ap
Startup May Need Loan for Former GM Plant
Lordstown Motors Corp. said it was in the process of learning more about a federal loan program “as an avenue for advancing” the company.
Jan 28th, 2020