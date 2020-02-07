Honda Reports Quarterly Profit Drop Amid Plant Closures

Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.

Yuri Kageyama
Feb 7th, 2020
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo.
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker's headquarters in Tokyo.
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reported Friday a nearly 31% dive in its October-December profit as strong demand for its motorcycles failed to make up for falling vehicles sales.

Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.

Sales for the three months slipped 6% to 3.7 trillion yen ($34 billion).

Honda raised its full year profit forecast to 595 billion yen ($5.4 billion) from an earlier 575 billion yen ($5.2 billion), although the improved new forecast is still 15% below what it earned the previous fiscal year.

And Honda, the maker of the Accord compact, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, said the damage from the outbreak of a virus that began in central China is not reflected in its forecasts through March 2020.

Honda, like other Japanese automakers, has not resumed production at its factories in China since the Lunar New Year's holidays, which began Jan. 24.

Tokyo-based Honda said its three auto-assembly plants in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, will remain closed through Feb. 13. Honda's other plants in China will remain shuttered at least through Sunday, the company said.

Thirty Honda employees have returned to Japan on chartered planes from Wuhan arranged by the Japanese government, and none of them are sick with the virus, it said.

Company trips to the Wuhan area are canceled, and trips to China overall are being avoided unless absolutely necessary, said Honda, which also makes Super Cub scooters.

“We are not expecting that much of a negative effect if production can resume as we foresee now,” Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters.

He said parts supplies and other preparations to restart production were coming along fine so far.

“Of course, if this situation continues for a long time, that would be quite different,” Kuraishi said.

Other Japanese automakers have temporarily shut down production at their China plants.

Toyota Motor Corp., Japan's top automaker, said Friday it was extending the production stoppage at its 12 auto plants in China by at least another week, through Feb. 16. Four of the production sites are vehicle-assembly plants.

Toyota reported healthy profits and sales earlier this week and raised its annual forecast, but the virus remains a risk to its China operations.

Nissan Motor Co. said earlier it was considering reopening most of its factories in China on Monday, but would wait until at least Feb. 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan. Nissan reports earnings next week.

More in Automotive
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Italy&apos;s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend the launch of the upcoming UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit in London, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, that will take place in autumn 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson is expected to announce a target to stop selling new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, including hybrid vehicles for the first time.
UK to Ban New Gas Vehicles
The new target is three years earlier than Britain's previous one.
Feb 4th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Ghosn Possibly Helped by Americans
Tokyo prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for three Americans.
Jan 30th, 2020
Visitors stand by a Toyota car displayed at its showroom Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world&apos;s largest automaker as Japanese rival Toyota sold fewer vehicles last year. Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen at 10.97 million vehicles.
Toyota Announces 2019 Sales Numbers
But was it enough to bump VW from the top automaker slot?
Jan 30th, 2020
In this June 26, 2018, file photograph, a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sits in a row of other used, late-model sedans at a dealership in Centennial, Colo. Consumers bought an estimated 40.4 million used vehicles last year, likely passing the old record of 40.2 million set in 2018, according to figures from the Edmunds.com auto pricing site.
Buyers Go Used as New Autos Hit Record Prices
It could be bad for automakers, with many industry analysts expecting new-vehicle sales to fall in 2020.
Jan 29th, 2020
This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid, a compact SUV with an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in mixed driving.
Edmunds on Hybrids Worth Buying
Today, hybrid hype takes a backseat to that surrounding full electrics.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford is recalling its popular F-150 pickup truck in Canada to fix a problem with electric tailgate latches, but identical trucks aren&apos;t being recalled in the U.S.
Tailgate Woes Cause Ford F-150 Recall
The recall applies to Canada, and an auto safety advocate says the company is avoiding a U.S. recall to save money.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, a Nissan logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Slumping Nissan Motor Co. is offering voluntary separation packages to many of its U.S. workers as it tries to resize itself to match lower sales. Eligible workers will be notified by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and would leave later in the year.
Nissan Offers Severance
The offers are being made to factory and white-collar workers over the age of 52.
Jan 29th, 2020
Gm Logo Ap
Startup May Need Loan for Former GM Plant
Lordstown Motors Corp. said it was in the process of learning more about a federal loan program “as an avenue for advancing” the company.
Jan 28th, 2020
Waymo truck and Chrysler Pacifica.
Waymo Expands Testing
The Google affiliate plans to bring its vans and big rigs to New Mexico and Texas.
Jan 27th, 2020
Daimler 5e2f1b573c64a
Daimler Slashes Electric SUV Production
The company is missing a big piece: batteries.
Jan 27th, 2020
Gm Building Ap
GM Invests $2.2B in Detroit EVs
The factory will start building the company's first electric pickup late in 2021.
Jan 27th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Owes $30M Over Transmissions
The lawsuit represents nearly 2 million owners and former owners of the cars, which had bad dual-clutch transmissions.
Jan 27th, 2020
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM&rsquo;s lawsuit is not based on facts.
FCA Denies GM's Bribery Accusations
GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. Fuel economy standards for new vehicles would rise a little in a new Trump administration proposal made public Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 but still fall far short of Obama-era standards, bringing howls of protest from environmental groups and a key Democratic senator.
Trump Ups Fuel Economy Standards Slightly
But the increase still falls well below the requirements set under the Obama administration.
Jan 24th, 2020