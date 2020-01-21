Tesla Disputes Claims its Cars Can Accelerate on their Own

Tesla said it checks when drivers report that their car accelerated on its own, and in every case where the company has the car's data, it drove as designed.

Associated Press
Jan 21st, 2020
Tesla Logo Ap
AP file

Tesla is disputing claims by a California man that all three models of the company's cars can suddenly speed up on their own without the driver touching the accelerator pedal.

Tesla said Monday it checks when drivers report that their car accelerated on its own, and in every case where the company has the car's data, it drove as designed.

The company also claimed the man who filed a petition with federal safety officials is a short-seller of Tesla shares, referring to investors who borrow shares in a company's stock and try to profit by replacing them after the share price falls.

On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would look into a petition filed by Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California, and decide whether to open a formal investigation. Sparks' allegations cover about 500,000 Teslas, including Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles in model years 2013 through 2019.

Sparks said Tesla owners have lodged 127 complaints with the government, covering 110 crashes and 52 injuries.

Tesla, which did not respond when asked for comment on Friday, posted a statement Monday saying its electric vehicles do not accelerate on their own.

The company called the petition “completely false,” adding that “the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver told it to do so, and it slows or stops when the driver applies the brake.”

Sparks said in his 69-page petition that many of the Tesla accidents happened during parking, that the complaint rate was much higher than for other vehicles, and that Tesla refused to share the car's data with owners after incidents.

The highway agency has yet to verify the complaints. The people who filed complaints were not identified in NHTSA's database.

More in Automotive
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Moves Tacoma to Mexico
But the company says no US jobs will be eliminated.
Jan 19th, 2020
Mm E20 Thumb
Leffite's All-Terrain Supercar
The company is only making 30 of them and the starting price is a steep $465,000.
Jan 17th, 2020
Tesla Model 3 Ap
NHTSA Examining Tesla Complaint
There were 127 owner complaints to the government that include 110 crashes and 52 injuries.
Jan 17th, 2020
Fiat Sized Ap
Fiat Chrysler, Foxconn in EV Talks
If a deal with Foxconn is reached, a joint venture would focus first on China, the biggest market for electric cars with 1.2 million vehicles sold last year.
Jan 17th, 2020
General Motors Ap
GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.
Jan 15th, 2020
Nissan Glowing Logo Ap
Nissan Recalls 308K Vehicles
The recall covers certain models from 2001 to 2011.
Jan 15th, 2020
Volvo Logo Ap
Volvo Worker Allegedly Fired for Not Being Swedish
The only suggestion for how he could improve his job performance was to “become more Swedish in his interactions with coworkers,” the lawsuit said.
Jan 15th, 2020
Vw Hood
VW Announces Record Sales
The full-year sales number could cement its title as the world's largest automaker.
Jan 14th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Recalls 700K Vehicles
Fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.
Jan 13th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 021
GM Employees Caught Racing Corvettes
Police said a breath test detected the odor of alcohol.
Jan 13th, 2020
Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.
Corvette, Telluride Take Top Awards
The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.
Jan 13th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. A lawyer for Carlos Ghosn, Nissan&apos;s former chairman who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon, on Friday slammed a gaffe by the Japanese justice minister who said that Ghosn should &ldquo;prove&apos; his innocence. Ghosn, who was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, fled Tokyo and appeared in Beirut Dec. 30.
Lawyer Details Ghosn Questioning
Critics have for years said Japan's prolonged detentions tend to coerce false confessions.
Jan 12th, 2020
Carlos Abou Jaoude, a lawyer for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, leaves the judicial palace where Ghosn was questioned by a Lebanese prosecutor, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Lebanese prosecutors issued a travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, following an Interpol-issued notice, a judicial official said Thursday.
Lebanon Issues Travel Ban for Ghosn
Lebanese prosecutors also asked him to hand over his French passport.
Jan 9th, 2020
Rory Gamble Ap
UAW President Denies Wrongdoing
In a letter to staff, Rory Gamble said he “absolutely never requested or received any cash or kickback' from vendors.
Jan 9th, 2020