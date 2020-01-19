BMW Recalls 357K Vehicles

The recall covers a huge range of model years.

Associated Press
Jan 19th, 2020
Bmw Istock
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling nearly 357,000 older vehicles in the U.S. to replace dangerous Takata front air bag inflators.

The inflators are among 10 million sold to 14 automakers that Takata is recalling. It's the last recall that the bankrupt Takata agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators.

The U.S. government released details of three BMW recalls on Friday. All have inflators that were used to replace older ones until permanent replacements were ready.

The first recall covers about 293,000 3-Series cars from 2000 through 2006. The second covers nearly 60,000 3 Series and 1 Series cars from 2006 through 2012. Also included are X1, X3, X5 and X6 SUVs from as early as 2007 to as late as 2015. The third recall includes just over 4,000 X5 and X6 SUVs from 2007 to 2012.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags. The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel. Permanent replacements don’t use ammonium nitrate.

The BMW inflators are part of a recall that Takata announced earlier this month. They were sold to 14 different automakers, who will conduct their own recalls. Nissan, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Subaru, Ferrari, General Motors and Mazda already have made recall announcements.

Takata was to recall about 70 million inflators in the U.S. that as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At least 25 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by Takata inflators. About 100 million inflators are being recalled across the globe.

All of the Takata recalls are being phased in by the age of the vehicle and location. Vehicles registered farther south, where conditions are hot and humid, get first priority.

Takata could face additional recalls, though. NHTSA must decide if it has to recall inflators that use ammonium nitrate but have a moisture-absorbing chemical.

More in Automotive
General Motors Ap
GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.
Jan 15th, 2020
Nissan Glowing Logo Ap
Nissan Recalls 308K Vehicles
The recall covers certain models from 2001 to 2011.
Jan 15th, 2020
Volvo Logo Ap
Volvo Worker Allegedly Fired for Not Being Swedish
The only suggestion for how he could improve his job performance was to “become more Swedish in his interactions with coworkers,” the lawsuit said.
Jan 15th, 2020
Vw Hood
VW Announces Record Sales
The full-year sales number could cement its title as the world's largest automaker.
Jan 14th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Recalls 700K Vehicles
Fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.
Jan 13th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 021
GM Employees Caught Racing Corvettes
Police said a breath test detected the odor of alcohol.
Jan 13th, 2020
Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.
Corvette, Telluride Take Top Awards
The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.
Jan 13th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. A lawyer for Carlos Ghosn, Nissan&apos;s former chairman who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon, on Friday slammed a gaffe by the Japanese justice minister who said that Ghosn should &ldquo;prove&apos; his innocence. Ghosn, who was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, fled Tokyo and appeared in Beirut Dec. 30.
Lawyer Details Ghosn Questioning
Critics have for years said Japan's prolonged detentions tend to coerce false confessions.
Jan 12th, 2020
Carlos Abou Jaoude, a lawyer for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, leaves the judicial palace where Ghosn was questioned by a Lebanese prosecutor, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Lebanese prosecutors issued a travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, following an Interpol-issued notice, a judicial official said Thursday.
Lebanon Issues Travel Ban for Ghosn
Lebanese prosecutors also asked him to hand over his French passport.
Jan 9th, 2020
Rory Gamble Ap
UAW President Denies Wrongdoing
In a letter to staff, Rory Gamble said he “absolutely never requested or received any cash or kickback' from vendors.
Jan 9th, 2020
Tesla Hood Ap
US to Probe Latest Fatal Tesla Crash
The crash, which killed the driver's wife who was a passenger in the Tesla, is the second one to be investigated in the past two weeks by NHTSA.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Japan Defends its Justice System
The ex-Nissan exec says he was held in solitary confinement for 130 days.
Jan 8th, 2020
New Thumb
Opioid Deaths When Plants Close
Five years after plants closed, opioid deaths were 85% higher.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Carlos Ghosn: Japan Arrest was a Plot
Nissan's fugitive ex-boss described his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.
Jan 8th, 2020