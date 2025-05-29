AI’s Rising Power in Manufacturing Spurs Call for Smarter AI Policy Solutions

The Manufacturing Leadership Council, the digital transformation division of the National Association of Manufacturers, released a report, “Shaping the AI-Powered Factory of the Future,” that reveals how manufacturers are embracing artificial intelligence on shop floors.

The report, a product of the MLC’s “Future of Manufacturing Project,” underscores the need for a policy framework that supports AI growth, innovation and leadership. It showed that 51% of manufacturers already use AI in their operations, with 61% expecting investment in AI will increase by 2027. By 2030, 80% say AI will be essential to growing or maintaining their business.

Additionally, the report also showed that 65% of respondents lack the right data for AI applications and that 62% cite data that is unstructured or poorly formatted.

As manufacturers seek to expand their use of AI, the report highlighted areas where manufacturers may face challenges and require additional investment, such as modernizing data architectures, developing a more knowledgeable workforce, building organizational trust and accelerating legacy infrastructure upgrades.

NAM proposed a series of recommendations for policymakers to drive AI development and adoption in manufacturing:

Adopt a pro-AI regulatory approach

Develop the manufacturing workforce of the AI age

Advance energy and permitting reform

Protect personal data

Support U.S. manufacturing of AI chips

Incentivize U.S. AI innovation

“A worldwide competition for AI supremacy is underway, and manufacturers have the opportunity to lead the charge with this game-changing technology,” MLC Founder, Vice President and Executive Director David R. Brousell said. “To win, manufacturers in America need a strong ecosystem of partners and support to create new, competitive advantages in all facets of the manufacturing industry, from operations, to supply chains, to the workforce—and in their efforts to innovate for the future.”