Measuring LLM Performance in the SOC

The goal is to provide security teams with guidance for picking the best LLM for their organization.

Jun 12, 2025
People Cyber Metamorworks

Simbian recently unveiled the AI SOC LLM Leaderboard – the industry’s most comprehensive benchmark to measure LLM performance in Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The new benchmark compares LLMs across a diverse range of attacks and SOC tools in a realistic IT environment over all phases of alert investigation, from alert ingestion to disposition and reporting. It includes a public leaderboard to help professionals decide the best LLM for their SOC needs.

Ambuj Kumar, Simbian CEO and Co-Founder, offers some depth on the launch. “Our industry-first benchmark enables SOC teams and vendors to pick the best LLM for this purpose. This benchmark is made possible by Simbian’s AI SOC Agent, a proven solution leading the industry in end-to-end alert investigation leveraging LLMs.”

Existing benchmarks compare LLMs over broad criteria such as language understanding, math and reasoning. Some benchmarks exist for broad security tasks or very basic SOC tasks like alert summarization. But prior to today’s announcement, no benchmark existed to comprehensively measure LLMs on the primary role of SOCs, which is to investigate alerts end-to-end. This task involves diverse skills, including the ability to:

  • Understand alerts from a broad range of detection sources.
  • Determine how to investigate any given alert.
  • Generate code to support that investigation.
  • Understand data, extract evidence, and map it to attack stages.
  • Reason over evidence to arrive at a clear disposition and severity.
  • Produce clear reports and response actions.
  • Customize investigations for each organization’s context.

To make the benchmark applicable across a range of SOC environments, it leverages 100 diverse full-kill chain scenarios that test all layers of defense. It also measures investigation performance in a lab environment mimicking an enterprise, with investigations autonomously retrieving data from live tools across the environment.

