Honeywell Rolls Out AI-Powered Cyber Solutions

The three solutions are focused on elevating industrial security.

Jun 12, 2025
Soc

Honeywell recently unveiled digital technologies that leverage artificial intelligence and are designed to accelerate the industrial shift from automation to autonomy. They include:

  • Honeywell Cyber Proactive Defense, which is designed to enhance cybersecurity for industrial environments by proactively identifying and mitigating potential cyber threats before they manifest into attacks. By utilizing AI and behavioral-based analytics, the solution helps detect anomalies in OT cyber behavior by establishing a comprehensive baseline of system operations and then provides actionable insights designed to strengthen OT cyber defenses. The software also features deception technology, which uses decoys within the network to help divert attackers from valuable assets.
  • Honeywell OT Security Operations Center, a vendor-agnostic and agentless service designed to provide industrials with advanced capabilities tailored to OT environments to monitor for early signs of a cyberattack. The offering integrates on-site incident management services, providing a 24/7/365 holistic view of the cyber threat landscape for users.
  • Honeywell Digital Prime Ecosystem, which now features three core Honeywell offerings – Solution Enhancement Support Program (SESP), Enabled Services and Assurance 360 – in one platform. Through consolidation, users can now leverage deep domain knowledge to optimize control systems and improve maintenance and operational effectiveness across an entire organization. It will also offer near real-time performance insights that can help users achieve desired outcomes more quickly, while requiring less reliance on the technical expertise of an experienced workforce.

Honeywell Cyber Proactive Defense and OT Security Operations Center are now available globally. The expanded version of the Honeywell Digital Prime ecosystem will be available to customers in Q4 2025

