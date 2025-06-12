Honeywell Rolls Out AI-Powered Cyber Solutions

Honeywell recently unveiled digital technologies that leverage artificial intelligence and are designed to accelerate the industrial shift from automation to autonomy. They include:

a vendor-agnostic and agentless service designed to provide industrials with advanced capabilities tailored to OT environments to monitor for early signs of a cyberattack. The offering integrates on-site incident management services, providing a 24/7/365 holistic view of the cyber threat landscape for users. Honeywell Digital Prime Ecosystem, which now features three core Honeywell offerings – Solution Enhancement Support Program (SESP), Enabled Services and Assurance 360 – in one platform. Through consolidation, users can now leverage deep domain knowledge to optimize control systems and improve maintenance and operational effectiveness across an entire organization. It will also offer near real-time performance insights that can help users achieve desired outcomes more quickly, while requiring less reliance on the technical expertise of an experienced workforce.

Honeywell Cyber Proactive Defense and OT Security Operations Center are now available globally. The expanded version of the Honeywell Digital Prime ecosystem will be available to customers in Q4 2025