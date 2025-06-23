CloEE, an AI-powered platform for discrete manufacturing, announced the successful completion of a $600K fundraiser at the pre-seed stage with European investors. The new funding will help CloEE scale its solution for existing customers and expand sales in the Nordics, Italy and the U.S.

Drawing on insights from 25,000 machines in 25 countries, CloEE delivers real-time AI reports for continuous improvement and benchmarking to boost efficiency and quality for manufacturers.

The new funding will focus on research and development to explore how AI agents can significantly transform and potentially replace traditional heavy manufacturing platforms.

The funding round was led by angel investor Miro Vertanen and the Innovestor Angel Co-fund, with additional participation from Cariplo Iniziative and three Finnish Business Angels Network (FiBAN) members.

“We are developing CloEE in direct response to manufacturers’ need for an affordable, truly plug-and-play solution,” CloEE CEO and Cofounder Oleksandr Zadorozhnyi said. “Currently, we’re piloting CloEE with a U.S. customer operating 100 facilities, and we’re already in discussions for a three-year contract covering 10 of them.”

CloEE’s AI Platform integrates manufacturing equipment, MES and ERP systems, to provide actionable insights, benchmarking and multilingual accessibility. Customers have reportedly seen up to $1 million in annual revenue growth, a 30% reduction in energy consumption and a 95% reduction in emergency outages.

Uses can also deploy the CloEE solution on-premise, offline or in the cloud in as little as two weeks.

“Throughout the program, we witnessed their distinctive approach to industrial manufacturing evolve with both speed and precision," Cariplo Factory Senior Director Andrea Beretta said. "The organic adoption of their solution by major players like Hyundai clearly demonstrates their ability to deliver real, scalable impact.”



CloEE has a team of eight with an R&D center in Helsinki, Finland. The company aims to secure its first 20 recurring customers in 2025, after which it plans to raise its next investment round.