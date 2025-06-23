CloEE Raises $600K to Accelerate AI-Driven Process Manufacturing in U.S.

The funding will hep explore how AI agents can transform and replace heavy manufacturing platforms.

Jun 23, 2025
Fi Ban Pitch
CloEE

CloEE, an AI-powered platform for discrete manufacturing, announced the successful completion of a $600K fundraiser at the pre-seed stage with European investors. The new funding will help CloEE scale its solution for existing customers and expand sales in the Nordics, Italy and the U.S.

Drawing on insights from 25,000 machines in 25 countries, CloEE delivers real-time AI reports for continuous improvement and benchmarking to boost efficiency and quality for manufacturers. 

The new funding will focus on research and development to explore how AI agents can significantly transform and potentially replace traditional heavy manufacturing platforms.

The funding round was led by angel investor Miro Vertanen and the Innovestor Angel Co-fund, with additional participation from Cariplo Iniziative and three Finnish Business Angels Network (FiBAN) members. 

“We are developing CloEE in direct response to manufacturers’ need for an affordable, truly plug-and-play solution,” CloEE CEO and Cofounder Oleksandr Zadorozhnyi said. “Currently, we’re piloting CloEE with a U.S. customer operating 100 facilities, and we’re already in discussions for a three-year contract covering 10 of them.

CloEE’s AI Platform integrates manufacturing equipment, MES and ERP systems, to provide actionable insights, benchmarking and multilingual accessibility. Customers have reportedly seen up to $1 million in annual revenue growth, a 30% reduction in energy consumption and a 95% reduction in emergency outages. 

Uses can also deploy the CloEE solution on-premise, offline or in the cloud in as little as two weeks.

“Throughout the program, we witnessed their distinctive approach to industrial manufacturing evolve with both speed and precision," Cariplo Factory Senior Director Andrea Beretta said. "The organic adoption of their solution by major players like Hyundai clearly demonstrates their ability to deliver real, scalable impact.”

CloEE has a team of eight with an R&D center in Helsinki, Finland. The company aims to secure its first 20 recurring customers in 2025, after which it plans to raise its next investment round. 

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
The AI Cybersecurity Paradox in Manufacturing
June 19, 2025
Detection
Elementary Reveals AI That Teaches Itself to Identify Manufacturing Defects
June 18, 2025
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs.
Amazon CEO Jassy Says AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce in Next Few Years
June 18, 2025
Related Stories
Detection
Artificial Intelligence
Elementary Reveals AI That Teaches Itself to Identify Manufacturing Defects
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon CEO Jassy Says AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce in Next Few Years
Ai E Comm I Stock 2160360924
Artificial Intelligence
Why AI Adoption in B2B Is Gaining Ground on B2C
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Artificial Intelligence
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Sponsored
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Start future-proofing your talent strategy today. Discover how a four-part framework can help manufacturers move beyond a siloed, static approach and overcome labor shortages to build a flexible, agile workforce.
June 18, 2025
Detection
Artificial Intelligence
Elementary Reveals AI That Teaches Itself to Identify Manufacturing Defects
VisionStream learns like humans—through observation.
June 18, 2025
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon CEO Jassy Says AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce in Next Few Years
"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today."
June 18, 2025
The xAI data center is seen, May 7, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn.
Artificial Intelligence
NAACP, Environmental Group Notify Musk's xAI Company of Intent to Sue
Following concerns about air pollution generated by a supercomputer facility.
June 17, 2025
Ai E Comm I Stock 2160360924
Artificial Intelligence
Why AI Adoption in B2B Is Gaining Ground on B2C
67% of B2B e-commerce companies say they are actively using AI to drive growth.
June 17, 2025
Jabil Usa Manufacturing Footprint
Artificial Intelligence
Jabil Plans $500 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing for Cloud, AI Infrastructure
Jabil's strategic investment could reshape American tech manufacturing.
June 17, 2025
Schneider Electric location, Houston, March 2020.
Artificial Intelligence
Schneider Electric to Partner with Chip Giant on ‘AI Factories’
The companies hope to build AI-ready computing infrastructure in “Europe and beyond.”
June 12, 2025
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
Measuring LLM Performance in the SOC
The goal is to provide security teams with guidance for picking the best LLM for their organization.
June 12, 2025
Coco’s growing fleet of autonomous delivery vehicles.
Artificial Intelligence
Coco Robotics Raises $80M to Expand Autonomous Delivery, AI Platform
Funding helps Coco scales toward 10,000 vehicles.
June 12, 2025
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote address Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Vivatech fair in Paris.
Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia Chief Calls AI ‘The Greatest Equalizer’
But warns Europe risks falling behind.
June 11, 2025
Elizabeth Blackert is a Rice University doctoral alumna who is the first author on the study.
Artificial Intelligence
Light, AI Drive Precise Motion in Soft Robotic Arm Developed at Rice
AI meets soft robotics: Laser-guided arms redefine technological flexibility.
June 10, 2025
Ai I Stock 2200550653
Artificial Intelligence
How One Manufacturer Took AI to Prime Time – and It Worked
According to Regal Rexnord's Tim Dickson, the time for “playing around” with AI was last year.
June 9, 2025
A data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon to Spend $20B on Data Centers in Pennsylvania
One will be located next to a nuclear power plant.
June 9, 2025
Sachsenmilch production facility.
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens, Sachsenmilch Break New Ground in the Food and Beverage Industry
The pilot project has already paid off.
June 9, 2025
Quantum Systems’ 135,000-square-foot Moorpark facility.
Artificial Intelligence
Quantum Systems Opens New U.S. Facility to Scale Delivery of AI-Powered ISR Solutions
The new 135,000-square-foot facility enables the company to deliver scalable solutions at speed.
June 6, 2025