CISA Unveils Guide for Securing Data in AI Systems

The prominence of artificial intelligence demands greater security awareness.

May 28, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
iStock.com

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and international partners released a joint Cybersecurity Information Sheet, AI Data Security: Best Practices for Securing Data Used to Train & Operate AI Systems.

This information sheet highlights the critical role of data security in ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and trustworthiness of AI outcomes. It outlines key risks that may arise from data security and integrity issues across all phases of the AI lifecycle, from development and testing to deployment and operation. 

Defense Industrial Bases, National Security Systems owners, federal agencies, and Critical Infrastructure owners and operators are encouraged to review this information sheet and implement the recommended best practices and mitigation strategies to protect sensitive, proprietary, and mission critical data in AI-enabled and machine learning systems. These include adopting robust data protection measures, proactively managing risks, and strengthening your monitoring, threat detection, and network defense capabilities. 

As AI systems become more integrated into essential operations, organizations must remain vigilant and take deliberate steps to secure the data that powers them. For more information on securing AI data, see CISA’s Artificial Intelligence webpage. 

