MaintainX, a maintenance and asset management platform, announced that it received $150M in Series D funding as it looks to expand its AI and machine health monitoring capabilities, advance predictive maintenance solutions and further develop enterprise asset management (EAM) capabilities.

This investment brings the total raised to $254M while reaching a new valuation of $2.5B.

"Equipment failures cost companies $1.4 trillion annually, and many still rely on outdated tools," MaintainX CEO and Co-Founder Chris Turlica said. "I'm proud to see our customers offset external pressures by reducing unplanned asset downtime, parts and labor costs while turning their frontline professionals into the knowledge workers they deserve to be with AI."

MaintainX said its approach centers on amplifying human capability rather than replacing it. The platform puts AI-driven insights directly in the hands of both the technician on the shop floor and the executive in the boardroom. This human-AI collaboration approach transforms maintenance from reactive to proactive.

The company will use the investment to:

Advance its AI-powered asset and work intelligence capabilities

Expand its machine health monitoring capabilities and ecosystem of partners to capture real-time operational data through a sensor-agnostic approach that works with any industrial sensor or control system

Accelerate market expansion across key industries and geographic regions

Attract top talent to support its product roadmap while helping customers address the industrywide skilled labor shortage through more intuitive, AI-assisted workflows

"With MaintainX AI, it is even easier to digitize our preventive maintenance workflows," Amfab Steel Facility Maintenance Manager Jeremiah Dotson said. "Our technicians can now use CoPilot to get accurate, real-time answers the moment they need them instead of having to dig through lengthy manuals and data. It's like having an expert on hand 24/7 to guide our team through any task."