Nvidia, Palantir and Other AI Stars Keep Falling Sharply

A warning from an MIT study could be the cause.

Stan Choe
Matt OttYuri Kageyama
Aug 20, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew
Trader Richard Cohen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nvidia, Palantir and other superstar stocks that had surged in the mania surrounding artificial-intelligence technology are dragging Wall Street lower again on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 dropped 1% and was on track for its worst day since the first of the month. It's also heading for a fourth straight loss after setting an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 115 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8% lower.

Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the world's move into AI, dropped 3.7% and was on track to be the heaviest weight on Wall Street for a second straight day following its 3.5% fall on Tuesday.

Palantir Technologies, another AI darling, sank 9.3% to add to its 9.4% loss from the day before.

One possible contributor to the swoon was a study from MIT's Nanda Initiative that warned most corporations are not yet seeing any measurable return from their generative AI investments, according to Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, global head of equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

But such companies have also been facing criticism for a while that their stock prices simply shot too high, too fast amid the furor around AI and became too expensive. Nvidia, whose profit report scheduled for next week is one of Wall Street's next major events, had soared 35.5% for the year so far before Tuesday. Palantir had surged even more, more than doubling.

The tech stocks still have supporters, though, who say AI will bring the next generational revolution in business.

Mixed profit reports from big U.S. retailers helped keep the rest of the market in check.

TJX, the company behind the TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores, climbed 4.4% after beating analysts' forecasts for profit and revenue. It also raised its forecast for profit over its full fiscal year, while CEO Ernie Herrman said TJX is seeing "strong demand at each of our U.S. and international businesses" and that its current quarter is off to a strong start.

Lowe's added 0.9% after the home-improvement retailer delivered a profit for the latest quarter that topped analysts' expectations. It also said it agreed to buy Foundation Building Materials, a distributor of drywall, ceiling systems and other interior building products, for about $8.8 billion.

Target, meanwhile, tumbled 7.3% even though it edged past analysts' expectations for profit in the spring. The struggling retailer said that CEO Brian Cornell plans to step down Feb. 1 and that an insider, 20-year veteran Michael Fiddelke, will replace him. He helped reenergize the company, but it has struggled to turn around weak sales in a more competitive post-COVID retail landscape.

Estee Lauder dropped 5.8% after offering a forecast for profit this upcoming fiscal year that fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The beauty company said it expects tariffs to shave roughly $100 million off its upcoming earnings.

La-Z-Boy sank 13.4% after the furniture maker's profit and revenue for the spring came up shy of analysts' expectations. CEO Melinda Whittington said it's contending with "soft industry demand" and that it's looking at potential alternatives "to address financial pressure from non-core' parts" of its business.

The week's biggest news for Wall Street is likely arriving on Friday, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The setting has been home to big policy announcements from the Fed in the past, and the hope on Wall Street is that Powell will hint that an interest rate cut is coming soon.

The Fed has kept its main interest rate steady this year, primarily because of the fear of the possibility that President Donald Trump's tariffs could push inflation higher. But a surprisingly weak report on job growth across the country may be superseding that.

Treasury yields have come down sharply on expectations for coming cuts to interest rates, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.28% from 4.30% late Tuesday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia.

London's FTSE 100 rose 1.1% despite a report that said inflation in the U.K. rose more than expected through July, in part due to soaring airfares and food prices.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.5% after Japan reported that its exports fell slightly more than expected in July, pressured by higher tariffs on goods shipped to the U.S. Imports also fell from a year ago.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2%. Shares that trade there of Chinese toy company Pop Mart International Group soared 12.5% after its CEO said its annual revenue could top $4 billion this year and announced the release of a mini version of its popular Labubu dolls.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

 

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
August 7, 2025
A human performer leaps above robots dressed like terracotta warriors during the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
World Humanoid Robot Games Opens with Street Dance, Martial Arts, Music
August 14, 2025
Photos of trailers that contained organic peroxide products that burned during the fires at the Arkema facility in Crosby, Texas.
Why the Chemical Safety Board Matters and How AI Can Fill the Gap If It Disappears
August 14, 2025
Industrial Concept Metamorworks
Nearly Two-Thirds Plan AI Adoption to Counter Cyber Risks in Manufacturing
August 14, 2025
Related Stories
A human performer leaps above robots dressed like terracotta warriors during the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
World Humanoid Robot Games Opens with Street Dance, Martial Arts, Music
Photos of trailers that contained organic peroxide products that burned during the fires at the Arkema facility in Crosby, Texas.
Artificial Intelligence
Why the Chemical Safety Board Matters and How AI Can Fill the Gap If It Disappears
Industrial Concept Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
Nearly Two-Thirds Plan AI Adoption to Counter Cyber Risks in Manufacturing
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Artificial Intelligence
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
August 15, 2025
Photos of trailers that contained organic peroxide products that burned during the fires at the Arkema facility in Crosby, Texas.
Artificial Intelligence
Why the Chemical Safety Board Matters and How AI Can Fill the Gap If It Disappears
If the CSB were to close, who or what would fill the void?
August 14, 2025
Industrial Concept Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
Nearly Two-Thirds Plan AI Adoption to Counter Cyber Risks in Manufacturing
A new report confirms cybersecurity as a top concern throughout the enterprise.
August 14, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Your Most Dangerous Attacker and Greatest Defender
The perils of fighting with and against artificial intelligence.
August 13, 2025
Traffic warning sign along a highway in the outback of Western Australia.
Artificial Intelligence
Australia Researchers Develop AI Roadside Technology to Prevent Animal–Vehicle Collisions
The system detected cassowaries with 97% accuracy, recording over 280 sightings.
August 8, 2025
Utility Metamorworks
Oracle
Why AI Is Not a Silver Bullet for OT Infrastructure Security
AI can help, but not without knowledge of unique OT functions, risks and integration characteristics.
August 7, 2025
I Stock 2077355974 Credit Gumpanat
Artificial Intelligence
Superagency is Coming to the Factory Floor: Are You Ready?
GenAI for next-gen manufacturing is here to build the workforce of tomorrow.
August 6, 2025
Automate 2025 drew attendees to Detroit for 'the leading robotics and automation event in the Americas.'
Artificial Intelligence
How AI Is Helping Manufacturers 'Think Big Again'
It's time to reimagine modern manufacturing.
August 6, 2025
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Here to Stay: Why Manufacturers Need to Integrate AI Solutions
Understandably, some manufacturers are hesitant to dive head-first into AI.
August 5, 2025
In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019, file photo, Palantir CEO Alex Karp arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris.
Artificial Intelligence
Palantir Books First $1 Billion in Quarterly Sales After Dodging U.S. Spending Cuts
The quarterly revenue haul was fueled by a 53% spike in government sales.
August 5, 2025
An exhibitor introduces the Nvidia DGX Spark to visitors at the Nvidia exhibition booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, Thursday, July 17, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
China Summons Nvidia Over 'Backdoor Safety Risks' in H20 Chips
H20 chips can be tracked and turned off remotely.
July 31, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Cybersecurity
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Agentic AI Security
Manufacturers must rethink how they approach cybersecurity before agents outsmart the systems they were meant to enhance.
July 31, 2025
Amazon Web Services data center is visible on Aug. 22, 2024, in Boardman, Ore.
Artificial Intelligence
With AI Plan, Trump Keeps Chipping Away at a Foundational Environmental Law
Trump seeks to sweep aside the "Magna Carta for the environment.”
July 29, 2025
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association, July 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City.
Artificial Intelligence
Cheyenne to Host Massive AI Data Center Using More Electricity than All Wyoming Homes Combined
The latest data center would begin at 1.8 gigawatts of electricity and be scalable to 10 gigawatts.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1325058982
Artificial Intelligence
The Future of Manufacturing: Top 5 Jobs in an AI-Powered Era
Humans and AI are collaborating to reshape manufacturing's destiny.
July 25, 2025