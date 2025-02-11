86% of Manufacturers Look to Increase AI Investments Amid Tariff Threats

The industry is preparing for labor shortages, supply chain delays and rising materials costs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 11, 2025
Ai
iStock.com/Halfpoint

Automation and AI software company UiPath released a new report that revealed 90% of IT executives believe they could improve business processes through agentic AI, while 77% state they are prepared to invest in agentic AI this year.

According to the report, 20% of respondents listed working in manufacturing.

Manufacturers are preparing for labor shortages, supply chain delays and rising materials costs as the Trump administration threatens tariffs against key partners such as China, Canada and Mexico. Emerging technologies like AI and agentic AI could help manufacturers save time and money in the backend by automating workflows and filling labor gaps.

Findings from UiPath's Agentic AI report showed 86% of manufacturers are very likely to increase their investments in AI or AI-adjacent technologies over the next 12 months. Also, 76% said the primary motivations for adoption is increased operational efficiency and productivity.

The report also found:

  • 61% are integrating APIs, bots and AI agents to achieve process transformation
  • 80% have seen completely, or somewhat positive, outcomes from generative AI and LLM solutions
  • 65% believe agentic capabilities would be best used to improve accuracy and reduce errors

The report describes a research project in which 252 U.S. IT executives were surveyed in October 2024. All respondents worked at companies above $1 billion in revenue and had roles as VPs and directors of IT.

