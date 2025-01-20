Aetina Announces Support for NVIDIA's Super Mode

Edge AI solutions provider Aetina announced its comprehensive support for Super Mode, a feature introduced in the latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano modules.

This enhancement, set to be enabled by the NVIDIA JetPack software development kit’s 6.2 release, reportedly doubles generative AI inference performance and reinforces powerful applications in computer vision, robotics and local AI deployment.

Super Mode transforms the operational capabilities of the Jetson Orin platforms by enhancing their processing performance and efficiency, making them ideal for demanding AI applications at the edge. With Super Mode, Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules deliver up to a 70% increase in AI TOPS, allowing a wide spectrum of AI models to run, including LLMs, VLMs and Vision Transformers (ViTs).

According to Aetina, its DeviceEdge series, including models AIE-CN/CO-1-S1, AIE-PN/PO-1-S1 and AIE-KN/KO-1-S1, can leverage these enhancements.

Super Mode Advacements:

Boost AI Capabilities: Super Mode enables more complex generative AI models to run faster and more efficiently, ideal for versatile applications potential, including LLM chatbot, visual AI agent, AI-based robotics and proactive edge computing applications.

Comprehensive Ecosystem Support: The NVIDIA software ecosystem combines development tools like NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, enabling developers to rapidly build and deploy sophisticated AI solutions with confidence.

Alongside the software updates, Aetina will launch new system models with Super Mode for Jetson Orin Nano modules in Q1 and Super Mode for Jetson Orin NX modules in Q2 2025 to accommodate the enhanced performance needs, ensuring system durability and reliability across a variety of operational conditions.