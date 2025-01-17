AI’s Role in Automating Processes

The best targets for initial artificial intelligence implementations.

Josh Roth
Jan 17, 2025
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small

Industry-leading manufacturers are turning to AI to increase efficiency across all their major operations, but many don't know where to start. With a rapid rise in 'AI-powered' jargon and niche solutions, it's hard to decipher which technologies can actually improve day-to-day operations. That said, there are some recent studies that show the potential impact of AI when the right technologies are selected and applied.

According to a report by the National Association of Manufacturers, (NAM), 72 percent of manufacturers report reduced costs and improved operational efficiency after deploying AI technology. In addition, 41 percent reported improved process optimization and control after deploying AI technology.

The Challenges

Let’s take a look at the current state of technology adoption in manufacturing. Manufacturing businesses have made great advances in modernizing their factory floor operations with cutting-edge technologies like AI, but still face challenges outside the production environment with slow, disjointed, and error-prone workflows. These problems often arise in areas like inventory management, order processing, and supply chain communication, where outdated methods—such as email chains and spreadsheets—create inefficiencies. These workflow gaps can offset the benefits of modernizing the factory - affecting production speed and product quality.

For example, a typical manufacturing order process involves numerous steps—purchase requisition, manager approval, supplier outreach, budgeting, setting delivery dates, organizing production, and engineering. With so many handoffs, errors are common, whether in the form of missed deadlines or misplaced emails. These disjointed workflows introduce risks, leading to costly mistakes, delays, and quality issues.

This is where AI-driven workflow automation comes in to make a transformative impact. By automating workflows with AI, manufacturers can reduce errors, improve speed, and foster collaboration across departments. AI-driven automation facilitates seamless workflows by ensuring information flows smoothly, preventing missed steps.

Even small-scale automation—such as automating quality assurance or purchasing—can yield immediate time and cost savings.

For instance, a major supplier in the energy sector adopted AI-powered workflow automation to streamline its processes. By automating tasks like quality assurance, purchasing, and maintenance requests, the company reduced turnaround time from 90 days to less than a week. AI connected all aspects of the business, from the factory floor to the front office, enhancing production speed, accuracy and efficiency.

The supplier’s approach started with small, scalable automation. They moved from a paper-based to a digital quality assurance process, enabling real-time tracking of parts’ status and quality. Using an AI-driven, no-code solution, they customized workflows to their specific needs, making the process easy to implement and refine over time.

AI-Driven Workflow Automation

Manufacturers often find that the easiest tasks to automate are the most repetitive and manual, such as purchasing and quality control. These functions benefit from AI-powered automation because the AI can handle routine tasks efficiently, while continuously learning and optimizing processes to improve speed and accuracy. Once these sorts of tasks are automated, manufacturers can extend automation to other areas, gradually building a fully integrated system that connects departments and improves overall operations.

Unlike traditional automation, which relies on rule-based systems, AI-driven workflows employ advanced technologies to recognize patterns, detect discrepancies, and make autonomous decisions. These systems continuously learn from new data, enabling smarter decision-making. For example, AI workflows can autonomously identify and correct inconsistencies, improving both efficiency and accuracy.

For manufacturers, it can be challenging to determine where to apply AI technologies and how to get started. As with any new technology, start small by using AI to automate one or two processes, such as purchasing or quality control, to realize the benefits of optimized operations. From automating repetitive tasks to improving quality control, AI-driven workflows can transform manufacturing businesses into agile, efficient, and cost-effective enterprises.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
I Stock 1367964056
Taiwan Takes a Further Step in AI Chips Production as New Plant Comes Online
January 16, 2025
The Radii Planet Group Coating facility.
Radii Planet Group Adopts New AI-powered Interpon Service to Enhance Coating Line Efficiency
January 14, 2025
Cnc
Prototek Launches AI-Powered CNC Instant Quote Platform
January 14, 2025
Related Stories
Apptronik's robots are suitable for manufacturing and logistics applications, like sorting materials, lifting heavy items, and working alongside humans on tasks in the warehouse.
Artificial Intelligence
Apptronik, Google DeepMind Robotics Look to Advance AI-Powered Humanoid Robots
Sophia, the humanoid robot, responds to questions from children at the University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Friday, 13 Dec. 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Sophia, Famous Robot and Global Icon of AI, Wins Hearts at Innovation Fair
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
5 Things to Expect From AI in 2025
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
The Radii Planet Group Coating facility.
Artificial Intelligence
Radii Planet Group Adopts New AI-powered Interpon Service to Enhance Coating Line Efficiency
The move has cut powder waste by more than 6.0%.
January 14, 2025
Cnc
Artificial Intelligence
Prototek Launches AI-Powered CNC Instant Quote Platform
Users can drag and drop CAD design files to receive immediate quotes, place orders and pay online.
January 14, 2025
Amazon Web Services data center is seen on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Boardman, Ore.
Artificial Intelligence
Biden Signs Executive Order Aimed at Growing AI Infrastructure in the U.S.
Three new sites will be identified where private sectors can build AI data centers.
January 14, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
Biden Administration Proposes New Rules on Exporting AI Chips
The propositions provoke an industry pushback.
January 13, 2025
Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group and Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA.
Artificial Intelligence
Hyundai Partners with NVIDIA to Accelerate AI Development
The automaker wants to apply intelligence across its core mobility solutions.
January 10, 2025
Digitaltransformation
Operations
What’s Holding Manufacturers Back from Investing in Technology?
Manufacturers are moving cautiously despite the advantages.
January 9, 2025
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a Nvidia news conference ahead of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Technology
Nvidia Unveils Next Generation of AI Chips at CES 2025
The chips can deliver breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering.
January 7, 2025
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
5 Things to Expect From AI in 2025
It will redefine manufacturing job roles.
December 13, 2024
Apptronik's robots are suitable for manufacturing and logistics applications, like sorting materials, lifting heavy items, and working alongside humans on tasks in the warehouse.
Artificial Intelligence
Apptronik, Google DeepMind Robotics Look to Advance AI-Powered Humanoid Robots
Apollo could be the answer to "unprecedented global challenges."
December 20, 2024
I Stock 1573574801
Artificial Intelligence
AI Without Limits: How Trust Will Shape the Future of Manufacturing
AI is no longer bound by limitations incumbent on a manufacturer's infrastructure.
December 18, 2024
Sophia, the humanoid robot, responds to questions from children at the University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Friday, 13 Dec. 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Sophia, Famous Robot and Global Icon of AI, Wins Hearts at Innovation Fair
The robot can mimic facial expressions and hold human-like conversations.
December 16, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Basic Strategies Will Have to Evolve
The latest batch of cybersecurity predictions point to DBOMs, mandated MFA and, or course, new AI challenges.
December 12, 2024
Downtime
Artificial Intelligence
Tractian Raises $120M to Eliminate Industrial Downtime
Allowing the company to explore innovation in Manufacturing AI.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1315733319
Artificial Intelligence
How to Leverage AI to Drive Digital Transformation
Businesses can apply AI to core business functions across multiple processes.
December 9, 2024