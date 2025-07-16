Makersite, a cloud-based platform for product lifecycle intelligence, announced a cooperation with Siemens Digital Industries Software to integrate Makersite’s environmental, cost and supply chain risk data directly into Siemens’ Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management (PLM).

This collaboration aims to enable design, compliance and engineering teams to access actionable sustainability insights throughout the product lifecycle, directly from Teamcenter.

By leveraging Makersite’s AI engine and supply chain and environmental databases, Siemens expects Teamcenter customers to be able to analyze their entire product portfolio at scale.

The collaboration supports Siemens’ Sustainable Industries initiatives, which aim to help customers to embed sustainability across the entire product lifecycle. Siemens Digital Industries Software plays a role in the effort by providing tools that support design, simulation and lifecycle management across mechanical, electrical, electronics and software domains.

"This solution will embed environmental intelligence directly into Teamcenter product lifecycle management, enabling manufacturers to make informed design decisions that benefit both their bottom line and the planet," Sustainability Solutions Director for Siemens Digital Industries Sonya Sauvé said.