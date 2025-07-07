Analysis Shows Trump's Tariffs Would Cost U.S. Employers $82.3 Billion

The findings contradict claims that foreign manufacturers would absorb the costs of the tariffs.

Josh Boak
Jul 7, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, May 23, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, May 23, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — An analysis finds a critical group of U.S. employers would face a direct cost of $82.3 billion from President Donald Trump's current tariff plans, a sum that could potentially be managed through price hikes, layoffs, hiring freezes or lower profit margins.

The analysis by the JPMorganChase Institute is among the first to measure the direct costs created by the import taxes on businesses with $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenue, a category including roughly a third of private-sector U.S. workers. These companies are more dependent than other businesses on imports from China, India and Thailand — and the retail and wholesale sectors would be especially vulnerable to the import taxes being levied by the Republican president.

The findings show clear trade-offs from Trump's import taxes, contradicting his claims foreign manufacturers would absorb the costs of the tariffs instead of U.S. companies that rely on imports. While the tariffs launched under Trump have yet to boost overall inflation, large companies such as Amazon, Costco, Walmart and Williams-Sonoma delayed the potential reckoning by building up their inventories before the taxes could be imposed.

The analysis comes just ahead of the July 9 deadline by Trump to formally set the tariff rates on goods from dozens of countries. Trump imposed that deadline after the financial markets panicked in response to his April tariff announcements, prompting him to schedule a 90-day negotiating period when most imports faced a 10% baseline tariff. China, Mexico and Canada face higher rates, and there are separate 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Had the initial April 2 tariffs stayed in place, the companies in the JPMorganChase Institute analysis would've faced additional direct costs of $187.6 billion. Under the current rates, the $82.3 billion would be equivalent on average to $2,080 per employee, or 3.1% of the average annual payroll. Those averages include firms that don't import goods and those that do.

Asked Tuesday how trade talks are faring, Trump said simply: "Everything's going well."

The president has indicated he'll set tariff rates given the logistical challenge of negotiating with so many nations. As the 90-day period comes to a close, only the United Kingdom has signed a trade framework with the Trump administration. Trump announced Wednesday he'd reached a deal with Vietnam, while India has signaled it's close to agreeing on a trade framework.

Trump said on his social media site Vietnam will pay the U.S. a 20% tariff on all goods sent "into our Territory" and a 40% tariff on any transshipping, which usually means exports that come from China but pass through Vietnam to dodge tariffs on Chinese goods.

In return, Vietnam will grant the U.S. "TOTAL ACCESS" to its market for trade, Trump said, meaning "we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff." He added he thinks SUVs "will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam."

There's a growing body of evidence suggesting more inflation could surface. The investment bank Goldman Sachs said in a report it expects companies to pass 60% of their tariff costs onto consumers. The Atlanta Federal Reserve has used its survey of businesses' inflation expectations to say companies could on average pass along roughly half their costs from a 10% tariff or a 25% tariff without reducing consumer demand.

The JPMorganChase Institute findings suggest the tariffs could cause some domestic manufacturers to strengthen their roles as suppliers of goods. But it noted companies need to plan for a range of possible outcomes and wholesalers and retailers already operate on such low profit margins they might need to spread the tariffs' costs to their customers.

The outlook for tariffs remains highly uncertain. Trump had stopped negotiations with Canada, only to restart them after the country dropped its plan to tax digital services. He similarly on Monday threatened more tariffs on Japan unless it buys more rice from the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday the concessions from the trade talks have impressed career officials at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and other agencies.

The treasury secretary said the Trump administration plans to discuss the contours of trade deals next week, prioritizing the tax cuts package passed on Tuesday by the Republican majority in the Senate. Trump has set a Friday deadline for passage of the multitrillion-dollar package, the costs of which the president hopes to offset with tariff revenues.

Latest in Trade
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, May 23, 2025, in Washington.
Analysis Shows Trump's Tariffs Would Cost U.S. Employers $82.3 Billion
July 7, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Trade Deal Pressure Ramps Before Wednesday Deadline
July 7, 2025
A worker walks by a display board showing the Chongqing Railway Hub for the One Belt One Road project, at the Chongqing Railway Container Terminal Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Photos of Busy Ports on Yangtze River Emerge After China-U.S. Trade Friction Cools
June 27, 2025
Related Stories
A worker walks by a display board showing the Chongqing Railway Hub for the One Belt One Road project, at the Chongqing Railway Container Terminal Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Trade
Photos of Busy Ports on Yangtze River Emerge After China-U.S. Trade Friction Cools
Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025.
Trade
Trump Says U.S. Has Signed Deal With China on Trade
Sad Manufacturer
Trade
Tariffs Tank U.S. Manufacturing Outlook While China Grows, Report Says
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsor Content
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
More in Trade
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
In the fast-paced world of transportation and logistics, staying as efficient and organized as possible is critical to survival. 
June 18, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trade Deal Pressure Ramps Before Wednesday Deadline
Trump's trade deadline showdown: Will nations fold or face steep tariffs?
July 7, 2025
A worker walks by a display board showing the Chongqing Railway Hub for the One Belt One Road project, at the Chongqing Railway Container Terminal Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Trade
Photos of Busy Ports on Yangtze River Emerge After China-U.S. Trade Friction Cools
Top exports include electronics, machinery and electric vehicles.
June 27, 2025
Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025.
Trade
Trump Says U.S. Has Signed Deal With China on Trade
It is unclear if the latest agreement was different from the one Trump announced two weeks earlier.
June 27, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, June 19, 2025.
Trade
Canadian Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Could Rise Depending on Trade Talks
Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to impose new tariffs next month — depending on how talks progress.
June 20, 2025
Sad Manufacturer
Trade
Tariffs Tank U.S. Manufacturing Outlook While China Grows, Report Says
"Tariffs have put a damper on what was expected to be a good year for global manufacturing."
June 16, 2025
Piles of earth are seen in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi province on March 19, 2025.
Trade
Critical Minerals Give China an Edge in Trade Negotiations
China has spent decades building an industrial chain for mining and materials.
June 12, 2025
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Agree on Framework to Resolve Trade Disputes
Negotiations are back on track after a series of disputes threatened to derail them.
June 11, 2025
A car drives through a desert where a signboard which reads 'Welcome to the Hotan Unity New Village' is seen on display in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region on Sept. 21, 2018.
Trade
Trump Says U.S. to Get Rare Earth Minerals from China in Trade Deal
The tariffs on Chinese goods are also reportedly on the rise.
June 11, 2025
Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025.
Trade
China Says Its Exports to U.S. Fell 35% in May
A new round of trade talks are set to begin in London.
June 9, 2025
The 'Cosco Shipping France' container ship is moored at the Long Beach Container Terminal, LBCT, at Middle Harbor in the Port of Long Beach, Calif., , April 15, 2025.
Trade
U.S., Europe Negotiators Say Progress but No Breakthroughs on Tariff Talks
The EU has offered the U.S. a "zero for zero" deal.
June 5, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Trade
What We Know About Trump's Promise to Hike Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to 50%
Economists warn that the latest tariffs will squeeze the wallets of companies and shoppers alike.
June 4, 2025
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 30, 2022.
Trade
EU Readying 'Countermeasures' if Tariffs Deal with U.S. Crumbles
The actions would automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier.
June 2, 2025
Visitors tour the ZEROG booth showcasing it ZG-ONE, a two-seated eVTOL multicopter aircraft with its autonomous piloting at the 3rd Exhibition of Technology and Education in Civil Aviation as China promoting the low-altitude economy, in Beijing, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Trade
European Companies Cut Costs, Scale Back in China
Chinese overcapacity has created fears that growing imports could undermine the EU's factories.
May 28, 2025
A label reading 'Levis' on a pair of Levi Strauss & Co jeans is displayed at a production line at United Aryan EPZ Limited in Ruaraka on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, March. 21, 2025.
Trade
Kenyans Worry U.S. Duty-Free Trade Deal Might End, Expose Them to Trump's Tariffs
An agreement between Kenya and the U.S. could expire in September.
May 22, 2025