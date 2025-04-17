Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry

Tariffs have inadvertently affected handicraft industries in regions that rely on the U.S. market.

Dar Yasin
Apr 17, 2025
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
AP Photo/Dar Yasin

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Mohammad Yousuf Dar and his wife, Shameema, sit cross-legged before their loom, deftly tying consecutive knots to create the floral patterns of the famed Kashmiri carpets that are now threatened by the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs.

Genuine hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets are typically made from pure silk, and sometimes pure wool, which is more challenging. Generations of artisans have for centuries handed down the craft to ensure its survival, and while the carpets are sold for quite a sum, most craftspeople can barely make ends meet.

"I just help my husband so that we have a modicum of decent income to run our household," Shameema, 43, said as she and Mohamad rhythmically plucked at the colorful silk threads in their dimly lit workshop in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, Srinagar. They periodically glance at a yellowed scrap of paper, known as Taleem, or instructions, showcasing the pattern they are working on in an ancient shorthand of symbols and numbers and a cryptic color map.

Both learned the craft at the ages of 9 and 10, respectively.

The industry has survived decades of conflict over the disputed region between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan and withstood the fickleness of fashion to stay in demand, adorning mansions and museums alike.

However, Kashmiri traders say that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on American imports can deal a hard blow to an already threatened business that is vying to survive amid mass-produced carpets, which are less costly, and artisans abandoning the industry.

Although the tariffs were primarily aimed at major exporters like China, they've inadvertently ensnared traditional handicraft industries from regions like Kashmir, which depend on U.S. and European markets for survival.

Carpet exports from India to the U.S. alone are valued at approximately $1.2 billion, out of a total global export value of $2 billion, according to official data.

Mohamad, 50, said he is the only weaver left out of over 100 who shifted to other jobs some two decades back in his neighborhood in Srinagar city's old downtown.

"I spend months knotting a single rug," he said, "but if there is no demand, our skills feel worthless," he added.

Still, thousands of families in Kashmir rely on this craft for their livelihood and the steep 28% tariff imposed means the imported carpets will become significantly more expensive for American consumers and retailers.

"If these carpets are going to be more expensive in America, does that mean our wages will rise too?" Mohamad asked.

Not likely.

The increased cost to consumers in the U.S. doesn't translate into higher wages for weavers, experts say, but rather often leads to reduced orders, lower incomes and growing uncertainty for the artisans.

This price hike could also push buyers toward cheaper, machine-made alternatives, leaving Kashmiri artisans in the lurch.

Insiders say that unless international trade policies shift to protect traditional industries, Kashmir's hand-knotted legacy may continue to fray until it disappears.

Wilayat Ali, a Kashmiri carpet supplier, said his trading partner, who exports the carpets to the U.S., Germany and France, has already canceled at least a dozen orders already in the making.

"The exporter also returned some dozen carpets," he said. "It boils down to the hard arithmetic of profit and loss," Ali explained. "They don't see thousands of knots in a carpet that takes months to make."

Latest in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
March 31, 2025
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry
April 17, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects honor guards during the official welcoming ceremony at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
China Appoints New Trade Negotiator During Tariff Fight with U.S.
April 16, 2025
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Joining Trade Negotiations with Japan at White House
April 16, 2025
Related Stories
The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021.
Trade
Johnson & Johnson Expects $400 Million in Tariff-Related Costs
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in New York.
Trade
Trump Administration Says Certain Electronics Exempt from 'Reciprocal' Tariffs
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump's Latest Round of Tariffs Have Taken Effect
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
March 31, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects honor guards during the official welcoming ceremony at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
China Appoints New Trade Negotiator During Tariff Fight with U.S.
The country faces 145% taxes on exports to the U.S.
April 16, 2025
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Joining Trade Negotiations with Japan at White House
The country is among the first to start negotiations with the U.S.
April 16, 2025
A woman uses hairspray to fixe the hair on a nutcracker titled 'Resolute Desk of the President,' featuring a seated figure signing a 'presidential proclamation,' at the Steinbach-Volkskunst nutcracker factory in Marienberg, Germany, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Operations
Trump's Tariffs Could Be Tough to Crack for German Nutcracker Maker
The company's factory produces hand-crafted nutcrackers that are snapped up by Americans.
April 16, 2025
A bottle of maple syrup is placed on a shelf at Judd's Wayeeses Farms in Morgan, Vt., on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Trade
Vermont Syrup Makers Face Uncertainty Amid Canada, China Tariff Chaos
“It’s uncertain enough making maple syrup.”
April 16, 2025
Boxes of ginger from China are stacked at a grocery market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 11, 2025.
Trade
As Tariffs Put China-U.S. Trade in Peril, Chinese Businesses Ponder the Future
The increased tariff, one analyst said, amounts to “almost a trade embargo.”
April 16, 2025
The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021.
Trade
Johnson & Johnson Expects $400 Million in Tariff-Related Costs
The most substantial impact comes from tariffs against China and retaliatory tariffs from China.
April 15, 2025
A logo of SK Hynix is seen at Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trade
South Korea to Boost Support of Semiconductor Industry in the Face of Trump's Tariffs
Plans aim to address uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies.
April 15, 2025
An aerial view of new cars waiting for shipment at a pier for ro-ro ships in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Trade
China Hits Back; Raises Tariffs on American Goods to 125%
It's the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Trade
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025
An investor stands in front of stock price indices at a brokerage house, Hangzhou, China, April 7, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Locked in a Faceoff Over Tariffs
No one wants to blink first.
April 10, 2025
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a policy speech at an event on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Michigan Democratic Gov. Whitmer Partly Backs Tariffs Before Again Meeting with Trump
The governor emphasized points of agreement with the president.
April 9, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Trade
Trump Pauses Most Tariffs for 90 Days
But he jacked up the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.
April 9, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump's Latest Round of Tariffs Have Taken Effect
Further escalation could soon follow.
April 9, 2025
An electronic board displays Shanghai shares trading index in the Central Business District, Beijing, April 9, 2025.
Trade
China Raises Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S. to 84%, Vows to 'Fight to the End'
Beijing also placed further restrictions on American companies' trade with Chinese businesses.
April 9, 2025