Trump Readies Matching Tariffs on Trade Partners

"If they charge us, we charge them," Trump said.

Josh Boak
Feb 12, 2025
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Jordan's King Abdullah II departs the White House after meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking additional action to upset the world trade system, with plans to sign an order as soon as Wednesday that would require that U.S. tariffs on imports match the tax rates charged by other countries.

"It's time to be reciprocal," Trump told reporters earlier this week. "You'll be hearing that word a lot. Reciprocal. If they charge us, we charge them."

The president had suggested that the order would come on Tuesday or Wednesday. But when Tuesday passed without the tariffs being officially announced, Trump was asked if he would sign the order on Wednesday and Trump answered: "We'll see what happens."

As Trump has unleashed a series of tariffs after being in power for less than a month, he has fully taken ownership of the path of the U.S. economy. It's a bet that his economic ideas can eventually deliver meaningful results for voters, even if by Trump's own admission the import taxes could involve some financial pain in the form of inflation and economic disruptions. For all of Trump's talk, the impact will likely depend on the details of the tariffs and how other nations respond.

A reciprocal tariffs order could amount to a substantial tax hike to be shouldered largely by U.S. consumers and businesses as the Census Bureau reported that the country had total imports of $4.1 trillion last year. The tariffs could set off retaliatory measures by trading partners that could roil growth around the globe and reset where the United States stands with allies and rivals alike.

By signing the order, Trump would fulfill his long-standing pledge to raise taxes on most imported goods, a clear break with his recent White House predecessors who saw tariffs as either targeted tools to use strategically or barriers worth lowering. Trump has broken with that precedent by saying he wants to return the United States to the 1890s when taxes on imports were the government's dominant source of revenues.

But should job gains never materialize and should inflation stay high, it's an easy line of attack for Democratic lawmakers and candidates that Trump helped the ultrawealthy at the expense of the middle class.

"No matter which way you slice it, costs are going to climb for consumers," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this month. "I will work with my colleagues to undo this mess, get costs down and get these billionaires out of the way."

Trump put 10% tariffs on China over its contributions to the production of the illicit drug fentanyl, and China has taken retaliatory measures. He said he is ready if necessary on March 1 — after a 30-day suspension — to put tariffs on Mexico and Canada over his belief they should do more to fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

On Monday, he closed the exemptions to his 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum, in addition to raising the tariff rates on aluminum. He has also talked about additional taxes on imported autos, computer chips and pharmaceutical drugs.

Many of America's dominant trading partners are preparing for an economic rupture in reaction to Trump's possible actions.

In response to the steel and aluminum tariffs, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday: "Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures." That means motorcycles, jeans, bourbon and peanut butter from the United States could face new taxes abroad. Mexico and Canada — America's two largest trading partners — have also prepared countermeasures.

Multiple Trump aides have privately said that Trump's long-standing goal with tariffs has been reciprocity. But Trump has also portrayed tariffs as a diplomatic tool to try to force Canada and Mexico to spend more resources on stopping illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States. He also suggested repeatedly that tariffs would be a source of revenues that could offset his planned income tax cuts.

But even before Trump formally signed the order, analysts at Goldman Sachs on Tuesday concluded it was unlikely to be the final word on tariffs.

"Of course, even if President Trump views reciprocal tariffs as an alternative to more sweeping measures at the moment, we are entering only the fourth week of a four-year presidential term and it seems likely there will be many further tariff announcements," the investment bank's analysts wrote.

Michael Zezas, a strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a Sunday note that the "tariff trajectory" would shape what happens with growth, inflation, interest rates and Federal Reserve policies this year.

"It's a major shift from the era of globalization, when companies shrank expenses by pursuing lower-cost labor and materials offshore," Zezas said. "This transition is likely to take many years, creating challenges for some and substantial opportunities for others."

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on Aug. 27, 2024.
Japan Says It Has Asked U.S. to Exclude It from 25% Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
February 12, 2025
In this July 7, 2018 file photo whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing.
U.S. Sales Fall for American Whiskeys as Threats of a Trade War Heat Up
February 11, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
February 11, 2025
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
February 11, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
Trade
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York.
Trade
Ukraine's Rare Earth Elements Could Help Keep U.S. Military Aid Flowing
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
A Timeline of U.S.-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs Since Trump's First Term
Trade
A Timeline of U.S.-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs Since Trump's First Term
February 12, 2025
In this July 7, 2018 file photo whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing.
Trade
U.S. Sales Fall for American Whiskeys as Threats of a Trade War Heat Up
Tariff talk is casting a shadow over already unsatisfying 2024 results.
February 11, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Trade
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
Australian steelmaker BlueScope employs thousands of workers in the U.S.
February 11, 2025
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York.
Trade
Ukraine's Rare Earth Elements Could Help Keep U.S. Military Aid Flowing
The country features some of the largest reserves of titanium and lithium in Europe.
February 11, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025.
Trade
Trump Steps Up 2018 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
The tariffs carry inflation risks at a moment when voters are already weary of high prices.
February 11, 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the historic synchronization of the Baltic states with the EU electricity system activation ceremony of the 'Baltic Energy Independence Day' in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Trade
EU Vows Countermeasures to U.S. Tariffs
The bloc could target bourbon, jeans, peanut butter and motorcycles.
February 11, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
Trade
A Timeline of U.S.-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs Since Trump's First Term
A trade war spanned most of Trump's first term and was continued to an extent under Joe Biden.
February 10, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, waves as he boards Air Force One with grandson Theodore, Ivanka Trump's son, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Trade
Trump Says He Will Announce 25% Tariffs on All Steel, Aluminum
Including from Canada and Mexico.
February 10, 2025
Jamieson Greer, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the U.S. Trade Representative, poses for a photo with Cabinet picks, other nominees and appointments, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Trade
Trump's U.S. Trade Negotiator Pick Vows Hardline Policies
Greer said the approach will give Americans "the opportunity to work in good-paying jobs producing goods and services they can sell in this market and abroad to earn an honest living."
February 6, 2025
A sailboat passes a cargo ship unloading containers at the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Trade
Car Parts, Laptops and Toys Likely to Cost More Due to U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Imports
President Trump's executive order also suspended a nearly 100-year-old trade rule.
February 5, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob at a round table meeting during an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Trade
EU Leaders Scramble to Avoid 'Stupid Tariff War' With U.S.
President Trump slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum during his first term.
February 4, 2025
A woman walks by the Chinese and U.S. national flags on display outside a souvenir shop in Beijing on Jan. 31, 2025.
Trade
China Counters With Tariffs On U.S. Products
China is also launching an antitrust investigation into Google.
February 4, 2025
A worker organizes boxes of flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a flower farm in Chia, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2025.
Trade
What Are Tariffs, and How Do They Work?
Importers — or American companies — pay tariffs, not foreign nations.
January 28, 2025
CSX locomotives rest together on tracks at CSX North Framingham Yard, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass.
Trade
Union Pacific and CSX Both Deliver Solid Results While Preparing for Possible Impact of Tariffs
Tariffs on trading partners Mexico and Canada could impact the imports that the railroads deliver.
January 24, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from reporters as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Trade
Trudeau Says Americans Will Pay More Whenever Trump Decides to Impose Tariffs on Canada
The tariffs risk upending the markets for autos, lumber and oil.
January 24, 2025