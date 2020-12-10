Report: Biden to Pick Katherine Tai as Top Trade Envoy

Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Tai earlier oversaw China trade enforcement for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Dec 10th, 2020
Zeke MillerPaul Wiseman
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Katherine Tai to be the top U.S. trade envoy, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Tai, who is chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, will be tapped as the U.S. Trade Representative, according to the two people, who spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about it.

The role is a Cabinet position, and the Senate will vote on whether to confirm Tai for the position. Biden's selection of Tai, who is Asian American, reflects his promise to choose a diverse Cabinet that reflects the makeup of the country.

Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Tai earlier oversaw China trade enforcement for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, setting U.S. strategy in trade disputes with China. Biden’s trade representative will inherit a trade war with China, put on pause by an interim trade pact in January that left many of the hardest issues unresolved and U.S. taxes remaining on $360 billion in Chinese imports.

As the top trade staffer at Ways and Means, Tai handled negotiations last year with the Trump administration over a revamped North American trade deal. Under pressure from congressional Democrats, Trump’s trade team agreed to strengthen the pact to make it easier for Mexican workers to form independent unions and demand better pay and benefits -- decreasing the incentives for U.S. firms to move south of the border to take advantage of cheap and compliant labor.

The administration also dropped from the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement what Democrats considered a giveaway to pharmaceutical companies that could have kept drug prices high.

Tai is considered a problem-solving pragmatist on trade policy, which often breaks down into an ideological divide between free traders and protectionists. In a letter to Biden on Nov. 24, California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and nine other female House members praised Tai’s “experience and diplomatic abilities’’ and said she is “uniquely qualified’’ to deal with Canada and Mexico on the USMCA and with U.S.-China trade tensions.

“Katherine would be the first Asian American and the first woman of color to serve in this role, breaking barriers and clearing the way for others to follow,” Chu added in a statement Wednesday.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member on the finance committee, called Tai “an inspired choice” for the position.

“Ms. Tai has the experience she needs to succeed as USTR, and her record of getting wins for American workers demonstrates she knows how to champion the values that matter to U.S. families,” Wyden said. “She worked closely with me and my staff to craft the strongest ever protections for American workers in a trade agreement, and pass them into law with bipartisan support.”

He urged Senate Republicans to quickly confirm her.

More in Trade
The advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.
OPEC, Russia to Nudge up Oil Output After Hit from Pandemic
Oil producing countries face a dilemma: producing more increases their revenues but could send prices lower.
Dec 4th, 2020
Tugboats work to free the freighter Harvest Spirit that turned sideways and grounded in the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit River.
Freighter Stuck in Detroit River Slows Great Lakes Shipping
Another ship struck the bottom while trying to avoid the stuck freighter.
Dec 4th, 2020
A Ryanair plane parks at the airport in Weeze, Germany.
Boeing Gets a Boost from Ryanair Order for 75 More Max Jets
The order would be worth more than $9 billion at list prices.
Dec 4th, 2020
Cargo cranes take containers off a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019.
US Trade Deficit Rises 1.7% to $63.1B in October
So far this year, the overall gap in trade is up 9.5%.
Dec 4th, 2020
A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region.
US to Block Goods from Chinese Company Over Rights Abuses
Any U.S. company seeking to import goods from the company would have to prove they were not made with the forced labor.
Dec 3rd, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden at an event to introduce nominees and appointees to economic policy posts, The Queen theater, Wilmington, Del., Dec. 1, 2020.
Biden Says He Won't Immediately Lift China Tariffs
The president-elect says he wants to maximize his leverage in future talks with the U.S.'s geopolitical rival.
Dec 2nd, 2020
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier.
Brexit Trade Deal Hangs in Balance
The government told UK businesses to be ready for big changes — but firms say they still don't know what those changes will be.
Dec 1st, 2020
Workers place batteries on a machine at a factory manufacturing lithium batteries.
China's Manufacturing Accelerates in November
Business conditions have largely returned to normal since the ruling Communist Party declared the outbreak under control.
Nov 30th, 2020
Businessman Hand Touching Supply Chain Sign On Virtual Screen 509358554 5800x3867
Five Key Factors in Planning for a Post-COVID 'Normal'
It’s important to reflect and remember that difficult circumstances can trigger meaningful change.
Nov 25th, 2020
A worker wearing a mask handles meat products including beef from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its COVID test results at a supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
China Stepping up Virus Testing on Imported Food Packaging
Packaging is “not exempt" from carrying the virus.
Nov 25th, 2020
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus Outbreak Delays Production at World's Top Glove Maker
More than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus.
Nov 24th, 2020
In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier, centre, leaves the Conference Centre in London with unidentified members of his team. The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.”
EU, UK Still Have 'Fundamental' Differences on Trade Talks
Both sides hope to get a trade deal in time to protect hundreds of thousands of jobs that could be affected.
Nov 23rd, 2020